IPL 2022 Schedule (Out): Match Timings, Format, Teams, Groups, Venues, No. of Matches, Schedule Matrix
IPL 2022 Schedule: IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 with CSK vs KKR match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check full IPL 2022 Schedule, Format, Groups, Venues and Match Timings here.
IPL 2022 Schedule: The TATA IPL 2022 Full Schedule is out now! The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from March 26 with the first match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. IPL 2022 final will be played on May 29.
The BCCI announced the schedule for IPL 2022 on March 6, 2022. The season will start on March 26 and continue till May 29. The tournament will include a total of 70 league matches and 4 playoffs, which will be held over a period of 65 days. While the league stage matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune, the playoffs will be held in Ahmedabad. There will be 12 double headers in total with the first to be staged on March 27th.
IPL 2022 Date: March 26-May 29
IPL 2022 First Match: CSK vs KKR on March 26
IPL 2022 Format
IPL 2022 will comprise ten teams and the tournament will be played in a different format this year. All teams will not be playing against each other twice like in previous formats. This year, all ten 10 IPL teams have been divided into two groups- Group A and Group B.
Within the groups, each team will play against each other twice. The Group A and B teams will play against each other once. Each team from both groups will play 1 match more, which will be selected from the draw. So each team will play 14 league stage matches.
There will be then 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator and then the IPL 2022 final. In total, IPL 2022 will have 74 matches.
IPL 2022 Groups
Group A- Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
IPL 2022 Full: Check Match Date, Timings, Teams, Venues
|Match No
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|CSK vs KKR
|March 26th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|DC vs MI
|March 27th
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|3
|PBKS vs RCB
|March 27th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|4
|GT vs LSG
|March 28th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|5
|SRH vs RR
|March 29th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|6
|RCB vs KKR
|March 30th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|7
|LSG vs CSK
|March 31st
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|8
|KKR vs PBKS
|April 1st
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|9
|MI vs RR
|April 2nd
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|10
|GT vs DC
|April 2nd
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|11
|CSK vs PBKS
|April 3rd
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|12
|SRH vs LSG
|April 4th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|13
|RR vs RCB
|April 5th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|14
|KKR vs MI
|April 6th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|15
|LSG vs DC
|April 7th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|16
|PBKS vs GT
|April 8th
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|17
|CSK vs SRH
|April 9th
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|18
|RCB vs MI
|April 9th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|19
|KKR vs DC
|April 10th
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|20
|RR vs LSG
|April 10th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|21
|SRH vs GT
|April 11th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|22
|CSK vs RCB
|April 12th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|23
|MI vs PBKS
|April 13th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|24
|RR vs GT
|April 14th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|25
|SRH vs KKR
|April 15th
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|26
|MI vs LSG
|April 16th
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|27
|DC vs RCB
|April 16th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|28
|PBKS vs SRH
|April 17th
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|29
|GT vs CSK
|April 17th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|30
|RR vs KKR
|April 18th
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|31
|LSG vs RCB
|April 19th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|32
|DC vs PBKS
|April 20th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|33
|MI vs CSK
|April 21st
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|34
|DC vs RR
|April 22nd
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|35
|KKR vs GJ
|April 23rd
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|36
|RCB vs SRH
|April 23rd
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|37
|LSG vs MI
|April 24th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|38
|PBKS vs CSK
|April 25th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|39
|RCB vs RR
|April 26th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|40
|GT vs SRH
|April 27th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|41
|DC vs KKR
|April 28th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|42
|PBKS vs LSG
|April 29th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|43
|GT vs RCB
|April 30th
|3:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|44
|RR vs MI
|April 30th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|45
|DC vs LSG
|May 1st
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|46
|SRH vs CSK
|May 1st
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|47
|KKR vs RR
|May 2nd
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|48
|GT vs PBKS
|May 3rd
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|49
|RCB vs CSK
|May 4th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|50
|DC vs SRH
|May 5th
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|51
|GT vs MI
|May 6th
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|52
|PBKS vs RR
|May 7th
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|53
|LSG vs KKR
|May 7th
|3:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|54
|SRH vs RCB
|May 8th
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|55
|CSK vs DC
|May 8th
|3:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|56
|MI vs KKR
|May 9th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|57
|LSG vs GT
|May 10th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|58
|RR vs DC
|May 11th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|59
|CSK vs MI
|May 12th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|60
|RCB vs PBKS
|May 13th
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|61
|KKR vs SRH
|May 14th
|7:30 PM
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|62
|CSK vs GT
|May 15th
|3:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|63
|LSG vs RR
|May 15th
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|64
|PBKS vs DC
|May 16th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|65
|MI vs SRH
|May 17th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|66
|KKR vs LSG
|May 18th
|7:30 PM
|DY Patil Stadium
|67
|RCB vs GT
|May 19th
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|68
|RR vs CSK
|May 20th
|7:30 PM
|Brabourne – CCI
|69
|MI vs DC
|May 21st
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|70
|SRH vs PBKS
|May 22nd
|7:30 PM
|Wankhede Stadium
|Playoffs
|71
|QUALIFIER 1
|TBD
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|72
|ELIMINATOR
|TBD
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|73
|QUALIFIER 2
|TBD
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
|74
|FINAL
|May 29th
|7:30 PM
|Ahmedabad
IPL 2022 Venues
All IPL 2022 league stage matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune to avoid air travel and ensure protection of the players and support staff from the risk of COVID-19 infection. The playoffs will be played in Ahmedabad.
The venues of the IPL 2022 matches are as follows-
Wankhede Stadium- Mumbai
Brabourne – CCI- Mumbai
DY Patil Stadium- Navi Mumbai
MCA Stadium- Pune
Narendra Modi Stadium- Ahmedabad
IPL 2022 Teams
IPL 2022 will have ten teams in total including two new teams- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The other teams include Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.
