IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative): Check Mega Auction Date, New Teams, Retention Policy, Venues

IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative): The fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League or IPL 2022 is likely to kick off on 2 April 2022 in Chennai, according to the reports. The fixtures have not been finalised by the BCCI and an official announcement regarding the event is awaited.

IPL 2022 will have 10 teams and 74 games which will be played for over 60 days. The final is likely to be played in June 2022. Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions of the league.

"I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like," BCCI secretary Jay Shah during his recent speech in Chennai.

IPL 2022 Schedule (Tentative)

S.No Match Date Time 1 CSK Vs KKR 02-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 2 SRH Vs RR 03-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 3 Ahmedabad Vs RCB 04Apr-2022 03:30 PM 4 DC Vs MI 05-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 5 Lucknow Vs PBKS 06-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 6 KKR Vs SRH 07-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 7 RR Vs DC 08-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 8 RCB Vs MI 09-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 9 Lucknow Vs Ahmedabad 10-Apr-2022 03:30 PM 10 PBKS Vs CSK 11-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 11 SRH Vs RCB 12-Apr-2022 03:30 PM 12 MI Vs Ahmedabad 13-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 13 DC Vs KKR 14-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 14 CSK Vs RCB 15-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 15 SRH Vs PBKS 16-Apr-2022 03:30 PM 16 RR Vs KKR 17-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 17 Lucknow Vs DC 18-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 18 Ahmedabad Vs CSK 19-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 19 DC Vs SRH 20-Apr-2022 03:30 PM 20 RCB Vs RR 21-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 21 MI Vs Lucknow 22-Apr-2022 03:30 PM 22 KKR Vs Ahmedabad 23-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 23 PBKS Vs RR 24-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 24 MI Vs CSK 25-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 25 KKR Vs RCB 26-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 26 DC Vs PBKS 27-Apr-2022 03:30 PM 27 SRH Vs MI 28-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 28 RR Vs Ahmedabad 29-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 29 CSK Vs Lucknow 30-Apr-2022 07:30 PM 30 DC Vs RCB 01-May-2022 03:30 PM 31 Lucknow Vs CSK 02-May-2022 07:30 PM 32 Ahmedabad Vs SRH 03-May-2022 07:30 PM 33 KKR Vs PBKS 04-May-2022 07:30 PM 34 RR Vs MI 05-May-2022 03:30 PM 35 RCB Vs Lucknow 06-May-2022 07:30 PM 36 Ahmedabad Vs DC 07-May-2022 07:30 PM 37 MI Vs PBKS 08-May-2022 07:30 PM 38 RR Vs Lucknow 09-May-2022 07:30 PM 39 CSK Vs SRH 10-May-2022 07:30 PM 40 DC Vs Ahmedabad 11-May-2022 03:30 PM 41 SRH Vs KKR 12-May-2022 07:30 PM 42 CSK Vs RR 13-May-2022 03:30 PM 43 Lucknow Vs MI 14-May-2022 07:30 PM 44 Ahmedabad Vs KKR 15-May-2022 07:30 PM 45 SRH Vs DC 16-May-2022 07:30 PM 46 RCB Vs PBKS 17-May-2022 07:30 PM 47 KKR Vs CSK 18-May-2022 07:30 PM 48 MI Vs DC 19-May-2022 07:30 PM 49 RCB Vs Ahmedabad 20-May-2022 03:30 PM 50 PBKS Vs Lucknow 21-May-2022 07:30 PM 51 RR Vs CSK 22-May-2022 03:30 PM 52 PBKS Vs MI 23-May-2022 07:30 PM 53 SRH Vs Lucknow 24-May-2022 07:30 PM 54 RR Vs RCB 25-May-2022 03:30 PM 55 CSK Vs DC 26-May-2022 07:30 PM 56 Ahmedabad Vs PBKS 27-May-2022 07:30 PM 57 MI Vs SRH 28-May-2022 07:30 PM 58 RCB Vs KKR 29-May-2022 07:30 PM 59 PBKS Vs DC 30-May-2022 03:30 PM 60 Ahmedabad Vs RR 31-May-2022 07:30 PM 61 KKR Vs MI 1-Jun-2022 03:30 PM 62 Lucknow Vs SRH 2-Jun-2022 07:30 PM 63 PBKS Vs RCB 3-Jun-2022 07:30 PM 64 CSK Vs Ahmedabad 4-Jun-2022 07:30 PM 65 Lucknow Vs KKR 5-Jun-2022 07:30 PM 66 MI Vs RR 6 -Jun-2022 07:30 PM 67 PBKS Vs SRH 7 -Jun-2022 07:30 PM 68 DC Vs Lucknow 8 -Jun-2022 03:30 PM 69 RCB Vs CSK 9 -Jun-2022 07:30 PM 70 KKR Vs RR 10 -Jun-2022 03:30 PM 71 Qualifier-1 11 -Jun-2022 07:30 PM 72 Eliminator 12 -Jun-2022 07:30 PM 73 Qualifier-2 13 -Jun-2022 07:30 PM 74 FINAL 14 -Jun-2022 07:30 PM

Note: It is to be noted that BCCI has not released any official schedule yet. The above schedule is tentative.

IPL 2022 New Teams

The excitement of cricket enthusiasts has grown manifold as the upcoming season of the IPL 2022 will witness the expansion of the league with the addition of two more teams-- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. With this, IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair.

The teams of IPL 2022 are as follows:

1- Chennai Super Kings (winner in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021)

2- Delhi Capitals

3- Kolkata Knight Riders (winner in 2012, 2014)

4- Mumbai Indians (winner in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

5- Punjab Kings

6- Rajasthan Royals (winner in 2008)

7- Royal Challengers

8- Sunrisers Hyderabad (winner in 2016)

9- Lucknow (team to be announced)

10- Ahmedabad (team to be announced)

IPL 2022 Venues

If everything goes as planned, and an impending third wave of COVID-19 pandemic doesn't hit India, then IPL 2022 will be played in India only. UAE will remain the alternative venue of the league.

IPL 2022 Format

IPL 2022 format will be the same as IPL 2011. Ten teams will be divided into two groups-- Group A and Group B. Each team will play 14 league matches. The upcoming IPL 2022 season will have 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator and the final match.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mega auction of the IPL was postponed last year and a mini-auction took place in 2021. The much-awaited mega auction will take place in January 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in India. The mega auction will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules

1- Salary Cap: 90 Crores

2- Old teams will have to name retained players by 30 November 2021.

3- A maximum of 4 players can be retained.

4- Two new teams will finalize their three players (not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner) outside of the auction between 1 December 2021, to 30 December 2021.

5- There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

IPL 2022 Retention Policy

Total Players Purse – 90 Crore

(i) 4 Players retained, Rs 42 crore will cut from the player purse

(ii) 3 retentions will lead to a reduction of Rs 33 crores

(iii) 2 retentions will result in a deduction of 24 crores from the player purse.

(iv) 1 Retained Player, 14 crores will be deducted from the purse.

