Punjab Election 2022 Date Announced: Check Punjab Election Polling Date, Time and Schedule Updates Here

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: The Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 will take place on February 14, 2022. The Punjab Assembly Polls will take place in a single phase along with two other states- Goa and Uttarakhand. The results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

The term of the Punjab Assembly is scheduled to end on March 23, 2022. The 2017 Punjab Assembly Elections were held in February 2017, when the Indian National Congress had formed the government with Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister.

Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Date, Schedule

Punjab (Single-Phase Elections) Issuance of Notification 21st January Last Date of Notifications 28th January Scrutiny of nomination 29th January Last date for withdrawal of nomination 31st January Polling Day 14th February Counting of Votes- Result 10th March

2017 Punjab Assembly Elections

• The 2017 Punjab Assembly Elections were held on February 4, 2017.

• There are a total of 117 seats in the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

• In the 2017 Punjab Elections, the Congress had won 77 seats, AAP had won 20 seats and NDA alliance had won 18 seats ( SAD-15, BJP-3).

• The voter turnout was recorded to be 77.2 percent.