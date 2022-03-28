Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first match of IPL 2022. The franchise which was established in 2021 has roped in KL Rahul as their Captain along with other fine performers. Check Lucknow Super Giants Players List, Stats, Records, Prices, and other details here.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Team Profile: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be one of the two new teams that will be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Lucknow Super Giants is owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group and the team will be led by KL Rahul in the Indian Premier League 2022. He made the move away from Punjab Kings before IPL 2022 mega auction.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will debut their IPL 2022 campaign by playing against Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya on March 28, 2022, at 7.30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat Giants (GT) is another new team that has been added to the Indian Premier League.
Ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Lucknow Super Giants drafted KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, and Marcus Stoinis and during the auction, the franchise went for one of the finest performers making a challenging squad. LSG also roped in the former fast bowler from Australia, Andy Bichel as their bowling coach.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) 2022 IPL Match details
|
IPL Match 4
|
GT vs LSG
|
Date
|
March 28, 2022
|
Time
|
7.30 PM
|
Venue
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI
LSG Predicted Playing XI- Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Aveshh Khan
GT Predicted Playing XI- Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade (WK), Shubham Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Lockie Fergusson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
IPL 2022 Schedule: Dates, Groups, Match List, Teams, Venues, No. of Matches, Format, Schedule Matrix
LSG Team Player List with Profile- Runs, matches, wickets
|
LSG Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets
|
Player Name
|
Match
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
LOKESH RAHUL
|
94
|
3273
|
0
|
ANKIT RAJPOOT
|
29
|
26
|
24
|
AVESH KHAN
|
25
|
9
|
29
|
AYUSH BADONI
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
DUSHMANTHA CHAMEERA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
EVIN LEWIS
|
21
|
581
|
0
|
JASON HOLDER
|
26
|
189
|
35
|
KARAN SHARMA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
KRISHNAPPA GOWTHAM
|
24
|
186
|
13
|
KRUNAL PANDYA
|
84
|
1143
|
51
|
KYLE MAYERS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
MANAN VOHRA
|
53
|
1054
|
0
|
MANISH PANDEY
|
154
|
3560
|
0
|
MARCUS STOINIS
|
56
|
914
|
30
|
MARK WOOD
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
MAYANK YADAV
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
MOHSIN KHAN
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
QUINTON DE KOCK
|
77
|
2256
|
0
|
RAVI BISHNOI
|
23
|
8
|
24
|
SHAHBAZ NADEEM
|
72
|
39
|
48
Lucknow Super Giants Captain 2022
During IPL Auction 2022, Lucknow Super Giants utilized their full funds, and out of the Rs. 59.8 crores, Rs. 17 crores were spent on KL Rahul who was chosen as the Captain of the new IPL team. KL Rahul, Lucknow Supergiants Captain has been the most prolific run-getter in the Indian Premier League over the past three seasons, however, all IPL Campaigns ended in heartbreak as Rahul’s performance was not enough to power his former franchise Punjab Kings.
Being a Captain of Lucknow Super Giants will be a fresh start for KL Rahul who has been excellent in terms of batting and playing the anchor for the past few IPL seasons.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|
IPL 2022 Squad – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|
Player
|
Nation
|
Auction Price
|
Role
|
Manan Vohra
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
Evin Lewis
|
West Indies
|
INR 2 Crores
|
Batsman
|
Manish Pandey
|
India
|
INR 4.60 Crores
|
Batsman
|
KL Rahul (c&wk)
|
India
|
INR 17 Crores(Drafted)
|
WK-Batsman
|
Quinton de Kock (wk)
|
South Africa
|
INR 6.75 Crores
|
WK-Batsman
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
India
|
INR 4 Crores(Drafted)
|
Bowler
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Sri Lanka
|
INR 2 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Shahbaz Nadeem
|
India
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Yadav
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Ankit Rajpoot
|
India
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
India
|
INR 10 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
Australia
|
INR 1 Crore
|
Bowler
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Australia
|
INR 9.2 Crores(Drafted)
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Mayers
|
West Indies
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
All-rounder
|
Karan Sharma
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
All-rounder
|
K Gowtham
|
India
|
INR 90 Lakhs
|
All-rounder
|
Ayush Badoni
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
All-rounder
|
Deepak Hooda
|
India
|
INR 5.75 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Krunal Pandya
|
India
|
INR 8.25 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Holder
|
West Indies
|
INR 8.75 Crores
|
All-rounder
Lucknow Super Giants Past team records
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their first match of IPL 2022 on March 28 against Gujarat Titans. LSG is one of the new teams that has become part of the Indian Premier League. Lucknow Super Giants will be led by KL Rahul for their debut in the IPL tournament. Lucknow Super Giants is owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.
Lucknow Super Giants Strengths and Weakness
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Strengths
Lucknow Super Giants has been able to acquire the bowlers from almost every spectrum which will give them a good chance at controlling the run flow of the team in opposition. With KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de-Kock, LSG will also have a powerful opening combination at the top. The team has also got the West Indies big-hitter Evin Lewis as a possible backup option.
Lucknow Super Giants Weakness
A lack of batsmen who can stay longer on a pitch can cause problems for the new IPL franchise. Apart from KL Rahul and Quinton de-Kock, Lucknow Super Giants lacks the experienced batsmen to play at numbers 3 and 4. It also must be noted that captaincy may force KL Rahul’s focus from giving his best game.
Background
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is a franchise cricket team which is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. LSG was founded in 2021 and will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. Lucknow Super Giants will be captained by KL Rahul and coached by Andy Flower. LSG is owned by the RPSG Group which also previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise between the years 2016 and 2017.
