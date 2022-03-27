MI Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

MI vs DC 2022: The Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in their opening match at 3.30pm today at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Check full Mumbai Indians players List 2022, Stats, Records, Prices here. 

Created On: Mar 27, 2022 10:52 ISTModified On: Mar 27, 2022 12:14 IST
MI Team Profile 2022
MI Team Profile 2022

Mumbai Indians Team Profile 2022: Mumbai Indians will face DelHi Capitals in their first match of IPL 2022 today at 3.30 pm at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.The five-time IPL Champions will start out as the favourites, as Delhi Capitals will be missing some of its biggest players including David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. 

The Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing season in IPL 2021, when the team failed to make it into the playoffs. They will be led by Rohit Sharma and have a top lineup with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Tim David and Jasprit Bumrah.

The Mumbai Indians had retained four players in their IPL 2021 Player Retention including skipper Rohit Sharma, and Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar Yadav is unfortunately injured with a hairline fracture in his right hand. 

MI vs DC 2022 Match Details

IPL 2022 Match 2 – MI vs DC

Date: March 27, 2022

Time: 3.30pm

Venue: Brabourne- CCI

Mumbai Indians Team Player List 2022 with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets

MUMBAI TEAM PLAYER LIST
Player Name Match Runs   Wickets
 ROHIT SHARMA 213 5611 15
 ANMOLPREET SINGH 1 16 0
 ARJUN TENDULKAR - - -
 ARSHAD KHAN - - -
 ARYAN JUYAL - - -
 BASIL THAMPI 20 32 17
 DANIEL SAMS 5 6 1
 DEWALD BREVIS - - -
 FABIAN ALLEN 4 6 1
 HRITHIK SHOKEEN - - -
 ISHAN KISHAN 61 1452 0
 JASPRIT BUMRAH 106 56 130
 JAYDEV UNADKAT 86 105 85
 JOFRA ARCHER 35 195 46
 KIERON POLLARD 178 3268 65
 MAYANK MARKANDE 18 27 16
 MURUGAN ASHWIN 34 23 26
 RAHUL BUDDHI - - -
 RAMANDEEP SINGH - - -
 RILEY MEREDITH 5 0 4
 SANJAY YADAV - - -
 SURYAKUMAR YADAV 115 2341 0
 TILAK VARMA - - -
 TIM DAVID 1 1 0
 TYMAL MILLS 5 8 5

Mumbai Indians Captain

Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL, as he has led Mumbai Indians to five victories - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – MI
Player Country Price Role
Rohit Sharma (c) India INR 16 Cr(Retained) Batsman
Suryakumar Yadav India INR 8 Cr(Retained) Batsman
Tilak Varma India INR 1.70 crores Batsman
Ramandeep Singh India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman
Rahul Buddhi India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman
Anmolpreet Singh India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman
Dewald Brevis India INR 3 crores Batsman
Aryan Juyal (wk) India INR 20 Lakhs WK-Batsman
Ishan Kishan (wk) India INR 15.25 crores WK-Batsman
Jasprit Bumrah India INR 12 Cr(Retained) Bowler
Mohammad Arshad Khan India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler
Jaydev Unadkat India INR 1.30 Crores Bowler
Mayank Markande India INR 65 Lakhs Bowler
Jofra Archer England INR 8 crores Bowler
Tymal Mills England INR 1.50 Crores Bowler
Riley Meredith Australia INR 1 crores Bowler
Murugan Ashwin India INR 1.60 Crores Bowler
Basil Thampi India INR 30 Lakhs Bowler
Kieron Pollard West Indies INR 6 Cr(Retained) All-rounder
Hrithik Shokeen India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder
Arjun Tendulkar India INR 30 Lakhs All-rounder
Sanjay Yadav India INR 50 Lakhs All-rounder
Daniel Sams Australia INR 2.60 Crores All-rounder
Tim David Singapore INR 8.25 Crores All-rounder
Fabian Allen West Indies INR 75 Lakhs All-rounder

MI Past Team Records

Year Position
2008 5th
2009 7th
2010 Champions
2011 3rd
2012 3rd
2013 Champions
2014 4th
2015 2nd
2016 5th
2017 Champions
2018 5th
2019 Champions
2020 Champions
2021 5th
Total Champions

Mumbai Indians Strength and Weakness

Mumbai Indians Strength

1. Strong Top-order

Mumbai Indians have outstanding openers with captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who was the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. In addition, Kieron Pollard along with Tim David and Dewald Brewis form the formidable top order.

2. Outstanding Bowling line-up

Mumbai Indians has one of the best death bowlers in form of Jasprit Bumrah, who has the capability to pick up wickets while conceding minimum runs. He will be joined by Jofra Archer. 

Mumbai Indians Weakness

Lack of Depth

-The Mumbai Indians lack depth in both batting and bowling. While they have few star players, if the top 4-5 batsmen are dismissed quickly, they may have trouble putting up a decent score. MI will also be missing their star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who is injured currently. 

-Mumbai Indians will be heavily reliant on Jasprit Bumrah this season, as they few experienced bowlers. Jofra Archer is expected to be ruled out of the current season due to injury. While they do replacement bowlers in form of Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith, they lack experience in the IPL. 

-In the spin unit, they only have one option Murugan Ashwin.

FAQ

Who is the owner of Mumbai Indians?

Reliance Industries Limited- Nita and Mukesh Ambani

How many IPL trophies has Mumbai Indians won?

Five

Who is the captain of Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma

