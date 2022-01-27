ICC Cricket Rankings 2022: Check Team, Players, ODI, T20, Test Ranking
ICC Ranking 2022: Check out the latest and updated International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket ranking table of team, batsmen, bowler, all rounder, test, ODI and T20 matches.
ICC Rankings 2022: India is ranked fourth in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, third in the ICC Test Team Rankings 2022 and second in the ICC T20 Rankings 2022. Virat Kohli is the highest ranked Indian in ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022.
The former Indian skipper is ranked 2nd in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, 7th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings and 10th in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings 2022. Rohit Sharma is ranked 3rd in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings and 6th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings 2022.
Among Indian bowlers, R Ashwin is the highest ranked bowler in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings 2022, followed by Jasprit Bumrah who is ranked at the 10th place. Bumrah is ranked at the 7th rank in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022.
R Ashwin is also the highest ranked Indian all-rounder in the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022, who is ranked 2nd, followed by Ravindra Jadeja at the 3rd place.
ICC Test Team Rankings 2022
Australia is ranked first in ICC Test Team Rankings 2022, followed by New Zealand at second place and India at the third place.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches/ Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|23/ 2,736
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|28/ 3,264
|117
|3
|India
|32/ 3,717
|116
|4
|England
|41/ 4,151
|101
|5
|South Africa
|23/ 2,271
|99
|6
|Pakistan
|30/ 2,787
|93
|7
|Sri Lanka
|30/ 2,485
|83
|8
|West Indies
|33/ 2,480
|75
|9
|Bangladesh
|22/ 1,157
|53
|10
|Zimbabwe
|11/ 342
|31
ICC Test Player Rankings 2022
Virat Kohli is ranked 7th, while Rohit Sharma is ranked 6th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings 2022. R Ashwin is the highest-ranked Indian in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings 2022, followed by Jasprit Bumrah at the 10th place. R Ashwin is also ranked 2nd in the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings with Ravindra Jadeja at the third position.
|ICC Test Batting Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|
1
|Marnus Labuschagne
|AUS
|935
|
2
|Joe Root
|ENG
|872
|
3
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|862
|
4
|Steve Smith
|AUS
|845
|
5
|Travis Head
|AUS
|773
|
6
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|773
|
7
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|767
|
8
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|SL
|754
|
9
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|750
|
10
|Tom Latham
|NZ
|728
|ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|
1
|Jason Holder
|WI
|382
|
2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|IND
|330
|
3
|Ravindra Jadeja
|IND
|326
|
4
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|324
|
5
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|298
|
6
|Kyle Jamieson
|NZ
|292
|
7
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|287
|
8
|Pat Cummins
|AUS
|250
|
9
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|232
|
10
|Colin de Grandhomme
|NZ
|214
ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022
New Zealand is ranked first in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, followed by England at second place, Australia at the third place and India at the fourth place.
|Rank
|Team
|Matches/ Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|17/ 2,054
|121
|2
|England
|32/ 3,793
|119
|3
|Australia
|28/ 3,244
|116
|4
|India
|32/ 3,624
|113
|5
|South Africa
|25/ 2,459
|98
|6
|Pakistan
|27/ 2,524
|93
|7
|Bangladesh
|30/ 2,740
|91
|8
|West Indies
|30/ 2,523
|84
|9
|Sri Lanka
|32/ 2,657
|83
|10
|Afghanistan
|17/ 1,054
|62
ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022
Virat Kohli is the highest-ranked Indian batsman in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings 2022, followed by Rohit Sharma at the third place. Jasprit Bumrah is the only bowler in the top 10 of ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, while Ravindra Jadeja is the only all-rounder in the top 10 of ICC All-Rounder Rankings 2022.
|ICC ODI Batting Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|
1
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|873
|
2
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|836
|
3
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|801
|
4
|Ross Taylor
|NZ
|801
|
5
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|783
|
6
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|779
|
7
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|775
|
8
|David Warner
|AUS
|762
|
9
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|754
|
10
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|750
|ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|
1
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|737
|
2
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|709
|
3
|Chris Woakes
|ENG
|700
|
4
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|AFG
|697
|
5
|Mehedi Hasan
|BAN
|692
|
6
|Matt Henry
|NZ
|691
|
7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|689
|
8
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|652
|
9
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|650
|
10
|Andy McBrine
|IRE
|646
ICC T20I Team Rankings 2022
|Rank
|Team
|Matches/ Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|9,354
|275
|2
|India
|9,627
|267
|3
|Pakistan
|12,207
|265
|4
|New Zealand
|9,707
|255
|5
|South Africa
|8,858
|253
|6
|Australia
|9,927
|248
|7
|Afghanistan
|3,951
|232
|8
|Sri Lanka
|6,950
|232
|9
|Bangladesh
|8,529
|231
|10
|West Indies
|8,325
|225
ICC T20I Player Rankings 2022
The highest ranked Indian batsman in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings is KL Rahul, who is ranked at the 5th position. There is no other Indian in the top 10 of ICC T20 Bowler and All-rounder Rankings 2022.
|ICC T20I Batting Rankings 2022
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|
1
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|805
|
2
|Mohammad Rizwan
|PAK
|798
|
3
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|796
|
4
|Dawid Malan
|ENG
|773
|
5
|Lokesh Rahul
|IND
|729
|
6
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|709
|
7
|Devon Conway
|NZ
|703
|
8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|669
|
9
|Martin Guptill
|NZ
|658
|
10
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|657
|ICC T20I Bowling Rankings 2022
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|
1
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|SL
|797
|
2
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|SA
|784
|
3
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|725
|
4
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|725
|
5
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|710
|
6
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|705
|
7
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|AFG
|679
|
8
|Anrich Nortje
|SA
|655
|
9
|Shadab Khan
|PAK
|634
|
10
|Tim Southee
|NZ
|633
