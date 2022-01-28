IPL Auction 2022 Players List: IPL Auction 2022 is likely to kick off in February this year with all ten franchises prepping up for the upcoming bidding wars. The two-day Mega Auction will witness the franchises bidding for some of the finest talents in the cricket world.

Ahead of the Mega Auction, a total of 33 players have been retained or picked. The 8 existing franchises retained 27 players in the mini-auction held in 2021 while the two newly added franchises have picked six players.

Check below the complete list of players retained or picked ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

IPL Auction 2022 Players List

1- Chennai Super Kings: The defending champions retained Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 16 crore) MS Dhoni (Rs. 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs. 8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 6 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs. 48 crore

2- Mumbai Indians: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma (Rs. 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs. 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs. 8 crore), and Kieron Pollard (Rs. 6 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs. 48 crore

3- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): The team which strives to win at least one IPL title has retained Virat Kohli (Rs. 15 crore) Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 11 crore), and Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 7 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs. 57 crore

4- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Two-time IPL winning team retained Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 8 crore), and Sunil Narine (Rs. 6 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs. 48 crore

5- Delhi Capitals (DC): The Delhi-based franchise retained Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crore) , Axar Patel (Rs. 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs. 7.5 crore), and Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.5 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs. 47.50 crore

6- Rajasthan Royals (RR): The winner of the inaugural season of the IPL retained Sanju Samson (Rs. 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 10 crore), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 4 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs. 62 crore

7- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): The team used only used three of four retention spots to retain Kane Williamson (Rs. 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs. 4 crore), and Umran Malik (Rs. 4 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs. 68 crore

8- Punjab Kings (PBKS): This IPL franchise retained only two players, Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 14 crore), and Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 4 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs. 72 crore

9- Team Ahmedabad: The newly formed team picked Hardik Pandya (Rs. 4 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs. 15 crore) and Shubham Gill (Rs. 8 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs. 52 crore

10- Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Rs. 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs. 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 4 crore) were picked by the newly constituted IPL team.

Remaining Purse: Rs. 59.8 crore

Also Read | IPL Retention 2022: Check the complete list of players retained and released by the franchises

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned franchises have spent a whopping Rs. 338 crores to retain or pick 33 players ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022.

A total of 1214 players have registered for the IPL 2022 Auction. Of these, 896 cricketers are Indian while 318 are overseas players. The list comprises 270 capped players, 903 uncapped players and 41 associate players.

Of the total capped players, 61 cricketers are Indian while 209 are international. Out of the total 903 uncapped players, 692 are Indian whole 62 are international. Additionally, 143 uncapped Indians and 6 uncapped international players were part of the previous IPL seasons.

IPL 2022 Auction Date and Time

IPL 2022 Mega Auction is likely to kick off on February 12 and will be a two-day affair. The IPL 2022 Auction will begin at 3:30 p.m.

IPL 2022 Auction Live Streaming

The live streaming of the IPL Auction 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Mega Auction Date, Retention Policy, New Teams, and Venues