JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

ICC Awards 2021 Winners: Check Complete List of Players of the Year

ICC Awards 2021 winners: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year while South Africa’s Lizelle Lee has earned the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021. Check the full ICC Awards 2021 winners list below. 

Created On: Jan 24, 2022 17:00 IST
ICC Awards 2021
ICC Awards 2021

ICC awards 2021 winners list: Cricket in 2021 saw some magnificent performances on the field in both men’s and women’s circuits and the International Cricket Council has continued its tradition of recognizing all the incredible performances in its annual ICC Awards 2021 ceremony.

As the 2021 Cricketing calendar unfolded, cricket fans witnessed some amazing spectacles such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ICC World Test Championship Final, multi-format women’s series among others. In ICC Awards 2021, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year while South Africa’s Lizelle Lee has earned the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.

Check the complete ICC Awards 2021 winners list along with the ICC Teams of the Year.

ICC Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Awards

Winners

Country

ICC Umpire of the Year

Marais Erasmus

 

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Tammy Beaumont

England

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Janneman Malan

South Africa

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Fatima Sana

Pakistan

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

Zeeshan Maqsood

Oman

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

Andrea-Mae Zepeda

Austria

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam

Pakistan

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

Lizelle Lee

South Africa

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Joe Root

England

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Smriti Mandhana

India

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan

ICC Teams of the Year

ICC Women’s T20I Team of 2021

Smriti Mandhana (IND), Danni Wyatt (ENG), Tammy Beaumont (ENG), Gaby Lewis (IRE), Amy Jones (ENG, WK), Nat Sciver (ENG, C), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG), Shabnim Ismail (SA) and Loryn Phiri (ZIM).

ICC Men’s T20I Team of 2021

Paul Stirling (IRE), Babar Azam (Pakistan, C), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK, WK), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Aiden Markram (SA), David Miller (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Shaheen Afridi (Pak), Mustafizur Rahman (Bang).

ICC Men’s ODI Team of 2021

Janneman Malan (SA), Paul Stirling (IRE), Babar Azam (Pak, C), Rassie Van der Dussen (SA), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Shakib Al-Hasan (BANG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mushfiqr Rahim (BANG, WK), Mustafizur Rahman (BANG), Dushmantha Chameera (SL) and Simi Singh (IRE).

ICC Women’s ODI Team of 2021

Lizelle Lee (SA), Alyssa Healy (AUS), Tammy Beaumont (ENG), Mithali Raj (IND), Heather Knight (ENG, C), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Hayley Matthews (WI), Fatima Sana (PAK), Jhulan Goswami (IND), Shabnim Ismail (SA) and Anisa Mohammed (WI). 

ICC Men’s Test Team for 2021

Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Rohit Sharma (India), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Joe Root (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Fawad Alam (PAK), Rishabh Pant (IND, WK), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Kyle Jamison (NZ), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK). 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all