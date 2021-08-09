Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passes away at 63

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor, Anupam Shyam passed away on August 9, 2021 due to multiple organ failure. He was 63.

Anupam Shyam was admitted to the hospital last week due to a kidney infection and was put on the ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU). The actor was hospitalised last year in March as well after he developed serious kidney issues. Though he had recovered, he had to undergo dialysis on a regular basis.

He went back to work when Mann Kee Awaaz season 2 was launched in 2021, essaying the role of as Thakur Sajjan Singh. His friend actor Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news about his death. He said that the funeral will take place later in the day.

Condolences poured in after the news of the actor's death broke. Actor Manoj Joshi tweeted saying, "Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Anupam Shyam's Acting Journey: 'From Lagaan to Slumdog Millionaire'

•Anupam Shyam was best known for his work on the TV show “Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya".

•He is also known for his roles in films like Slumdog Millionaire and Bandit Queen.

•He has also featured in films like Lagaan, Dil Se, Golmaal, Satya, Lajja, Nayak and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

•He had received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh in “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya", which had first been released in 2009 on Star Plus.

•He had recently resumed shooting for “Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya" season 2. He had reportedly taken up the role despite not keeping well, as people had loved his character and he did not want to let his fans down.

•He has also done other tv shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Rishtey, Krishna Chali London, Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapatha and Amaravati ki Kathayein by Shyam Benegal.

•Anupam Shyam hailed from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh and had started his acting career in 1993.

•He is an alumnus of Bhartendu Academy of Dramatic Arts, Lucknow, where he studied from 1983 to 1985.