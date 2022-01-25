Lucknow IPL team to be called Lucknow Super Giants- Check Lucknow IPL Team players list

Lucknow Super Giants: The Lucknow IPL team, owned by RPSG Group, will be called Lucknow Super Giants. Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Lucknow IPL Team owner and RPSG Group Chairman unveiled the new name of the Lucknow IPL team in a video message on January 24, 2022.

The Lucknow IPL team had decided to crowdsource its name from the fans under 'Naam banao naam kamao' contest. Based on the responses, the new team name - Lucknow Super Giants - was chosen.

Lucknow IPL team name- Lucknow Super Giant

View the full video message below-

The new name of the Lucknow IPL team is similar to the name of Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG Group's previous IPL team- Rising Pune Supergiant, which had been a part of the IPL 2016 and 2017 seasons. Other IPL teams welcomed the new name in their own unique and quirky manner.

Check out the reactions below-

Mumbai Indian tweeted, "Super Giants ला आमच्या पलटन कडून Super welcome!"

Kolkata Knight Riders tweeted, "Super Giants back in the #IPL we see! Looking forward to some fairytale clashes between the Knights and Giants this year."

Delhi Capitals tweeted, "Nawaabon ke sheher ko hamaara 'Giant' Hug."

Rajasthan Royals in a quirky message tweeted,"Pun(e) intended." In a quirkier reply, Lucknow Super Giants tweeted, "With all due respect, we missed you those 2 years."

With all due respect, we missed you those 2 years. 😜 https://t.co/FR0PzZKZA0 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) January 24, 2022

Lucknow IPL Team Players List

The Lucknow IPL team players include KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow IPL team captain- KL Rahul (17 crores)

The India opener KL Rahul has been chosen as the captain of the new Lucknow IPL team and will be paid Rs 17 crore. The batsman has been one of the most consistent batsmen and among the highest run scorers in the IPL since 2018. He was the captain of the Punjab Kings since the last two IPL seasons but was released into the auction pool upon his request. The other two players include Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped player, Ravi Bishnoi. The players have been picked for the following amount-

KL Rahul (17 crores)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore)

Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)

The signing of these three players means Lucknow will go into the IPL 2022 mega auction with an amount of Rs 58 crore.

Lucknow IPL Team Coach/ Mentor

Lucknow IPL team head coach - Andy Flower

Lucknow IPL team assistant coach - Vijay Dahiya

Lucknow IPL team mentor- Gautam Gambhir

Background

Lucknow IPL Team bid was won by Sanjiv Goenka-owned of the RPSG group for a whopping amount of Rs 7090 Crores. The new Ipl team will enter competition along with Ahmedabad IPL team, which was bought by CVC Capital Partners for Rs 5635 Crores. IPL 2022 edition is likely to be held in India from the last week of March and will conclude in May.

The CVC-owned Ahmedabad IPL has chosen Hardik and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crore each and batsman Shubman Gill for Rs 7 crore.