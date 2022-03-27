MI Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Mumbai Indians Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

Mumbai Indians Team Profile 2022: Mumbai Indians will face DelHi Capitals in their first match of IPL 2022 today at 3.30 pm at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.The five-time IPL Champions will start out as the favourites, as Delhi Capitals will be missing some of its biggest players including David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

The Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing season in IPL 2021, when the team failed to make it into the playoffs. They will be led by Rohit Sharma and have a top lineup with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Tim David and Jasprit Bumrah.

The Mumbai Indians had retained four players in their IPL 2021 Player Retention including skipper Rohit Sharma, and Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar Yadav is unfortunately injured with a hairline fracture in his right hand.

MI vs DC 2022 Match Details

IPL 2022 Match 2 – MI vs DC

Date: March 27, 2022

Time: 3.30pm

Venue: Brabourne- CCI

Mumbai Indians Team Player List 2022 with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets

MUMBAI TEAM PLAYER LIST Player Name Match Runs Wickets ROHIT SHARMA 213 5611 15 ANMOLPREET SINGH 1 16 0 ARJUN TENDULKAR - - - ARSHAD KHAN - - - ARYAN JUYAL - - - BASIL THAMPI 20 32 17 DANIEL SAMS 5 6 1 DEWALD BREVIS - - - FABIAN ALLEN 4 6 1 HRITHIK SHOKEEN - - - ISHAN KISHAN 61 1452 0 JASPRIT BUMRAH 106 56 130 JAYDEV UNADKAT 86 105 85 JOFRA ARCHER 35 195 46 KIERON POLLARD 178 3268 65 MAYANK MARKANDE 18 27 16 MURUGAN ASHWIN 34 23 26 RAHUL BUDDHI - - - RAMANDEEP SINGH - - - RILEY MEREDITH 5 0 4 SANJAY YADAV - - - SURYAKUMAR YADAV 115 2341 0 TILAK VARMA - - - TIM DAVID 1 1 0 TYMAL MILLS 5 8 5

Mumbai Indians Captain

Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL, as he has led Mumbai Indians to five victories - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – MI Player Country Price Role Rohit Sharma (c) India INR 16 Cr(Retained) Batsman Suryakumar Yadav India INR 8 Cr(Retained) Batsman Tilak Varma India INR 1.70 crores Batsman Ramandeep Singh India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Rahul Buddhi India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Anmolpreet Singh India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Dewald Brevis India INR 3 crores Batsman Aryan Juyal (wk) India INR 20 Lakhs WK-Batsman Ishan Kishan (wk) India INR 15.25 crores WK-Batsman Jasprit Bumrah India INR 12 Cr(Retained) Bowler Mohammad Arshad Khan India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Jaydev Unadkat India INR 1.30 Crores Bowler Mayank Markande India INR 65 Lakhs Bowler Jofra Archer England INR 8 crores Bowler Tymal Mills England INR 1.50 Crores Bowler Riley Meredith Australia INR 1 crores Bowler Murugan Ashwin India INR 1.60 Crores Bowler Basil Thampi India INR 30 Lakhs Bowler Kieron Pollard West Indies INR 6 Cr(Retained) All-rounder Hrithik Shokeen India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar India INR 30 Lakhs All-rounder Sanjay Yadav India INR 50 Lakhs All-rounder Daniel Sams Australia INR 2.60 Crores All-rounder Tim David Singapore INR 8.25 Crores All-rounder Fabian Allen West Indies INR 75 Lakhs All-rounder

MI Past Team Records

Year Position 2008 5th 2009 7th 2010 Champions 2011 3rd 2012 3rd 2013 Champions 2014 4th 2015 2nd 2016 5th 2017 Champions 2018 5th 2019 Champions 2020 Champions 2021 5th Total Champions

Mumbai Indians Strength and Weakness

Mumbai Indians Strength

1. Strong Top-order

Mumbai Indians have outstanding openers with captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who was the most expensive player in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. In addition, Kieron Pollard along with Tim David and Dewald Brewis form the formidable top order.

2. Outstanding Bowling line-up

Mumbai Indians has one of the best death bowlers in form of Jasprit Bumrah, who has the capability to pick up wickets while conceding minimum runs. He will be joined by Jofra Archer.

Mumbai Indians Weakness

Lack of Depth

-The Mumbai Indians lack depth in both batting and bowling. While they have few star players, if the top 4-5 batsmen are dismissed quickly, they may have trouble putting up a decent score. MI will also be missing their star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who is injured currently.

-Mumbai Indians will be heavily reliant on Jasprit Bumrah this season, as they few experienced bowlers. Jofra Archer is expected to be ruled out of the current season due to injury. While they do replacement bowlers in form of Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith, they lack experience in the IPL.

-In the spin unit, they only have one option Murugan Ashwin.