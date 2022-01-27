ICC Cricket Rankings 2022: Check Team, Players, ODI, T20, Test Ranking

ICC Rankings 2022: India is ranked fourth in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, third in the ICC Test Team Rankings 2022 and second in the ICC T20 Rankings 2022. Virat Kohli is the highest ranked Indian in ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022.

The former Indian skipper is ranked 2nd in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, 7th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings and 10th in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings 2022. Rohit Sharma is ranked 3rd in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings and 6th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings 2022.

Among Indian bowlers, R Ashwin is the highest ranked bowler in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings 2022, followed by Jasprit Bumrah who is ranked at the 10th place. Bumrah is ranked at the 7th rank in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022.

R Ashwin is also the highest ranked Indian all-rounder in the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022, who is ranked 2nd, followed by Ravindra Jadeja at the 3rd place.

ICC Test Rankings 2022

ICC Test Team Rankings 2022

Australia is ranked first in ICC Test Team Rankings 2022, followed by New Zealand at second place and India at the third place.

Rank Team Matches/ Points Rating 1 Australia 23/ 2,736 119 2 New Zealand 28/ 3,264 117 3 India 32/ 3,717 116 4 England 41/ 4,151 101 5 South Africa 23/ 2,271 99 6 Pakistan 30/ 2,787 93 7 Sri Lanka 30/ 2,485 83 8 West Indies 33/ 2,480 75 9 Bangladesh 22/ 1,157 53 10 Zimbabwe 11/ 342 31

ICC Test Player Rankings 2022

Virat Kohli is ranked 7th, while Rohit Sharma is ranked 6th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings 2022. R Ashwin is the highest-ranked Indian in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings 2022, followed by Jasprit Bumrah at the 10th place. R Ashwin is also ranked 2nd in the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings with Ravindra Jadeja at the third position.

ICC Test Batting Rankings Rank Player Team Rating 1 Marnus Labuschagne AUS 935 2 Joe Root ENG 872 3 Kane Williamson NZ 862 4 Steve Smith AUS 845 5 Travis Head AUS 773 6 Rohit Sharma IND 773 7 Virat Kohli IND 767 8 Dimuth Karunaratne SL 754 9 Babar Azam PAK 750 10 Tom Latham NZ 728

ICC Test Bowling Rankings 2022 Rank Player Team Rating 1 Pat Cummins AUS 898 2 Ravichandran Ashwin IND 839 3 Kagiso Rabada SA 828 4 Kyle Jamieson NZ 825 5 Shaheen Afridi PAK 822 6 Tim Southee NZ 795 7 James Anderson ENG 788 8 Josh Hazlewood AUS 786 9 Neil Wagner NZ 775 10 Jasprit Bumrah IND 763

ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022 Rank Player Team Rating 1 Jason Holder WI 382 2 Ravichandran Ashwin IND 330 3 Ravindra Jadeja IND 326 4 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 324 5 Mitchell Starc AUS 298 6 Kyle Jamieson NZ 292 7 Ben Stokes ENG 287 8 Pat Cummins AUS 250 9 Chris Woakes ENG 232 10 Colin de Grandhomme NZ 214

ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022

New Zealand is ranked first in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, followed by England at second place, Australia at the third place and India at the fourth place.

Rank Team Matches/ Points Rating 1 New Zealand 17/ 2,054 121 2 England 32/ 3,793 119 3 Australia 28/ 3,244 116 4 India 32/ 3,624 113 5 South Africa 25/ 2,459 98 6 Pakistan 27/ 2,524 93 7 Bangladesh 30/ 2,740 91 8 West Indies 30/ 2,523 84 9 Sri Lanka 32/ 2,657 83 10 Afghanistan 17/ 1,054 62

ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022

Virat Kohli is the highest-ranked Indian batsman in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings 2022, followed by Rohit Sharma at the third place. Jasprit Bumrah is the only bowler in the top 10 of ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, while Ravindra Jadeja is the only all-rounder in the top 10 of ICC All-Rounder Rankings 2022.

ICC ODI Batting Rankings Rank Player Team Rating 1 Babar Azam PAK 873 2 Virat Kohli IND 836 3 Rohit Sharma IND 801 4 Ross Taylor NZ 801 5 Quinton de Kock SA 783 6 Aaron Finch AUS 779 7 Jonny Bairstow ENG 775 8 David Warner AUS 762 9 Kane Williamson NZ 754 10 Rassie van der Dussen SA 750

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022 Rank Player Team Rating 1 Trent Boult NZ 737 2 Josh Hazlewood AUS 709 3 Chris Woakes ENG 700 4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman AFG 697 5 Mehedi Hasan BAN 692 6 Matt Henry NZ 691 7 Jasprit Bumrah IND 689 8 Mitchell Starc AUS 652 9 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 650 10 Andy McBrine IRE 646

ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings 2022 Rank Player Team Rating 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 416 2 Mohammad Nabi AFG 285 3 Chris Woakes ENG 282 4 Rashid Khan AFG 268 5 Mitchell Santner NZ 268 6 Ben Stokes ENG 266 7 Colin de Grandhomme NZ 257 8 Imad Wasim PAK 256 9 Ravindra Jadeja IND 231 10 Jimmy Neesham NZ 226

ICC T20I Team Rankings 2022

Rank Team Matches/ Points Rating 1 England 9,354 275 2 India 9,627 267 3 Pakistan 12,207 265 4 New Zealand 9,707 255 5 South Africa 8,858 253 6 Australia 9,927 248 7 Afghanistan 3,951 232 8 Sri Lanka 6,950 232 9 Bangladesh 8,529 231 10 West Indies 8,325 225

ICC T20I Player Rankings 2022

The highest ranked Indian batsman in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings is KL Rahul, who is ranked at the 5th position. There is no other Indian in the top 10 of ICC T20 Bowler and All-rounder Rankings 2022.

ICC T20I Batting Rankings 2022 Rank Player Team Rating 1 Babar Azam PAK 805 2 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 798 3 Aiden Markram SA 796 4 Dawid Malan ENG 773 5 Lokesh Rahul IND 729 6 Aaron Finch AUS 709 7 Devon Conway NZ 703 8 Rassie van der Dussen SA 669 9 Martin Guptill NZ 658 10 Virat Kohli IND 657

ICC T20I Bowling Rankings 2022 Rank Player Team Rating 1 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 797 2 Tabraiz Shamsi SA 784 3 Adam Zampa AUS 725 4 Adil Rashid ENG 725 5 Rashid Khan AFG 710 6 Josh Hazlewood AUS 705 7 Mujeeb Ur Rahman AFG 679 8 Anrich Nortje SA 655 9 Shadab Khan PAK 634 10 Tim Southee NZ 633