West Indies legend Clive Lloyd awarded knighthood for his services to Cricket

Clive Lloyd, the former Captain of the West Indies Cricket team, has been given the honour of knighthood for his services to the game of Cricket. The investiture was performed on January 12, 2022, by the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) also congratulated Clive Llyod on receiving the knighthood.

The President of CWI Ricky Skerritt in a statement offered his heartiest congratulations to Sir Clive. He holds a special place in cricket history, as the first man to lift the Cricket World Cup, which had brought tremendous pride and joy to West Indies all over the world.

Skerritt further acknowledged Sir Clive’s massive contribution to the growth of the game in West Indies and globally, and added that cricket fans everywhere should welcome this most fitting accolade.

Sir Clive Lloyd, one of the most successful Test captains, was awarded a Knighthood for services to cricket. Sir Clive has played for, captained and managed @windiescricket.@Englandcricket ODI and @Middlesex_CCC T20 Captain Eoin Morgan received a CBE for services to cricket. pic.twitter.com/Khm7J5L7qX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 12, 2022

Clive Lloyd: Winning first Cricket World Cup in 1975 and other achievements

1. One of the most significant contributions of Clive Lloyd to West Indies cricket was the winning of the inaugural Cricket World Cup tournament in 1975. It was under Lloyd’s Captaincy that West Indies lifted the trophy against Australia.

2. Clive was also the first West Indian player to earn 100 international caps. He captained the West Indies cricket team in three World Cups, winning in 1975 and 1979 while losing in the 1983 Final to India under Kapil Dev’s leadership.

3. Under the Captaincy of Clive Lloyd, West Indies was the most successful team in the world. It had a run of 27 Test Matches without defeat- which included 11 wins in a row.

4. Clive Lloyd played in 110 Tests and 87 One-Day Internationals and is considered one of the most successful Captains of all time.

5. A tall, powerful middle-order batsman and an occasional medium-pace bowler, Clive Lloyd in 2009 were inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Clive Lloyd: Career Statistics

Competition Test ODI Matches 110 87 Runs Scored 7,515 1,977 Batting Average 46.67 39.54 100s/50s 19/39 1/11 Top Score 242 102 Wickets 10 8 Bowling Average 62.20 26.25 Catches/Stumpings 90/- 39/-

Personal Life

Clive Lloyd is a Guyanese-British former Cricketer who was born on August 31, 1944. He went to Chatham High School in Georgetown and at the age of 14, he became the Captain of his school cricket team in the Chin Cup Inter-School Competition. Lloyd is a cousin of spin bowler Lance Gibbs.