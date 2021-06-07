Veteran actor Dilip Kumar diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, condition stable now, says doctor

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with pleural effusion and is currently on the oxygen support in the ICU ward. However, as per his doctor, his condition is stable now.

Dr. Jalil Parkar, the Pulmonologist who has been treating the actor at PD Hinduja Hospital gave his health update and informed about the recent diagnosis. The doctor added that his condition is stable now and even though he is in ICU, he is not on a ventilator.

#UPDATE | Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward. His condition is stable: Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital pic.twitter.com/CNWWfOYxiZ — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

The Tragedy King of Bollywood was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai on June 6, 2021. He was admitted after he complained of breathing issues for the past few days. His wife and actor Saira Banu informed that the actor was having difficulty in breathing for the last two days.

The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. He was admitted last month as well for two days for some routine checkups and tests.

DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted saying,"Wishing the living legend, the ultimate thespian, clearly the last word in the school of acting and our all-time favourite ....a speedy recovery."

Wishing the living legend, the ultimate thespian, clearly the last word in the school of acting and our all-time favourite ....a speedy recovery. #DilipKumar https://t.co/ktStcOCEOD — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 6, 2021

Dilip Kumar's legendary journey in Indian Cinema

• Dilip Kumar, known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, has acted in over 65 films in a career spanning almost over six decades.

• The legend is known as the first Khan of Indian cinema, as his actual name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan. Dilip is his professional name.

• He has largely been credited for bringing method acting technique to the Indian cinema.

• His debut film was Jwar Bhata in 1944, which was produced by Bombay Talkies.

• He is known for his iconic roles in movies such as Andaz (1949), Aan (1952), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961) and Ram Aur Shyam (1967).

• He had taken a five-year break from films in 1976 and retured with the film 'Kranti' (1981) and continued to play iconic leading roles in films such as Shakti (1982), Mashaal (1984), 'Karma' (1986) and Saudagar (1991).

• He was last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998.

• He had married actress Saira Banu in 1966. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema.

• He is also one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hindi cinema.

Awards

• The actor was the inaugural recipient of the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and holds the record for most wins in the category.

• He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994.

• He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.