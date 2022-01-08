Assembly Elections 2022 Date: Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, UP to vote between 10 Feb- 7 Mar, Result on 10th March

Assembly Elections 2022 Date: Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases between February 10th and March 7th, 2022. The Assembly Election Results 2022 will be declared on March 10th. The Assembly Election Schedule was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey.

The CEC informed that as COVID cases soared in view of Omicron variant, the Election Commission of India had held meetings with Union Health Secretary an d Home Secretary, experts, & health secretaries of States. The ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place after taking these views and the ground situation.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra assured that the assembly elections will be covid safe elections and all preparations will be in place to ensure they take place in a smooth and safe manner.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into force immediately from announcement of the schedules. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with, the CEC said.

Assembly Elections 2022

All five state assembly elections 2022 will be completed in seven phases. While Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 will be conducted in a single phase, Manipur will go to polls in two phases and Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases.

Goa Elections 2022

Goa (Single-Phase Elections) Issuance of Notification 21st January Last Date of Notifications 28th January Scrutiny of nomination 29th January Last date for withdrawal of nomination 31st January Polling Day 14th February Counting of Votes- Result 10th March

Punjab (Single-Phase Elections) Issuance of Notification 21st January Last Date of Notifications 28th January Scrutiny of nomination 29th January Last date for withdrawal of nomination 31st January Polling Day 14th February Counting of Votes- Result 10th March

Uttarakhand Elections 2022

Uttarakhand (Single-Phase Elections) Issuance of Notification 21st January Last Date of Notifications 28th January Scrutiny of nomination 29th January Last date for withdrawal of nomination 31st January Polling Day 14th February Counting of Votes- Result 10th March

Manipur Elections 2022

Manipur Assembly Elections 2022- Two Phases Election Process Phase I Phase II Issuance of Notification 1st Feb 4th feb Last Date of Notifications 8th feb 11th feb Scrutiny of nomination 9th feb 14th feb Last date for withdrawal of nomination 11th feb 16th feb Polling Day 17th feb 3rd march Counting of Votes- Result 10th March 10th March

COVID-19 Protocols: Safety of Electors

• Every legislative assembly of every state shall continue up until 5 years and not any longer, quoted CEC Sushil Chandra from the constitution.

• All officials on election duty will be double vaccination.

• All election officials and employees will be considered as frontline workers and all eligible officers will be vaccinated with 'precautionary dose'.

• Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities & COVID19 patients can vote by postal ballot.

• All polling booths will be fully sanitised before elections.

• If the temperature of a voter is above the set norms of Union Health Ministry, the elector will be provided with a token & asked to come for voting at the last hour of poll.

• The election commission has also reportedly taken into consideration the weekly positivity rate of the states going into elections.

• A health nodal officer has been appointed at every level in all poll-bound states.

• The polling time has been increased by one hour. Political parties urged to conduct campaigns through digital platforms.

• The polling expenditure of the candidates has been increased to Rs 40 lakhs.

• No physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, 2022.

• No victory processions shall be allowed after results and not more than two people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate when he/ she goes to collect their certificate.

No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly: CEC Sushil Chandra

One woman-run polling station in every AC

The ECI has mandated that at least one polling station managed exclusively by women shall be set up in every Assembly constituency. Overall, 1620 such polling booths will be set up.

Candidates with pending criminal cases

The election commission has made it mandatory for political parties to upload detailed information regarding individuals with pending criminal cases selected as poll candidates on their website. They will also have to give a reason to select the candidate.

cVIGIL app

The election commission's cVIGIL application can be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct or distribution of money and freebies. The Chief Election Commissioner assured that within 100 minutes of the complaint, the ECI officials will reach the place of offence.