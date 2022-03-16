JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Women's World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami creates world record, becomes first bowler to claim 250 wickets in Women's ODIs

Jhulan Goswami is the only bowler to take over 200 wickets in Women's ODIs. The second-highest wicket-taker in Women's ODIs is Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick who has taken 180 wickets. Check list of highest wicket-takers in women's ODIs.

Created On: Mar 16, 2022 13:12 ISTModified On: Mar 16, 2022 15:10 IST
Jhulan Goswami World Record: India's Jhulan Goswami has become the highest wicket taker in Women's ODIs by claiming 250 wickets, a massive milestone in women's cricket. Jhulan Goswami achieved the historic feat with the wicket of Tammy Beaumont in India's match against England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on March 16, 2022. 

The 39-year-old has become the first-ever woman bowler to breach the 250 mark. The achievement comes just three days after Jhulan Goswami became the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cup with 40 wickets, surpassing Australia's Lynn Fullston.

Jhulan Goswami is also the only bowler to take over 200 wickets in Women's ODIs. The second-highest wicket-taker in Women's ODIs is Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick who has taken 180 wickets. 

List of Top 5 highest wicket-takers in Women's ODIs

Player Wickets Matches Team
Jhulan Goswami 250 199  India
Catheryn Fitzpatrick 180 109  Australia
Anisa Mohammed 180 139  West Indies
Shabnim Ismail 168 117  South Africa
Katherine Brunt 164 135  England

Significance

Jhulan Goswami is a right-arm fast bowler and this is her fifth Women's ODI World Cup. She had made her Women's World Cup debut in 2005.

Jhulan Goswami became the highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history after picking up 40 wickets, following dismissal of West Indies spinner Anisa Mohammed in India’s third match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
She had taken her first World Cup wicket on March 22, 2005  when she had dismissed Sri Lanka's Inoka Galagedara.

She surpassed Australia’s Lyn Fullston, who held the record previously with 39 wickets. England's Carole Hodges and Claire Taylor have taken 37 and 36 wickets respectively in the Women's ODI World Cup, while another Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick stands fifth with 33 wickets in the Women's World Cup.

Background

While Jhulan Goswami created a world record, the rest of the Indian team bundled up for just 134 after batting first. England won the match by 4 wickets by surpassing the score with 112 balls to spare. 

ICC Cricket Rankings 2022

