Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IPL Retention 2022: Check the complete list of players retained and released by the franchises 

IPL 2022 Retention: 27 players were retained by the existing eight franchises during IPL Retention on 30 November 2021. Check the complete list of players retained and released by the franchises during the mega event.
Created On: Dec 1, 2021 13:10 IST
Modified On: Dec 1, 2021 13:33 IST
IPL Retention 2022: Check the complete list of players retained and released by the franchises 
IPL Retention 2022: Check the complete list of players retained and released by the franchises 

IPL Retention 2022 players list:  Ahead of the Mega Auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 27 players were retained by the existing eight franchises during the IPL Retention which concluded yesterday. Of these, eight are overseas players while four are uncapped players.

With a total salary cap of Rs. 90 crores, the franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players-- a maximum of 3 Indian cricketers, 2 overseas cricketers and 2 uncapped Indian cricket players. 

CSK, DC, KKR, MI used the Player Retention option to retain four players each while RR, RCB and SRH retained three players each. PKBS is the only IPL team to have retained only two cricketers and therefore have the highest salary purse of Rs. 72 crores. Delhi Capitals has the lowest salary purse, Rs. 47.50 crores.  

Check the complete list of cricketers who were retained by the franchises, along with the top players who were dropped off during IPL Retention 2022. 

IPL Retention 2022: List of Players Retained

IPL Team

Players Retained

Auction Purse Left

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

1- Virat Kohli (Rs. 15 Crores)

2- Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 11 Crores)

3- Mohammad Siraj (Rs. 7 Crores) 

Rs. 57 Crores

Mumbai Indians (MI)

1- Rohit Sharma (Rs. 16 Crores)

2- Jasprit Bumrah (Rs. 12 Crores)

3- Suryakumar Yadav (Rs. 8 Crores)

4- Kieron Pollard (Rs. 6 Crores)

Rs. 48 Crores

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

1- Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 14 Crores)

2- Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 4 Crores)

Rs. 72 Crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

1-  Kane Williamson (Rs. 14 Crores)

2- Abdul Samad (Rs. 4 Crores)

3- Umran Malik (Rs. 4 Crores)

Rs.  68 Crores

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

1- Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 16 Crores)

2- MS Dhoni (Rs. 12 Crores)

3- Moeen Ali (Rs. 8 Crores)

4- Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 6 Crores)

Rs. 48 Crores

Delhi Capitals (DC)

1- Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 Crores)

2- Axar Patel (Rs. 9 Crores)

3- Prithvi Shaw (Rs. 7.50 Crores)

4- Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.50 Crores)

Rs. 47.50 Crores

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

1- Andre Russell (Rs. 16 Crores)

2- Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 8 Crores)

3- Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 8 Crores)

4- Sunil Narine (Rs. 6 Crores)

Rs. 48 Crores

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

1- Sanju Samson (Rs. 14 Crores)

2- Jos Buttler (Rs. 10 Crores)

3- Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 4 Crores)

Rs. 62 Crores

IPL Retention: List of players released

During the IPL Retention on 30 November 2021, a number of top cricketers were released by the franchises. Check the complete list of players who were dropped by the franchises. 

1- Mumbai Indians (MI): Five-time champions Mumbai Indians released Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Trent Boult.

Jagranjosh

2- Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The defending champions released some of the big names during IPL Retention yesterday. These include Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, and Deepak Chahar.

Jagranjosh

3- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): As AB de Villiers already announced that he will not play IPL 2022, RCB does not have to make tough decisions like MI or CSK. The players released are Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Jagranjosh

4- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Two-time IPL winning team released Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi.

Jagranjosh

5- Delhi Capitals (DC): The Delhi-based franchise used all four retention spots and released top-notch players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, and Kagiso Rabada.

Jagranjosh

6- Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rajasthan Royals used its player retention option and retained only three players and released Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Jagranjosh

7- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): SRH retained only three players and released the top names into the auction pool-- David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Jagranjosh

8- Punjab Kings (PKBS): The franchise dropped KL Rahul along with Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohammed Shami.

Jagranjosh

IPL 2022 Retention Policy

Total Players Purse – 90 Crore

(i) 4 Players retained, Rs 42 crore will be cut from the player purse.

(ii) 3 retentions will lead to a reduction of Rs 33 crores.

(iii) 2 retentions will result in a deduction of 24 crores from the player purse. 

(iv) 1 Retained Player, 14 crores will be deducted from the purse.

According to the retention rules of BCCI, franchises will be charged Rs. 16 crores for the first player they retain, Rs. 12 crores for the second player, Rs. 8 crores for the third player and Rs. 6 crores for the fourth player.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Schedule: Check Mega Auction Date, Retention Policy, New Teams, and Venues

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022: Check Match Schedule and Groupings

FAQ

Ques 3: How many teams will play IPL 2022?

A total of 10 teams will be a part of IPL 2022. Two new teams will be added to the domestic league-- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The teams of IPL 2022 are as follows: 1- Chennai Super Kings (winner in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) 2- Delhi Capitals 3- Kolkata Knight Riders (winner in 2012, 2014) 4- Mumbai Indians (winner in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) 5- Punjab Kings 6- Rajasthan Royals (winner in 2008) 7- Royal Challengers 8- Sunrisers Hyderabad (winner in 2016) 9- Lucknow (team to be announced) 10- Ahmedabad (team to be announced)

Ques 2: What is IPL Retention 2022?

During IPL Retention 2022, the franchises were eligible to retain up to four players-- a maximum of 3 Indian cricketers, 2 overseas cricketers and 2 uncapped Indian cricket players.

Ques 1: What is Mega Auction in IPL 2022?

IPL Auction takes place every year ahead of the IPL event while an IPL Mega Auction takes place after every three years. IPL 2022 Mega Auction is likely to kick off in January 2022.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
    Next