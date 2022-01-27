JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

ICC Cricket Rankings 2022: Check Team, Players, ODI, T20, Test Ranking

ICC Ranking 2022: Check out the latest and updated International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket ranking table of team, batsmen, bowler, all rounder, test, ODI and T20 matches.

Created On: Jan 27, 2022 14:43 ISTModified On: Jan 27, 2022 15:59 IST
ICC Rankings 2022: Check Cricket Team, Players, Test, ODI, T20 Ranking
ICC Rankings 2022: Check Cricket Team, Players, Test, ODI, T20 Ranking

ICC Rankings 2022: India is ranked fourth in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, third in the ICC Test Team Rankings 2022 and second in the ICC T20 Rankings 2022. Virat Kohli is the highest ranked Indian in ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022.

The former Indian skipper is ranked 2nd in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, 7th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings and 10th in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings 2022. Rohit Sharma is ranked 3rd in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings and 6th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings 2022. 

Among Indian bowlers, R Ashwin is the highest ranked bowler in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings 2022, followed by Jasprit Bumrah who is ranked at the 10th place. Bumrah is ranked at the 7th rank in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022. 

R Ashwin is also the highest ranked Indian all-rounder in the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022, who is ranked 2nd, followed by Ravindra Jadeja at the 3rd place. 

ICC Awards 2021 Winners: Check Complete List of Players of the Year

ICC Womens T20 Rankings 2022: Check Women's T20I Batting and Bowling Rankings
 
ICC Test Rankings 2022

ICC Test Team Rankings 2022

Australia is ranked first in ICC Test Team Rankings 2022, followed by New Zealand at second place and India at the third place. 

Rank Team Matches/ Points  Rating
1 Australia 23/ 2,736 119
2  New Zealand 28/ 3,264 117
3  India 32/ 3,717 116
4  England 41/ 4,151 101
5  South Africa 23/ 2,271 99
6  Pakistan 30/ 2,787 93
7  Sri Lanka 30/ 2,485 83
8  West Indies 33/ 2,480 75
9  Bangladesh 22/ 1,157 53
10  Zimbabwe 11/ 342 31

ICC Test Player Rankings 2022

Virat Kohli is ranked 7th, while Rohit Sharma is ranked 6th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings 2022. R Ashwin is the highest-ranked Indian in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings 2022, followed by Jasprit Bumrah at the 10th place. R Ashwin is also ranked 2nd in the ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings with Ravindra Jadeja at the third position. 

ICC Test Batting Rankings
Rank Player Team  Rating
1
Marnus Labuschagne AUS 935
2
Joe Root 872
3
Kane Williamson 862
4
Steve Smith 845
5
Travis Head 773
6
Rohit Sharma 773
7
Virat Kohli 767
8
Dimuth Karunaratne 754
9
Babar Azam 750
10
Tom Latham 728
ICC Test Bowling Rankings 2022
Rank Player Team  Rating
1 Pat Cummins AUS 898
2 Ravichandran Ashwin 839
3 Kagiso Rabada 828
4 Kyle Jamieson 825
5 Shaheen Afridi 822
6 Tim Southee 795
7 James Anderson 788
8 Josh Hazlewood 786
9 Neil Wagner 775
10
 
Jasprit Bumrah 763
 
 
ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings 2022
Rank Player Team  Rating
1
Jason Holder WI 382
2
 
Ravichandran Ashwin 330
3
Ravindra Jadeja 326
4
Shakib Al Hasan 324
5
Mitchell Starc 298
6
Kyle Jamieson 292
7
Ben Stokes 287
8
Pat Cummins 250
9
Chris Woakes 232
10
Colin de Grandhomme NZ 214

ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022

New Zealand is ranked first in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, followed by England at second place, Australia at the third place and India at the fourth place. 

Rank Team Matches/ Points  Rating
1 New Zealand 17/ 2,054 121
2  England 32/ 3,793 119
3  Australia 28/ 3,244 116
4  India 32/ 3,624 113
5  South Africa 25/ 2,459 98
6  Pakistan 27/ 2,524 93
7  Bangladesh 30/ 2,740 91
8  West Indies 30/ 2,523 84
9  Sri Lanka 32/ 2,657 83
10  Afghanistan 17/ 1,054 62

ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022

Virat Kohli is the highest-ranked Indian batsman in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings 2022, followed by Rohit Sharma at the third place. Jasprit Bumrah is the only bowler in the top 10 of ICC ODI Bowler Rankings 2022, while Ravindra Jadeja is the only all-rounder in the top 10 of ICC All-Rounder Rankings 2022. 

ICC ODI Batting Rankings
Rank Player Team  Rating
1
Babar Azam PAK 873
2
Virat Kohli 836
3
Rohit Sharma 801
4
Ross Taylor 801
5
Quinton de Kock 783
6
Aaron Finch 779
7
Jonny Bairstow 775
8
David Warner 762
9
Kane Williamson 754
10
Rassie van der Dussen 750
 
ICC ODI Bowling Rankings 2022
Rank Player Team  Rating
1
Trent Boult NZ 737
2
Josh Hazlewood 709
3
Chris Woakes 700
4
 
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 697
5
Mehedi Hasan 692
6
Matt Henry 691
7
Jasprit Bumrah 689
8
Mitchell Starc 652
9
Shakib Al Hasan 650
10
Andy McBrine 646
ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings 2022
Rank Player Team  Rating
1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 416
2 Mohammad Nabi 285
3 Chris Woakes 282
4 Rashid Khan 268
5 Mitchell Santner 268
6 Ben Stokes 266
7 Colin de Grandhomme 257
8 Imad Wasim 256
9 Ravindra Jadeja 231
10 Jimmy Neesham 226

ICC T20I Team Rankings 2022

Rank Team Matches/ Points  Rating
1 England 9,354 275
2  India 9,627 267
3  Pakistan 12,207 265
4  New Zealand 9,707 255
5  South Africa 8,858 253
6  Australia 9,927 248
7  Afghanistan 3,951 232
8  Sri Lanka 6,950 232
9  Bangladesh 8,529 231
10  West Indies 8,325 225

ICC T20I Player Rankings 2022

The highest ranked Indian batsman in the ICC T20 Batting Rankings is KL Rahul, who is ranked at the 5th position. There is no other Indian in the top 10 of ICC T20 Bowler and All-rounder Rankings 2022.

ICC T20I Batting Rankings 2022
Rank Player Team  Rating
1
Babar Azam PAK 805
2
Mohammad Rizwan 798
3
Aiden Markram 796
4
Dawid Malan 773
5
Lokesh Rahul 729
6
Aaron Finch 709
7
Devon Conway 703
8
Rassie van der Dussen 669
9
Martin Guptill 658
10
Virat Kohli 657
 
ICC T20I Bowling Rankings 2022
Rank Player Team  Rating
1
Wanindu Hasaranga SL 797
2
Tabraiz Shamsi 784
3
Adam Zampa 725
4
Adil Rashid 725
5
Rashid Khan 710
6
Josh Hazlewood 705
7
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 679
8
Anrich Nortje 655
9
Shadab Khan 634
10
Tim Southee 633
ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings 2022
Rank Player Team  Rating
1 Mohammad Nabi AFG 265
2 Shakib Al Hasan 231
3 Glenn Maxwell 178
4 Wanindu Hasaranga 173
5
 
Moeen Ali 172
6 Liam Livingstone 165
7 Zeeshan Maqsood 160
8 J.J. Smit 158
9 Aiden Markram 156
10 Mitchell Marsh 152

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all