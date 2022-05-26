Wrestling Federation of India imposes life ban on Wrestler Satender Malik

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has imposed a life ban on wrestler Satender Malik after he thrashed referee Jagbir Singh during CWG trials inside the KD Jadhav Hall at the IGI stadium. This was informed WFI's Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.

The incident took place after Satender Malik lost the 125kg final during the Commonwealth Games 2022 trials. He reportedly punched the referee at the stadium, prompting the wrestling federation to impose a life ban on the wrestler. The President of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan, was present on the occasion.

Following the ban, the wrestler will not be allowed to take part in any wrestling event from now on. Malik said that he will have to obey the decision of the federation.

What happened exactly?

As per reports, Satender Malik first abused the referee and then slapped him as a result Jagbir Singh lost his balance and fell on the ground during the 2022 Commonwealth Games trials on May 17, 2022.

The wrestler however said on May 25th that it was the referee who put his hands on him first and started the fight. He claimed that the referee made wrong accusations against him and never told the media that he put his hands on him first. " He did a lot of things and made accusations against me that I abused him. The media exaggerated the entire episode. I felt pained, but I knew that truth could not be hidden,” said Malik on the incident.

The wrestler also said that many wrestlers were present at the stadium during the incident and "if he (referee) is right, then why is he not getting support from the public and he is getting abused instead?” He said that he was sure about winning the bout but the referee gave the wrong decision and ignored the jury's decision.

CWG 2022 Wrestling Trials

The trials for men's freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers were organised at the IG Stadium in New Delhi in six Olympic weight categories. The trials for women wrestlers were held on May 16 at SAI Training Centre in Lucknow.

In the men's wrestling trials, Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), bronze medallist Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Naveen (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg) and Mohit Dahiya (125 kg) were selected to represent India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Wrestling Federation of India has proposed to send gold medallists of the CWG trials 2022 for the Commonwealth Games (August 5-6) and ASIAD (September 21-24), while the silver medallists will represent India at the World Championships (September 10-18).

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in Birmingham in the United Kingdom from July 28 to August 8.

