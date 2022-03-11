What is WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine and why it is significant?

WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) was approved by the Union Cabinet by signing a host country agreement on March 9, 2022. WHO GCTM will be established in Gujarat’s Jamnagar and will help position the AYUSH systems across the globe and provide leadership on global health matters pertaining to traditional medicines.

The Union Cabinet also gave its approval to an MoU signed between ICMR and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institute of Health of Department of Health and Human and Human Services, the US in September 2021.

WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will be the first and the only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the globe. WHO GCTM will be established in India under the Ministry of AYUSH.

Significance

WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will not only help position AYUSH systems across the globe but will also ensure the quality, safety, accessibility, efficacy, and rational use of the traditional medicine besides the developing standards, norms, and guidelines in the relevant technical areas, tools, and methodologies, for collecting data, undertaking analytics, and assess impact.

MoU signed between ICMR and Oxford University

The Union cabinet was also apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding between ICMR and Oxford University in November 2021.

The MoU between ICMR and Oxford University is for the capacity building for Indian scientists and researchers and the development of the country towards becoming a regional hub for capacity development using its own funds and following the principles of equity and sovereignty.