Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami resigns along with cabinet

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to the Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh. The move comes after Dhami lost from Khatima constituency to INC's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6579 votes despite his party's resounding victory in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "Since we've received a new mandate & this tenure is complete I gave my resignation, along with that of the cabinet, to Governor. He told me to continue until the new govt is sworn in. We've received the love of people and saw unprecedented results."

The BJP reported a comfortable victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 with 47 seats in the 70-member assembly. The Congress could just manage to win 19 seats, followed by BSP with 2 and two independents.

With Pushkar Singh Dhami's defeat, the BJP is likely to announce a new Chief Minister face for the state.

Uttarakhand CM List: Tale of 3 CMs in four months

Uttarakhand has had a total of 10 Chief Ministers since the state's formation in 2000 with three of them changing in the span of just four months last year.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, who served as the 8th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, resigned on March 9, 2021 after his party decided to replace him. He had been named the Chief Minister when the BJP won majority and formed government in the state in the 2017 Uttarakhand State Assembly Elections.

Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, who was sworn in on March 10th but was replaced on July 4, 2021 by Pushkar Singh Dhami, the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Yet again, while the BJP has won a majority in the state, it is likely to have a new Chief Minister after Dhami lost his own seat.

