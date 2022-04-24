Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 18 April to 24 April 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as world's most powerful nuclear-capable missile, Wisden's 5 Cricketers of the Year 2022, Paxlovid Covid antiviral pill and World Earth Day among others.

1. Which nation has successfully tested the world's most powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile?

a) US

b) North Korea

c) Russia

d) Japan

2. Which Indian cricketer has been named among Wisden’s 5 ‘Cricketers of the Year’ 2022?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Rohit Sharma

c) Rishabh Pant

d) KL Rahul

3. Which state may soon introduce new and stricter laws regulating the sale and purchase of land?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Gujarat

c) Haryana

d) Uttarakhand

4. When is World Earth Day observed?

a) April 19th

b) April 20th

c) April 21st

d) April 22nd

5. Which among the following drug manufacturer has developed Paxlovid Covid antiviral pill?

a) Pfizer

b) Moderna

c) Biotech

d) J&J

6. When is World Heritage Day observed?

a) April 17th

b) April 18th

c) April 19th

d) April 20th

7. African Swine Fever has been detected in which among the following states?

a) Tripura

b) Assam

c) Meghalaya

d) Manipur

8. China has signed a signed security pact with which among the following South Pacific nations?

a) Palau

b) Papua New Guinea

c) Solomon Islands

d) Nauru

9. Who has surpassed Virat Kohli to become fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs?

a) KL Rahul

b) Rohit Sharma

c) Shikhar Dhawan

d) MS Dhoni

10. Indian-American Shanti Sethi has been appointed as which world leader's defence advisor?

a) Joe Biden

b) Boris Johnson

c) Kamala Harris

d) Justin Trudeau

11. Who among the following has retired from International Cricket?

a) Kieron Pollard

b) Joe Root

c) David Warner

d) Aaron Finch

Answers

1. (c) Russia

Russia successfully tested Sarmat, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can reportedly strike any target in the world. Russian President Vladimir warned that the weapon, which is capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Russia's enemies "think twice." Russia's Defence Ministry called Sarmat as the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.

2. (b) Rohit

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and bowler Jasprit Bumrah have acquired a place among the five players in Wisden’s ‘Cricketers of the Year’ in the 2022 edition of the Almanack. The other cricketers named in the Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2022 list include England pacer Ollie Robinson, New Zealand Batter Devon Conway and Proteas Women star Dan Van Niekerk.

3. (d) Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand may soon have new and stricter laws regulating the sale and purchase of land, especially in the hills, similar to those in Himachal Pradesh to prevent outsiders from buying land. The state had constituted a committee last year to recommend amendments to the land laws and it is likely to submit its recommendations to the state government in about 10 days.

4. (d) April 22nd

World Earth Day is observed across the world on April 22, 2022. Google celebrated the day with a time-lapse view that highlights the effects of climate change on the planet. The doodle, assembled in form of a gif showed real-time lapse imagery from Google Earth showing the changes wrought by climate change over a few decades on four different locations on the planet.

5. (a) Pfizer

Paxlovid is an oral covid antiviral pill developed by Pfizer that can be taken at home by high-risk covid patients with mild infection, preventing the need for hospitalisation. It is a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir and is easier to administer in comparison to intravenous remdesivir and antibodies. The pill is reportedly a better choice of treatment for the unvaccinated and elderly and immunocompromised people with COVID-19, as per WHO experts.

6. (b) April 18th

World Heritage Day or the International Day of Monuments and Sites is observed globally on April 18. The day aims at raising awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage and the work that must be done to preserve our history. It was first observed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1964.

7. (a) Tripura

African Swine Fever (ASF) cases have been detected in a government breeding farm in Tripura. The farm is located in Devipur, Sepahijala district and is run by the state's Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD). A total of 63 mature pigs had died on the farm due to unknown reasons which raised an alarm. The state government has ordered the mass execution of pigs to curb the spread of the viral fever.

8. (c) Solomon Islands

China confirmed on April 19, 2022 that it has sealed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement Western governments fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific region.

9. (a) KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul surpassed Virat Kohli and became the fastest Indian to score 6000 T20 runs in terms of innings on April 19, 2022. He reached the milestone in 179 innings at a strike rate of 138.18, breaking Kohli's record of 184 innings.

10. (c) Kamala Harris

Indian-American US Navy veteran Shanti Sethi has been appointed as executive secretary and defence advisor of US Vice President Kamala Harris. Sethi is the first Indian-American commander of a major US Navy combat ship.

11. (a) Kieron Pollard

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announced retirement from international cricket on April 20, 2022. The 34-year-old brought curtains down on his 15-year international career to make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indian colours. Kieron Pollard had become the first player to represent West Indies in over 100 T20I matches and 123 ODI matches. He was a key member of the West Indies squad that had recorded a victory in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in 2012.