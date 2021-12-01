IPL Retention 2022: Check the complete list of players retained and released by the franchises 

IPL Retention 2022 players list: Ahead of the Mega Auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 27 players were retained by the existing eight franchises during the IPL Retention which concluded yesterday. Of these, eight are overseas players while four are uncapped players.

With a total salary cap of Rs. 90 crores, the franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players-- a maximum of 3 Indian cricketers, 2 overseas cricketers and 2 uncapped Indian cricket players.

CSK, DC, KKR, MI used the Player Retention option to retain four players each while RR, RCB and SRH retained three players each. PKBS is the only IPL team to have retained only two cricketers and therefore have the highest salary purse of Rs. 72 crores. Delhi Capitals has the lowest salary purse, Rs. 47.50 crores.

Check the complete list of cricketers who were retained by the franchises, along with the top players who were dropped off during IPL Retention 2022.

IPL Retention 2022: List of Players Retained

IPL Team Players Retained Auction Purse Left Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 1- Virat Kohli (Rs. 15 Crores) 2- Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 11 Crores) 3- Mohammad Siraj (Rs. 7 Crores) Rs. 57 Crores Mumbai Indians (MI) 1- Rohit Sharma (Rs. 16 Crores) 2- Jasprit Bumrah (Rs. 12 Crores) 3- Suryakumar Yadav (Rs. 8 Crores) 4- Kieron Pollard (Rs. 6 Crores) Rs. 48 Crores Punjab Kings (PBKS) 1- Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 14 Crores) 2- Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 4 Crores) Rs. 72 Crores Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 1- Kane Williamson (Rs. 14 Crores) 2- Abdul Samad (Rs. 4 Crores) 3- Umran Malik (Rs. 4 Crores) Rs. 68 Crores Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 1- Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 16 Crores) 2- MS Dhoni (Rs. 12 Crores) 3- Moeen Ali (Rs. 8 Crores) 4- Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 6 Crores) Rs. 48 Crores Delhi Capitals (DC) 1- Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 Crores) 2- Axar Patel (Rs. 9 Crores) 3- Prithvi Shaw (Rs. 7.50 Crores) 4- Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.50 Crores) Rs. 47.50 Crores Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 1- Andre Russell (Rs. 16 Crores) 2- Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 8 Crores) 3- Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 8 Crores) 4- Sunil Narine (Rs. 6 Crores) Rs. 48 Crores Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1- Sanju Samson (Rs. 14 Crores) 2- Jos Buttler (Rs. 10 Crores) 3- Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 4 Crores) Rs. 62 Crores

IPL Retention: List of players released

During the IPL Retention on 30 November 2021, a number of top cricketers were released by the franchises. Check the complete list of players who were dropped by the franchises.

1- Mumbai Indians (MI): Five-time champions Mumbai Indians released Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Trent Boult.

2- Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The defending champions released some of the big names during IPL Retention yesterday. These include Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, and Deepak Chahar.

3- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): As AB de Villiers already announced that he will not play IPL 2022, RCB does not have to make tough decisions like MI or CSK. The players released are Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

4- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Two-time IPL winning team released Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi.

5- Delhi Capitals (DC): The Delhi-based franchise used all four retention spots and released top-notch players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, and Kagiso Rabada.

6- Rajasthan Royals (RR): Rajasthan Royals used its player retention option and retained only three players and released Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Mustafizur Rahman.

7- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): SRH retained only three players and released the top names into the auction pool-- David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

8- Punjab Kings (PKBS): The franchise dropped KL Rahul along with Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohammed Shami.

IPL 2022 Retention Policy

Total Players Purse – 90 Crore

(i) 4 Players retained, Rs 42 crore will be cut from the player purse.

(ii) 3 retentions will lead to a reduction of Rs 33 crores.

(iii) 2 retentions will result in a deduction of 24 crores from the player purse.

(iv) 1 Retained Player, 14 crores will be deducted from the purse.

According to the retention rules of BCCI, franchises will be charged Rs. 16 crores for the first player they retain, Rs. 12 crores for the second player, Rs. 8 crores for the third player and Rs. 6 crores for the fourth player.

