Who is Ramkrishna Mukkavilli? First Indian to be recognised as Global SDG Pioneer by UNGC

SDG Pioneers 2022: Ramkrishna Mukkavilli has become the first Indian to be recognised as the Global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Pioneer for water stewardship by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). It is for the first time that an Indian has been recognised for the position.

10 new SDG Pioneers were recognised by the UN Global Compact- the business leaders who are doing an exceptional job to advance the Sustainable Development Goals through the implementation of the UN Global Compact Ten Principles on the environment, human rights, anti-corruption, and labour.

Ramkrishna Mukkavilli while talking about the recognition said that he is extremely humbled to have been recognised by the United National Global Compact. Recognitions such as these show the significance of sustainable water solutions in the current global climate and the intensity of the global water problem.

Who is Ramkrishna Mukkavilli?

Ramkrishna Mukkavilli is the founder and the Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech, a Make-in-India company. Mukkabilli has been recognized for his work in building water security with nature-based water solutions across India and 27 countries spanning the Middle East, South East Asia, and Africa. Following this, Mukkavilli was recognized as one of the 10 new SDG pioneers for 2022.

What was the role of Ramkrishna Mukkavilli’s firm in water stewardship?

Ramkrishna Mukkavilli’s company’s unique solution- Meghdoot, is based on an alternative water concept which is known as Atmospheric Water Generation that taps into a vast, renewable water resource- AIR, which contains six times as much fresh water as all the rivers on the planet combined.

The proven technology has already met the requirements of the domestic consumers in water-scarce locations, top Fortune 500 companies, large-public sector companies, schools, hospitals, under-served communities, and many others.

To date, Maithri Aquatech has generated over 100 million liters of fresh water from the air and has saved an estimated 200 million liters of crucial groundwater resources from exploitation.

Global SDG Pioneer by UNGC

The global search for the SDG pioneer by UNGC focuses on the professionals working at any level in a company participating in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) with the winners selected coming from every continent.

The work of the professionals spans various areas from climate mitigation and the adaptation to the circular economy and the digital transformation.