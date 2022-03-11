Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami resigns along with cabinet
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from Khatima constituency to INC's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6579 votes despite his party's resounding victory in the state.
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to the Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh. The move comes after Dhami lost from Khatima constituency to INC's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6579 votes despite his party's resounding victory in the state.
The Chief Minister said, "Since we've received a new mandate & this tenure is complete I gave my resignation, along with that of the cabinet, to Governor. He told me to continue until the new govt is sworn in. We've received the love of people and saw unprecedented results."
Since we've received a new mandate & this tenure is complete I gave my resignation, along with that of the cabinet, to Governor. He told me to continue until the new govt is sworn in. We've received the love of people and saw unprecedented results: Acting CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/v0B1hAuZ5Z— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2022
The BJP reported a comfortable victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 with 47 seats in the 70-member assembly. The Congress could just manage to win 19 seats, followed by BSP with 2 and two independents.
Check Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 here
With Pushkar Singh Dhami's defeat, the BJP is likely to announce a new Chief Minister face for the state.
Uttarakhand CM List: Tale of 3 CMs in four months
Uttarakhand has had a total of 10 Chief Ministers since the state's formation in 2000 with three of them changing in the span of just four months last year.
Trivendra Singh Rawat, who served as the 8th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, resigned on March 9, 2021 after his party decided to replace him. He had been named the Chief Minister when the BJP won majority and formed government in the state in the 2017 Uttarakhand State Assembly Elections.
Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, who was sworn in on March 10th but was replaced on July 4, 2021 by Pushkar Singh Dhami, the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.
Yet again, while the BJP has won a majority in the state, it is likely to have a new Chief Minister after Dhami lost his own seat.
Check full list of Uttarakhand CMs
|No
|Name
|Party
|Term of office
|1
|Nityanand Swami
|BJP
|9 November 2000-29 October 2001 (354 days)
|2
|Bhagat Singh Koshyari
|INC
|30 October 2001- 1 March 2002 (122 days)
|3
|N. D. Tiwari
|BJP
|2 March 2002-7 March 2007 (5 years, 5 days)
|4
|B. C. Khanduri
|INC
|7 March 2007-26 June 2009 (2 years, 111 days)
|5
|Ramesh Pokhriyal
|BJP
|27 June 2009-10 September 2011 (2 years, 75 days)
|(4)
|B. C. Khanduri
|INC
|11 September 2011-13 March 2012 (184 days)
|6
|Vijay Bahuguna
|13 March 2012-31 January 2014 (1 year, 324 days)
|7
|Harish Rawat
|INC
|1 February 2014-27 March 2016 (2 years, 55 days)
|–
|(President's rule)
|27 March 2016-21 April 2016 (25 days)
|(7)
|Harish Rawat
|INC
|21 April 2016-22 April 2016 (1 day)
|–
|(President's rule)
|BJP
|22 April 2016-11 May 2016 (19 days)
|(7)
|Harish Rawat
|INC
|11 May 2016-18 March 2017 (311 days)
|8
|Trivendra Singh Rawat
|BJP
|18 March 2017-10 March 2021 (3 years, 357 days)
|9
|Tirath Singh Rawat
|BJP
|10 March 2021-4 July 2021 (116 days)
|10
|Pushkar Singh Dhami
|BJP
|4 July 2021-Incumbent (250 days)
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS