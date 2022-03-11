Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami resigns along with cabinet

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from Khatima constituency to INC's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6579 votes despite his party's resounding victory in the state. 

Created On: Mar 11, 2022 14:10 IST
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to the Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh. The move comes after Dhami lost from Khatima constituency to INC's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6579 votes despite his party's resounding victory in the state. 

The Chief Minister said, "Since we've received a new mandate & this tenure is complete I gave my resignation, along with that of the cabinet, to Governor. He told me to continue until the new govt is sworn in. We've received the love of people and saw unprecedented results."

The BJP reported a comfortable victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 with 47 seats in the 70-member assembly. The Congress could just manage to win 19 seats, followed by BSP with 2 and two independents.

With Pushkar Singh Dhami's defeat, the BJP is likely to announce a new Chief Minister face for the state. 

Uttarakhand CM List: Tale of 3 CMs in four months

Uttarakhand has had a total of 10 Chief Ministers since the state's formation in 2000 with three of them changing in the span of just four months last year. 

Trivendra Singh Rawat, who served as the 8th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, resigned on March 9, 2021 after his party decided to replace him. He had been named the Chief Minister when the BJP won majority and formed government in the state in the 2017 Uttarakhand State Assembly Elections. 

Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat, who was sworn in on March 10th but was replaced on July 4, 2021 by Pushkar Singh Dhami, the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. 

Yet again, while the BJP has won a majority in the state, it is likely to have a new Chief Minister after Dhami lost his own seat.

No Name Party  Term of office
1 Nityanand Swami BJP 9 November 2000-29 October 2001 (354 days)
2 Bhagat Singh Koshyari INC 30 October 2001- 1 March 2002 (122 days)
3 N. D. Tiwari BJP 2 March 2002-7 March 2007 (5 years, 5 days)
4 B. C. Khanduri INC 7 March 2007-26 June 2009 (2 years, 111 days)
5 Ramesh Pokhriyal BJP 27 June 2009-10 September 2011 (2 years, 75 days) 
(4) B. C. Khanduri INC 11 September 2011-13 March 2012 (184 days) 
6 Vijay Bahuguna   13 March 2012-31 January 2014 (1 year, 324 days)
7 Harish Rawat INC 1 February 2014-27 March 2016 (2 years, 55 days) 
(President's rule)   27 March 2016-21 April 2016 (25 days) 
(7) Harish Rawat INC 21 April 2016-22 April 2016 (1 day) 
(President's rule) BJP 22 April 2016-11 May 2016 (19 days) 
(7) Harish Rawat INC 11 May 2016-18 March 2017 (311 days) 
8 Trivendra Singh Rawat BJP 18 March 2017-10 March 2021 (3 years, 357 days) 
9 Tirath Singh Rawat BJP 10 March 2021-4 July 2021 (116 days) 
10 Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP 4 July 2021-Incumbent (250 days)

