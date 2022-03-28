Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Team Profile: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be one of the two new teams that will be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Lucknow Super Giants is owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group and the team will be led by KL Rahul in the Indian Premier League 2022. He made the move away from Punjab Kings before IPL 2022 mega auction.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will debut their IPL 2022 campaign by playing against Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya on March 28, 2022, at 7.30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat Giants (GT) is another new team that has been added to the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Lucknow Super Giants drafted KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, and Marcus Stoinis and during the auction, the franchise went for one of the finest performers making a challenging squad. LSG also roped in the former fast bowler from Australia, Andy Bichel as their bowling coach.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) 2022 IPL Match details

IPL Match 4 GT vs LSG Date March 28, 2022 Time 7.30 PM Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted XI

LSG Predicted Playing XI- Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Aveshh Khan

GT Predicted Playing XI- Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade (WK), Shubham Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Lockie Fergusson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

LSG Team Player List with Profile- Runs, matches, wickets

LSG Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets Player Name Match Runs Wickets LOKESH RAHUL 94 3273 0 ANKIT RAJPOOT 29 26 24 AVESH KHAN 25 9 29 AYUSH BADONI - - - DUSHMANTHA CHAMEERA - - - EVIN LEWIS 21 581 0 JASON HOLDER 26 189 35 KARAN SHARMA - - - KRISHNAPPA GOWTHAM 24 186 13 KRUNAL PANDYA 84 1143 51 KYLE MAYERS - - - MANAN VOHRA 53 1054 0 MANISH PANDEY 154 3560 0 MARCUS STOINIS 56 914 30 MARK WOOD 1 1 0 MAYANK YADAV - - - MOHSIN KHAN - - - QUINTON DE KOCK 77 2256 0 RAVI BISHNOI 23 8 24 SHAHBAZ NADEEM 72 39 48

Lucknow Super Giants Captain 2022

During IPL Auction 2022, Lucknow Super Giants utilized their full funds, and out of the Rs. 59.8 crores, Rs. 17 crores were spent on KL Rahul who was chosen as the Captain of the new IPL team. KL Rahul, Lucknow Supergiants Captain has been the most prolific run-getter in the Indian Premier League over the past three seasons, however, all IPL Campaigns ended in heartbreak as Rahul’s performance was not enough to power his former franchise Punjab Kings.

Being a Captain of Lucknow Super Giants will be a fresh start for KL Rahul who has been excellent in terms of batting and playing the anchor for the past few IPL seasons.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Player Nation Auction Price Role Manan Vohra India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Evin Lewis West Indies INR 2 Crores Batsman Manish Pandey India INR 4.60 Crores Batsman KL Rahul (c&wk) India INR 17 Crores(Drafted) WK-Batsman Quinton de Kock (wk) South Africa INR 6.75 Crores WK-Batsman Ravi Bishnoi India INR 4 Crores(Drafted) Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Sri Lanka INR 2 Crores Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem India INR 50 Lakhs Bowler Mohsin Khan India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Mayank Yadav India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Ankit Rajpoot India INR 50 Lakhs Bowler Avesh Khan India INR 10 Crores Bowler Andrew Tye Australia INR 1 Crore Bowler Marcus Stoinis Australia INR 9.2 Crores(Drafted) All-rounder Kyle Mayers West Indies INR 50 Lakhs All-rounder Karan Sharma India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder K Gowtham India INR 90 Lakhs All-rounder Ayush Badoni India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder Deepak Hooda India INR 5.75 Crores All-rounder Krunal Pandya India INR 8.25 Crores All-rounder Jason Holder West Indies INR 8.75 Crores All-rounder

Lucknow Super Giants Past team records

Lucknow Super Giants Past team records

Lucknow Super Giants Strengths and Weakness

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Strengths

Lucknow Super Giants has been able to acquire the bowlers from almost every spectrum which will give them a good chance at controlling the run flow of the team in opposition. With KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de-Kock, LSG will also have a powerful opening combination at the top. The team has also got the West Indies big-hitter Evin Lewis as a possible backup option.

Lucknow Super Giants Weakness

A lack of batsmen who can stay longer on a pitch can cause problems for the new IPL franchise. Apart from KL Rahul and Quinton de-Kock, Lucknow Super Giants lacks the experienced batsmen to play at numbers 3 and 4. It also must be noted that captaincy may force KL Rahul’s focus from giving his best game.

Background

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is a franchise cricket team which is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. LSG was founded in 2021 and will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. Lucknow Super Giants will be captained by KL Rahul and coached by Andy Flower. LSG is owned by the RPSG Group which also previously owned the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise between the years 2016 and 2017.

