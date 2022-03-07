IPL 2022 Schedule (Out): Match Timings, Format, Teams, Groups, Venues, No. of Matches, Schedule Matrix

IPL 2022 Schedule: The TATA IPL 2022 Full Schedule is out now! The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from March 26 with the first match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. IPL 2022 final will be played on May 29.

The BCCI announced the schedule for IPL 2022 on March 6, 2022. The season will start on March 26 and continue till May 29. The tournament will include a total of 70 league matches and 4 playoffs, which will be held over a period of 65 days. While the league stage matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune, the playoffs will be held in Ahmedabad. There will be 12 double headers in total with the first to be staged on March 27th.

IPL 2022 Date: March 26-May 29

IPL 2022 First Match: CSK vs KKR on March 26

IPL 2022 Format

IPL 2022 will comprise ten teams and the tournament will be played in a different format this year. All teams will not be playing against each other twice like in previous formats. This year, all ten 10 IPL teams have been divided into two groups- Group A and Group B.

Within the groups, each team will play against each other twice. The Group A and B teams will play against each other once. Each team from both groups will play 1 match more, which will be selected from the draw. So each team will play 14 league stage matches.

There will be then 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator and then the IPL 2022 final. In total, IPL 2022 will have 74 matches.

IPL 2022 Groups

Group A- Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022 Full: Check Match Date, Timings, Teams, Venues

Match No Matches Date Time (IST) Venue 1 CSK vs KKR March 26th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 2 DC vs MI March 27th 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 3 PBKS vs RCB March 27th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 4 GT vs LSG March 28th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 5 SRH vs RR March 29th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 6 RCB vs KKR March 30th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 7 LSG vs CSK March 31st 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 8 KKR vs PBKS April 1st 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 9 MI vs RR April 2nd 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 10 GT vs DC April 2nd 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 11 CSK vs PBKS April 3rd 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 12 SRH vs LSG April 4th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 13 RR vs RCB April 5th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 14 KKR vs MI April 6th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 15 LSG vs DC April 7th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 16 PBKS vs GT April 8th 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 17 CSK vs SRH April 9th 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 18 RCB vs MI April 9th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 19 KKR vs DC April 10th 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 20 RR vs LSG April 10th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 21 SRH vs GT April 11th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 22 CSK vs RCB April 12th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 23 MI vs PBKS April 13th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 24 RR vs GT April 14th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 25 SRH vs KKR April 15th 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 26 MI vs LSG April 16th 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 27 DC vs RCB April 16th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 28 PBKS vs SRH April 17th 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 29 GT vs CSK April 17th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 30 RR vs KKR April 18th 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 31 LSG vs RCB April 19th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 32 DC vs PBKS April 20th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 33 MI vs CSK April 21st 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 34 DC vs RR April 22nd 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 35 KKR vs GJ April 23rd 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 36 RCB vs SRH April 23rd 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 37 LSG vs MI April 24th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 38 PBKS vs CSK April 25th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 39 RCB vs RR April 26th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 40 GT vs SRH April 27th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 41 DC vs KKR April 28th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 42 PBKS vs LSG April 29th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 43 GT vs RCB April 30th 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 44 RR vs MI April 30th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 45 DC vs LSG May 1st 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 46 SRH vs CSK May 1st 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 47 KKR vs RR May 2nd 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 48 GT vs PBKS May 3rd 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 49 RCB vs CSK May 4th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 50 DC vs SRH May 5th 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 51 GT vs MI May 6th 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 52 PBKS vs RR May 7th 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 53 LSG vs KKR May 7th 3:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 54 SRH vs RCB May 8th 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 55 CSK vs DC May 8th 3:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 56 MI vs KKR May 9th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 57 LSG vs GT May 10th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 58 RR vs DC May 11th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 59 CSK vs MI May 12th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 60 RCB vs PBKS May 13th 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 61 KKR vs SRH May 14th 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune 62 CSK vs GT May 15th 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 63 LSG vs RR May 15th 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 64 PBKS vs DC May 16th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 65 MI vs SRH May 17th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 66 KKR vs LSG May 18th 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 67 RCB vs GT May 19th 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 68 RR vs CSK May 20th 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI 69 MI vs DC May 21st 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 70 SRH vs PBKS May 22nd 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium Playoffs 71 QUALIFIER 1 TBD 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 72 ELIMINATOR TBD 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 73 QUALIFIER 2 TBD 7:30 PM Ahmedabad 74 FINAL May 29th 7:30 PM Ahmedabad

IPL 2022 Venues

All IPL 2022 league stage matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune to avoid air travel and ensure protection of the players and support staff from the risk of COVID-19 infection. The playoffs will be played in Ahmedabad.

The venues of the IPL 2022 matches are as follows-

Wankhede Stadium- Mumbai

Brabourne – CCI- Mumbai

DY Patil Stadium- Navi Mumbai

MCA Stadium- Pune

Narendra Modi Stadium- Ahmedabad

IPL 2022 Teams

IPL 2022 will have ten teams in total including two new teams- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The other teams include Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.