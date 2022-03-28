JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first match of IPL 2022. The franchise which was established in 2021 has roped in KL Rahul as their Captain along with other fine performers. Check Lucknow Super Giants Players List, Stats, Records, Prices, and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 17:00 IST
Lucknow Super Giants Profile 2022
Lucknow Super Giants Profile 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Team Profile: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be one of the two new teams that will be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Lucknow Super Giants is owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group and the team will be led by KL Rahul in the Indian Premier League 2022. He made the move away from Punjab Kings before IPL 2022 mega auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will debut their IPL 2022 campaign by playing against Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya on March 28, 2022, at 7.30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat Giants (GT) is another new team that has been added to the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Lucknow Super Giants drafted KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, and Marcus Stoinis and during the auction, the franchise went for one of the finest performers making a challenging squad. LSG also roped in the former fast bowler from Australia, Andy Bichel as their bowling coach.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) 2022 IPL Match details

IPL Match 4

GT vs LSG

Date

March 28, 2022

Time

7.30 PM

Venue

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI

LSG Predicted Playing XI- Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Aveshh Khan

GT Predicted Playing XI- Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade (WK), Shubham Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Lockie Fergusson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

IPL 2022 Schedule: Dates, Groups, Match List, Teams, Venues, No. of Matches, Format, Schedule Matrix

LSG Team Player List with Profile- Runs, matches, wickets

LSG Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets

Player Name

Match

Runs

Wickets

LOKESH RAHUL

94

3273

0

ANKIT RAJPOOT

29

26

24

AVESH KHAN

25

9

29

AYUSH BADONI

-

-

-

DUSHMANTHA CHAMEERA

-

-

-

EVIN LEWIS

21

581

0

JASON HOLDER

26

189

35

KARAN SHARMA

-

-

-

KRISHNAPPA GOWTHAM

24

186

13

KRUNAL PANDYA

84

1143

51

KYLE MAYERS

-

-

-

MANAN VOHRA

53

1054

0

MANISH PANDEY

154

3560

0

MARCUS STOINIS

56

914

30

MARK WOOD

1

1

0

MAYANK YADAV

-

-

-

MOHSIN KHAN

-

-

-

QUINTON DE KOCK

77

2256

0

RAVI BISHNOI

23

8

24

SHAHBAZ NADEEM

72

39

48

Lucknow Super Giants Captain 2022

During IPL Auction 2022, Lucknow Super Giants utilized their full funds, and out of the Rs. 59.8 crores, Rs. 17 crores were spent on KL Rahul who was chosen as the Captain of the new IPL team. KL Rahul, Lucknow Supergiants Captain has been the most prolific run-getter in the Indian Premier League over the past three seasons, however, all IPL Campaigns ended in heartbreak as Rahul’s performance was not enough to power his former franchise Punjab Kings.

Being a Captain of Lucknow Super Giants will be a fresh start for KL Rahul who has been excellent in terms of batting and playing the anchor for the past few IPL seasons.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Player

Nation

Auction Price

Role

Manan Vohra

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Batsman

Evin Lewis

West Indies

INR 2 Crores

Batsman

Manish Pandey

India

INR 4.60 Crores

Batsman

KL Rahul (c&wk)

India

INR 17 Crores(Drafted)

WK-Batsman

Quinton de Kock (wk)

South Africa

INR 6.75 Crores

WK-Batsman

Ravi Bishnoi

India

INR 4 Crores(Drafted)

Bowler

Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka

INR 2 Crores

Bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem

India

INR 50 Lakhs

Bowler

Mohsin Khan

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

Mayank Yadav

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

Ankit Rajpoot

India

INR 50 Lakhs

Bowler

Avesh Khan

India

INR 10 Crores

Bowler

Andrew Tye

Australia

INR 1 Crore

Bowler

Marcus Stoinis

Australia

INR 9.2 Crores(Drafted)

All-rounder

Kyle Mayers

West Indies

INR 50 Lakhs

All-rounder

Karan Sharma

India

INR 20 Lakhs

All-rounder

K Gowtham

India

INR 90 Lakhs

All-rounder

Ayush Badoni

India

INR 20 Lakhs

All-rounder

Deepak Hooda

India

INR 5.75 Crores

All-rounder

Krunal Pandya

India

INR 8.25 Crores

All-rounder

Jason Holder

West Indies

INR 8.75 Crores

All-rounder

Lucknow Super Giants Past team records

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their first match of IPL 2022 on March 28 against Gujarat Titans. LSG is one of the new teams that has become part of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants will be led by KL Rahul for their debut in the IPL tournament. Lucknow Super Giants is owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Lucknow Super Giants Strengths and Weakness

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Strengths

Lucknow Super Giants has been able to acquire the bowlers from almost every spectrum which will give them a good chance at controlling the run flow of the team in opposition. With KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de-Kock, LSG will also have a powerful opening combination at the top. The team has also got the West Indies big-hitter Evin Lewis as a possible backup option.

Lucknow Super Giants Weakness

A lack of batsmen who can stay longer on a pitch can cause problems for the new IPL franchise. Apart from KL Rahul and Quinton de-Kock, Lucknow Super Giants lacks the experienced batsmen to play at numbers 3 and 4. It also must be noted that captaincy may force KL Rahul’s focus from giving his best game.

Background

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is a franchise cricket team which is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. LSG was founded in 2021 and will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. Lucknow Super Giants will be captained by KL Rahul and coached by Andy Flower. LSG is owned by the RPSG Group which also previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise between the years 2016 and 2017.

TATA IPL 2022: Where and When to Watch CSK vs KKR Live? Know Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Live Telecast Details- 1st IPL Match

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    View all