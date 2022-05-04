IPL Playoffs 2022 Schedule: Know Date, Venue, Format- How many teams will qualify for IPL playoffs?

IPL Playoffs 2022 Schedule: The IPL Playoffs 2022 will be played from May 24-29, 2022 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The TATA IPL Final 2022 will be played on May 29, 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The IPL Qualifier 1 will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24 and Eliminator will be played on May 25th. The IPL Qualifier 2 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2022 group-stage matches were held across four venues in Mumbai and Pune to avoid unnecessary travel and protect players and support staff and officials from COVID-19 infection.

IPL Playoffs 2022 Dates: May 24-May 29

IPL Playoffs 2022 Venues

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Check IPL 2022 Schedule here

IPL Playoffs 2022 Schedule

Date Match Venue May 24th Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2 Kolkata May 25th Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4 Kolkata May 27th Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Ahmedabad May 29th Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad

IPL Playoff Format

The IPL 2022 format is slightly different with two new teams added to the basket, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Last year, there were only 8 teams -Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This format was first introduced in IPL 2011 season when the tournament had included 10 teams for the first time after the entry of two new teams-Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors.

This year, the 10 IPL teams have been divided into two groups of five- Group A and Group B- based on their past performance.

Within the two groups, each team will play against each other twice and once against the teams from the opposite group with the exception of one team, against whom they will play twice.

In total, all 10 teams will play 14 matches each and the top-ranked four teams on the IPL 2022 Points Table will go into the IPL 2022 Playoffs.

Following are the two Groups-

Read Also: IPL 2022 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Points, Win, Loss & Orange Cap, Purple Cap list

How many teams qualify for IPL Playoffs?

The top four teams will qualify for the IPL Playoffs.

How will teams qualify for playoffs?

All 10 teams will play 14 matches in the group stage and the top-ranked four teams with the highest points will be qualifying for the playoffs. The Gujarat Titans is currently ranked at the top of the IPL 2022 Points Table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants at the second place, Rajasthan Royals at the third place and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the fourth place.

Background

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the IPL Playoff 2022 Dates and Venues. Shah informed that the IPL playoffs will be played in Ahmedabad and Kolkata with full capacity crowds for the first time in two years.