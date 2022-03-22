TATA IPL 2022: When will IPL 2022 Start and Where to Watch, 1st Match, Live Streaming Channel

TATA IPL 2022: The 15th edition of IPL is scheduled to start on March 26, 2022. The IPL 2022 first match will be between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede in Mumbai. This year's IPL edition will have 10 teams unlike 8 previously with the addition of two new IPL teams- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2022 will see the ten teams facing each other in a different format. The teams have been divided into two grounds - Group A and B- based on their past performances in the league. Each team within the group will play each other twice and once against the teams from the other group except for one team, against which they will play two matches.

IPL 2022 Live Match Details

IPL 2022 Start Date: March 26th

IPL 2022 Opening Match Details

IPL 2022 First Match : CSK vs KKR

IPL 2022 Start Time: 7.30 PM

IPL 2022 First Match Venue: Wankhede

When will IPL 2022 first match CSK vs KKR start?

The IPL 2022 first match CSK vs KKR will start at 7.30 pm on March 26, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Will fans be allowed to watch IPL 2022 edition?

No, fans will not be allowed to watch IPL 2022 matches. The IPL 2022 edition will be played in a close bubble, behind closed doors, with only two venues for the league stage matches-Mumbai and Pune- to avoid the risk of air travel. The IPL 2022 playoffs and the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where can I watch IPL 2022 live streaming?

IPL 2022 live streaming can be viewed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where can I watch IPL 2022 first match live telecast?

The IPL 2022 first match live telecast can be viewed on the Star Sports network-Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

Is IPL 2022 Schedule Announced?

Yes, the TATA IPL 2022 Schedule was announced by the BCCI on March 6, 2022. The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26th and conclude on May 29th.

How many matches will each team play in IPL 2022?

Each IPL team will play a total of 14 league stage matches.

