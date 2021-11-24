Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative): Check Mega Auction Date, New Teams, Retention Policy, Venues

IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative): IPL 2022 is likely to kick off on 2 April 2022 in Chennai, however, the fixtures have not been finalised by the BCCI and an official announcement regarding the event is awaited.
Created On: Nov 24, 2021 22:18 IST
Modified On: Nov 24, 2021 22:19 IST
IPL 2022 Start Date: Check Teams, Venues, Mega Auction and More on Indian Premier League
IPL 2022 Start Date: Check Teams, Venues, Mega Auction and More on Indian Premier League

IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative): The fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League or IPL 2022 is likely to kick off on 2 April 2022 in Chennai, according to the reports. The fixtures have not been finalised by the BCCI and an official announcement regarding the event is awaited. 

IPL 2022 will have 10 teams and 74 games which will be played for over 60 days. The final is likely to be played in June 2022. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions of the league. 

"I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like," BCCI secretary Jay Shah during his recent speech in Chennai. 

IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative)

S.No

Match

Date

Time

1

CSK  Vs  KKR

02-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

2

SRH  Vs RR

03-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

3

Ahmedabad  Vs  RCB

04Apr-2022

03:30 PM

4

DC Vs  MI

05-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

5

Lucknow  Vs  PBKS

06-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

6

KKR  Vs  SRH

07-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

7

RR  Vs DC

08-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

8

RCB Vs  MI

09-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

9

Lucknow  Vs  Ahmedabad

10-Apr-2022

03:30 PM

10

PBKS  Vs  CSK

11-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

11

SRH  Vs  RCB

12-Apr-2022

03:30 PM

12

MI  Vs  Ahmedabad

13-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

13

DC Vs  KKR

14-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

14

CSK  Vs  RCB

15-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

15

SRH  Vs  PBKS

16-Apr-2022

03:30 PM

16

RR  Vs  KKR

17-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

17

Lucknow  Vs DC

18-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

18

Ahmedabad  Vs  CSK

19-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

19

DC Vs  SRH

20-Apr-2022

03:30 PM

20

RCB Vs RR

21-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

21

MI  Vs  Lucknow

22-Apr-2022

03:30 PM

22

KKR  Vs  Ahmedabad

23-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

23

PBKS  Vs RR

24-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

24

MI  Vs  CSK

25-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

25

KKR  Vs  RCB

26-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

26

DC Vs  PBKS

27-Apr-2022

03:30 PM

27

SRH  Vs  MI

28-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

28

RR  Vs  Ahmedabad

29-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

29

CSK  Vs  Lucknow

30-Apr-2022

07:30 PM

30

DC Vs  RCB

01-May-2022

03:30 PM

31

Lucknow  Vs  CSK

02-May-2022

07:30 PM

32

Ahmedabad  Vs  SRH

03-May-2022

07:30 PM

33

KKR  Vs  PBKS

04-May-2022

07:30 PM

34

RR  Vs  MI

05-May-2022

03:30 PM

35

RCB Vs  Lucknow

06-May-2022

07:30 PM

36

Ahmedabad  Vs  DC

07-May-2022

07:30 PM

37

MI  Vs  PBKS

08-May-2022

07:30 PM

38

RR  Vs  Lucknow

09-May-2022

07:30 PM

39

CSK  Vs  SRH

10-May-2022

07:30 PM

40

DC Vs  Ahmedabad

11-May-2022

03:30 PM

41

SRH  Vs  KKR

12-May-2022

07:30 PM

42

CSK  Vs RR

13-May-2022

03:30 PM

43

Lucknow  Vs  MI

14-May-2022

07:30 PM

44

Ahmedabad  Vs  KKR

15-May-2022

07:30 PM

45

SRH  Vs  DC

16-May-2022

07:30 PM

46

RCB Vs  PBKS

17-May-2022

07:30 PM

47

KKR  Vs  CSK

18-May-2022

07:30 PM

48

MI  Vs  DC

19-May-2022

07:30 PM

49

RCB Vs  Ahmedabad

20-May-2022

03:30 PM

50

PBKS  Vs  Lucknow

21-May-2022

07:30 PM

51

RR  Vs  CSK

22-May-2022

03:30 PM

52

PBKS  Vs  MI

23-May-2022

07:30 PM

53

SRH  Vs  Lucknow

24-May-2022

07:30 PM

54

RR  Vs  RCB

25-May-2022

03:30 PM

55

CSK  Vs  DC

26-May-2022

07:30 PM

56

Ahmedabad  Vs  PBKS

27-May-2022

07:30 PM

57

MI  Vs  SRH

28-May-2022

07:30 PM

58

RCB Vs  KKR

29-May-2022

07:30 PM

59

PBKS  Vs  DC

30-May-2022

03:30 PM

60

Ahmedabad  Vs RR

31-May-2022

07:30 PM

61

KKR  Vs  MI

1-Jun-2022

03:30 PM

62

Lucknow  Vs  SRH

2-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

63

PBKS  Vs  RCB

3-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

64

CSK  Vs  Ahmedabad

4-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

65

Lucknow  Vs  KKR

5-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

66

MI  Vs RR

 6-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

67

PBKS  Vs  SRH

 7-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

68

DC Vs  Lucknow

 8-Jun-2022

03:30 PM

69

RCB Vs  CSK

 9-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

70

KKR  Vs RR

 10-Jun-2022

03:30 PM

71

Qualifier-1

 11-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

72

Eliminator

 12-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

73

Qualifier-2 

 13-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

74

FINAL

 14-Jun-2022

07:30 PM

Note: It is to be noted that BCCI has not released any official schedule yet. The above schedule is tentative. 

IPL 2022 New Teams

The excitement of cricket enthusiasts has grown manifold as the upcoming season of the IPL 2022 will witness the expansion of the league with the addition of two more teams-- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. With this, IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair. 

The teams of IPL 2022 are as follows:

1- Chennai Super Kings (winner in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021)

2- Delhi Capitals

3- Kolkata Knight Riders (winner in 2012, 2014)

4- Mumbai Indians (winner in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

5- Punjab Kings

6- Rajasthan Royals (winner in 2008)

7- Royal Challengers

8- Sunrisers Hyderabad (winner in 2016)

9- Lucknow (team to be announced)

10- Ahmedabad (team to be announced)

IPL 2022 Venues

If everything goes as planned, and an impending third wave of COVID-19 pandemic doesn't hit India, then IPL 2022 will be played in India only. UAE will remain the alternative venue of the league. 

IPL 2022 Format

IPL 2022 format will be the same as IPL 2011. Ten teams will be divided into two groups-- Group A and Group B. Each team will play 14 league matches. The upcoming IPL 2022 season will have 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator and the final match. 

IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mega auction of the IPL was postponed last year and a mini-auction took place in 2021. The much-awaited mega auction will take place in January 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in India. The mega auction will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app. 

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules

1- Salary Cap: 90 Crores 

2- Old teams will have to name retained players by 30 November 2021. 

3- A maximum of 4 players can be retained. 

4- Two new teams will finalize their three players (not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner) outside of the auction between 1 December 2021, to 30 December 2021. 

5- There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

IPL 2022 Retention Policy

Total Players Purse – 90 Crore

(i) 4 Players retained, Rs 42 crore will cut from the player purse

(ii) 3 retentions will lead to a reduction of Rs 33 crores

(iii) 2 retentions will result in a deduction of 24 crores from the player purse. 

(iv) 1 Retained Player, 14 crores will be deducted from the purse.

Also Read| IPL 2021: Points Table, Schedule, Venue, & Stadium

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022: Check Match Schedule and Groupings
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
    Next