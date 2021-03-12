Uttar Pradesh government to launch Arjuna Sahayak irrigation Project

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath informed on March 10, 2021, that Arjuna Sahayak Irrigation Project worth Rs. 2,600 crores will bring positive changes in the lives of the farmers of Hamirpur, Mahoba, and Banda in the Bundelkhand region which was denied to them by the previous governments.

The Chief Minister further informed that the project will be completed in the next one or two months and will be inaugurated by PM Modi. He was addressing the gathering after making an inspection of the Lahchura Dam of Arjuna Sahayak Project in Mahoba.

While talking about the Mahoba district in Bundelkhand, the Chief Minister mentioned that he enjoys a special affection for the district. He said that many of the features in Mahoba connects us to the historical and spiritual traditions.

Significance of Arjuna Sahayak Irrigation Project:

• The project by the Uttar Pradesh government on the river Dhasan will be able to provide irrigation facilities to 1.5 lakh farmers of 168 villages of Banda, Mahoba, and Hamirpur.

• Around 4 lakh people will get pure drinking water and the irrigation facilities will be provided under the project in the area of 15,000 hectares.

• Under Arjuna Sahayak Irrigation Project, the irrigation capacity will be expanded up to 44382 hectares in the region.

Drinking water schemes in UP:

While explaining the details of the drinking water schemes, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh mentioned that half of the diseases will be eliminated automatically by drinking pure water.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, for Bundelkhand, the government has been delivering water from tap to every household. The Chief Minister has also directed the officials to formulate an action plan to train the local youth under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

While talking about the development in Bundelkhand, the CM assured that the projects such as Defence Corridors, Expressways, and Jal Jeevan Mission will take the region to new heights.