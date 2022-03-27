MI Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
MI vs DC 2022: The Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in their opening match at 3.30pm today at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Check full Mumbai Indians players List 2022, Stats, Records, Prices here.
Mumbai Indians Team Profile 2022: Mumbai Indians will face DelHi Capitals in their first match of IPL 2022 today at 3.30 pm at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.The five-time IPL Champions will start out as the favourites, as Delhi Capitals will be missing some of its biggest players including David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.
The Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing season in IPL 2021, when the team failed to make it into the playoffs. They will be led by Rohit Sharma and have a top lineup with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Tim David and Jasprit Bumrah.
The Mumbai Indians had retained four players in their IPL 2021 Player Retention including skipper Rohit Sharma, and Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar Yadav is unfortunately injured with a hairline fracture in his right hand.
MI vs DC 2022 Match Details
IPL 2022 Match 2 – MI vs DC
Date: March 27, 2022
Time: 3.30pm
Venue: Brabourne- CCI
Mumbai Indians Team Player List 2022 with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets
|MUMBAI TEAM PLAYER LIST
|Player Name
|Match
|Runs
|Wickets
|ROHIT SHARMA
|213
|5611
|15
|ANMOLPREET SINGH
|1
|16
|0
|ARJUN TENDULKAR
|-
|-
|-
|ARSHAD KHAN
|-
|-
|-
|ARYAN JUYAL
|-
|-
|-
|BASIL THAMPI
|20
|32
|17
|DANIEL SAMS
|5
|6
|1
|DEWALD BREVIS
|-
|-
|-
|FABIAN ALLEN
|4
|6
|1
|HRITHIK SHOKEEN
|-
|-
|-
|ISHAN KISHAN
|61
|1452
|0
|JASPRIT BUMRAH
|106
|56
|130
|JAYDEV UNADKAT
|86
|105
|85
|JOFRA ARCHER
|35
|195
|46
|KIERON POLLARD
|178
|3268
|65
|MAYANK MARKANDE
|18
|27
|16
|MURUGAN ASHWIN
|34
|23
|26
|RAHUL BUDDHI
|-
|-
|-
|RAMANDEEP SINGH
|-
|-
|-
|RILEY MEREDITH
|5
|0
|4
|SANJAY YADAV
|-
|-
|-
|SURYAKUMAR YADAV
|115
|2341
|0
|TILAK VARMA
|-
|-
|-
|TIM DAVID
|1
|1
|0
|TYMAL MILLS
|5
|8
|5
Mumbai Indians Captain
Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL, as he has led Mumbai Indians to five victories - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Mumbai Indians Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|IPL 2022 Squad – MI
|Player
|Country
|Price
|Role
|Rohit Sharma (c)
|India
|INR 16 Cr(Retained)
|Batsman
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|INR 8 Cr(Retained)
|Batsman
|Tilak Varma
|India
|INR 1.70 crores
|Batsman
|Ramandeep Singh
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Batsman
|Rahul Buddhi
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Batsman
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Batsman
|Dewald Brevis
|India
|INR 3 crores
|Batsman
|Aryan Juyal (wk)
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|WK-Batsman
|Ishan Kishan (wk)
|India
|INR 15.25 crores
|WK-Batsman
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|INR 12 Cr(Retained)
|Bowler
|Mohammad Arshad Khan
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|INR 1.30 Crores
|Bowler
|Mayank Markande
|India
|INR 65 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Jofra Archer
|England
|INR 8 crores
|Bowler
|Tymal Mills
|England
|INR 1.50 Crores
|Bowler
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|INR 1 crores
|Bowler
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|INR 1.60 Crores
|Bowler
|Basil Thampi
|India
|INR 30 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Kieron Pollard
|West Indies
|INR 6 Cr(Retained)
|All-rounder
|Hrithik Shokeen
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India
|INR 30 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Sanjay Yadav
|India
|INR 50 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|INR 2.60 Crores
|All-rounder
|Tim David
|Singapore
|INR 8.25 Crores
|All-rounder
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|INR 75 Lakhs
|All-rounder
MI Past Team Records
|Year
|Position
|2008
|5th
|2009
|7th
|2010
|Champions
|2011
|3rd
|2012
|3rd
|2013
|Champions
|2014
|4th
|2015
|2nd
|2016
|5th
|2017
|Champions
|2018
|5th
|2019
|Champions
|2020
|Champions
|2021
|5th
|Total
|Champions
Mumbai Indians Strength and Weakness
Mumbai Indians Strength
1. Strong Top-order
Mumbai Indians have outstanding openers with captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who was the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. In addition, Kieron Pollard along with Tim David and Dewald Brewis form the formidable top order.
2. Outstanding Bowling line-up
Mumbai Indians has one of the best death bowlers in form of Jasprit Bumrah, who has the capability to pick up wickets while conceding minimum runs. He will be joined by Jofra Archer.
Mumbai Indians Weakness
Lack of Depth
-The Mumbai Indians lack depth in both batting and bowling. While they have few star players, if the top 4-5 batsmen are dismissed quickly, they may have trouble putting up a decent score. MI will also be missing their star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who is injured currently.
-Mumbai Indians will be heavily reliant on Jasprit Bumrah this season, as they few experienced bowlers. Jofra Archer is expected to be ruled out of the current season due to injury. While they do replacement bowlers in form of Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith, they lack experience in the IPL.
-In the spin unit, they only have one option Murugan Ashwin.
FAQ
Who is the owner of Mumbai Indians?
How many IPL trophies has Mumbai Indians won?
Who is the captain of Mumbai Indians?
