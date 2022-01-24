ICC Awards 2021 Winners: Check Complete List of Players of the Year
ICC Awards 2021 winners: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year while South Africa’s Lizelle Lee has earned the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021. Check the full ICC Awards 2021 winners list below.
ICC awards 2021 winners list: Cricket in 2021 saw some magnificent performances on the field in both men’s and women’s circuits and the International Cricket Council has continued its tradition of recognizing all the incredible performances in its annual ICC Awards 2021 ceremony.
As the 2021 Cricketing calendar unfolded, cricket fans witnessed some amazing spectacles such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ICC World Test Championship Final, multi-format women’s series among others. In ICC Awards 2021, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year while South Africa’s Lizelle Lee has earned the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.
Check the complete ICC Awards 2021 winners list along with the ICC Teams of the Year.
ICC Awards 2021: Full list of winners
|
Awards
|
Winners
|
Country
|
ICC Umpire of the Year
|
Marais Erasmus
|
|
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Pakistan
|
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
England
|
ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year
|
Janneman Malan
|
South Africa
|
ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year
|
Fatima Sana
|
Pakistan
|
ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year
|
Zeeshan Maqsood
|
Oman
|
ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year
|
Andrea-Mae Zepeda
|
Austria
|
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
|
Babar Azam
|
Pakistan
|
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year
|
Lizelle Lee
|
South Africa
|
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year
|
Joe Root
|
England
|
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
India
|
Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Pakistan
ICC Teams of the Year
ICC Women’s T20I Team of 2021
Smriti Mandhana (IND), Danni Wyatt (ENG), Tammy Beaumont (ENG), Gaby Lewis (IRE), Amy Jones (ENG, WK), Nat Sciver (ENG, C), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG), Shabnim Ismail (SA) and Loryn Phiri (ZIM).
ICC Men’s T20I Team of 2021
Paul Stirling (IRE), Babar Azam (Pakistan, C), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK, WK), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Aiden Markram (SA), David Miller (SA), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Shaheen Afridi (Pak), Mustafizur Rahman (Bang).
ICC Men’s ODI Team of 2021
Janneman Malan (SA), Paul Stirling (IRE), Babar Azam (Pak, C), Rassie Van der Dussen (SA), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Shakib Al-Hasan (BANG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Mushfiqr Rahim (BANG, WK), Mustafizur Rahman (BANG), Dushmantha Chameera (SL) and Simi Singh (IRE).
ICC Women’s ODI Team of 2021
Lizelle Lee (SA), Alyssa Healy (AUS), Tammy Beaumont (ENG), Mithali Raj (IND), Heather Knight (ENG, C), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Hayley Matthews (WI), Fatima Sana (PAK), Jhulan Goswami (IND), Shabnim Ismail (SA) and Anisa Mohammed (WI).
ICC Men’s Test Team for 2021
Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Rohit Sharma (India), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Joe Root (ENG), Kane Williamson (NZ), Fawad Alam (PAK), Rishabh Pant (IND, WK), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Kyle Jamison (NZ), Hasan Ali (PAK) and Shaheen Afridi (PAK).
