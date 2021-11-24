IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative): Check Mega Auction Date, New Teams, Retention Policy, Venues
IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative): The fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League or IPL 2022 is likely to kick off on 2 April 2022 in Chennai, according to the reports. The fixtures have not been finalised by the BCCI and an official announcement regarding the event is awaited.
IPL 2022 will have 10 teams and 74 games which will be played for over 60 days. The final is likely to be played in June 2022. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions of the league.
"I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like," BCCI secretary Jay Shah during his recent speech in Chennai.
IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative)
|
S.No
|
Match
|
Date
|
Time
|
1
|
CSK Vs KKR
|
02-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
2
|
SRH Vs RR
|
03-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
3
|
Ahmedabad Vs RCB
|
04Apr-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
4
|
DC Vs MI
|
05-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
5
|
Lucknow Vs PBKS
|
06-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
6
|
KKR Vs SRH
|
07-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
7
|
RR Vs DC
|
08-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
8
|
RCB Vs MI
|
09-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
9
|
Lucknow Vs Ahmedabad
|
10-Apr-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
10
|
PBKS Vs CSK
|
11-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
11
|
SRH Vs RCB
|
12-Apr-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
12
|
MI Vs Ahmedabad
|
13-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
13
|
DC Vs KKR
|
14-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
14
|
CSK Vs RCB
|
15-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
15
|
SRH Vs PBKS
|
16-Apr-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
16
|
RR Vs KKR
|
17-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
17
|
Lucknow Vs DC
|
18-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
18
|
Ahmedabad Vs CSK
|
19-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
19
|
DC Vs SRH
|
20-Apr-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
20
|
RCB Vs RR
|
21-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
21
|
MI Vs Lucknow
|
22-Apr-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
22
|
KKR Vs Ahmedabad
|
23-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
23
|
PBKS Vs RR
|
24-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
24
|
MI Vs CSK
|
25-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
25
|
KKR Vs RCB
|
26-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
26
|
DC Vs PBKS
|
27-Apr-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
27
|
SRH Vs MI
|
28-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
28
|
RR Vs Ahmedabad
|
29-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
29
|
CSK Vs Lucknow
|
30-Apr-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
30
|
DC Vs RCB
|
01-May-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
31
|
Lucknow Vs CSK
|
02-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
32
|
Ahmedabad Vs SRH
|
03-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
33
|
KKR Vs PBKS
|
04-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
34
|
RR Vs MI
|
05-May-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
35
|
RCB Vs Lucknow
|
06-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
36
|
Ahmedabad Vs DC
|
07-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
37
|
MI Vs PBKS
|
08-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
38
|
RR Vs Lucknow
|
09-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
39
|
CSK Vs SRH
|
10-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
40
|
DC Vs Ahmedabad
|
11-May-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
41
|
SRH Vs KKR
|
12-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
42
|
CSK Vs RR
|
13-May-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
43
|
Lucknow Vs MI
|
14-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
44
|
Ahmedabad Vs KKR
|
15-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
45
|
SRH Vs DC
|
16-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
46
|
RCB Vs PBKS
|
17-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
47
|
KKR Vs CSK
|
18-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
48
|
MI Vs DC
|
19-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
49
|
RCB Vs Ahmedabad
|
20-May-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
50
|
PBKS Vs Lucknow
|
21-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
51
|
RR Vs CSK
|
22-May-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
52
|
PBKS Vs MI
|
23-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
53
|
SRH Vs Lucknow
|
24-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
54
|
RR Vs RCB
|
25-May-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
55
|
CSK Vs DC
|
26-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
56
|
Ahmedabad Vs PBKS
|
27-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
57
|
MI Vs SRH
|
28-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
58
|
RCB Vs KKR
|
29-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
59
|
PBKS Vs DC
|
30-May-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
60
|
Ahmedabad Vs RR
|
31-May-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
61
|
KKR Vs MI
|
1-Jun-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
62
|
Lucknow Vs SRH
|
2-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
63
|
PBKS Vs RCB
|
3-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
64
|
CSK Vs Ahmedabad
|
4-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
65
|
Lucknow Vs KKR
|
5-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
66
|
MI Vs RR
|6-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
67
|
PBKS Vs SRH
|7-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
68
|
DC Vs Lucknow
|8-Jun-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
69
|
RCB Vs CSK
|9-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
70
|
KKR Vs RR
|10-Jun-2022
|
03:30 PM
|
71
|
Qualifier-1
|11-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
72
|
Eliminator
|12-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
73
|
Qualifier-2
|13-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
|
74
|
FINAL
|14-Jun-2022
|
07:30 PM
Note: It is to be noted that BCCI has not released any official schedule yet. The above schedule is tentative.
IPL 2022 New Teams
The excitement of cricket enthusiasts has grown manifold as the upcoming season of the IPL 2022 will witness the expansion of the league with the addition of two more teams-- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. With this, IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair.
The teams of IPL 2022 are as follows:
1- Chennai Super Kings (winner in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021)
2- Delhi Capitals
3- Kolkata Knight Riders (winner in 2012, 2014)
4- Mumbai Indians (winner in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)
5- Punjab Kings
6- Rajasthan Royals (winner in 2008)
7- Royal Challengers
8- Sunrisers Hyderabad (winner in 2016)
9- Lucknow (team to be announced)
10- Ahmedabad (team to be announced)
IPL 2022 Venues
If everything goes as planned, and an impending third wave of COVID-19 pandemic doesn't hit India, then IPL 2022 will be played in India only. UAE will remain the alternative venue of the league.
IPL 2022 Format
IPL 2022 format will be the same as IPL 2011. Ten teams will be divided into two groups-- Group A and Group B. Each team will play 14 league matches. The upcoming IPL 2022 season will have 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator and the final match.
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mega auction of the IPL was postponed last year and a mini-auction took place in 2021. The much-awaited mega auction will take place in January 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in India. The mega auction will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app.
IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules
1- Salary Cap: 90 Crores
2- Old teams will have to name retained players by 30 November 2021.
3- A maximum of 4 players can be retained.
4- Two new teams will finalize their three players (not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner) outside of the auction between 1 December 2021, to 30 December 2021.
5- There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.
IPL 2022 Retention Policy
Total Players Purse – 90 Crore
(i) 4 Players retained, Rs 42 crore will cut from the player purse
(ii) 3 retentions will lead to a reduction of Rs 33 crores
(iii) 2 retentions will result in a deduction of 24 crores from the player purse.
(iv) 1 Retained Player, 14 crores will be deducted from the purse.
