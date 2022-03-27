PBKS Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Punjab Kings Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

PBKS Team Profile 2022: The Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 game at 7.30 pm today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Punjab Kings has won the toss and opted to field first against RCB.

Punjab Kings will be playing under a new captain this year, Mayank Agarwal, as their former skipper KL Rahul wished to be released into the auction pool. KL Rahul is now the captain of the new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings had retained only two players in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction- Mayank Agarwal and uncapped player Arshdeep Singh. The team had the largest purse to bring in new players and managed to bring in star players including Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone.

Check RCB Team Profile 2022

Check MI Team Profile 2022

CSK Team Profile 2022

DC Team Profile 2022

PBKS vs RCB 2022 Match Details

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: DY Patil Stadium,Navi Mumbai

PBKS vs RCB 2022 Playing 11

PBKS 2022 Playing 11: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar

RCB 2022 Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, D Willey, A Deep

PBKS VS RCB Head-to-Head

Total Matches Played- 28

RCB Won- 13

PBKS Won - 15

Highest and Lowest score

RCB's Highest Score vs PBKS: 226/3 PBKS' Highest Score vs RCB: 232/2 RCB's Lowest total vs PBKS: 84/6 PBKS' lowest total vs RCB: 88/10

PBKS Team 2022 Player List with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets

Player Name Match Runs Wickets MAYANK AGARWAL 100 2131 0 ANSH PATEL - - - ARSHDEEP SINGH 23 2 30 ATHARVA TAIDE - - - BALTEJ SINGH - - - BENNY HOWELL - - - BHANUKA RAJAPAKSA - - - HARPREET BRAR 10 84 5 ISHAN POREL 1 0 1 JITESH SHARMA - - - JONNY BAIRSTOW 28 1038 0 KAGISO RABADA 50 138 76 LIAM LIVINGSTONE 9 113 0 NATHAN ELLIS 3 18 1 ODEAN SMITH - - - SIMRAN SINGH 5 50 0 PRERAK MANKAD - - - RAHUL CHAHAR 42 31 43 RAJ ANGAD BAWA - - - RISHI DHAWAN 26 153 18 SANDEEP SHARMA 99 52 112 SHAHRUKH KHAN 11 153 0 SHIKHAR DHAWAN 192 5784 4 VAIBHAV ARORA - - - WRITTICK CHATTERJEE - - -

PBKS Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – PBKS Player Nation Auction Price Role Mayank Agarwal (c) India INR 12 Cr(Retained) Batsman Prerak Mankad India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka INR 50 Lakhs Batsman Shahrukh Khan India INR 9 Crores Batsman Shikhar Dhawan India INR 8.25 Crores Batsman Prabhsimran Singh (wk) India INR 60 Lakhs WK-Batsman Jitesh Sharma (wk) India INR 20 Lakhs WK-Batsman Jonny Bairstow (wk) England INR 6.75 crores WK-Batsman Arshdeep Singh India INR 4 Cr(Retained) Bowler Writtick Chatterjee India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Odean Smith West Indies INR 6 Crores Bowler Sandeep Sharma India INR 50 Lakhs Bowler Raj Bawa India INR 2 Crores Bowler Nathan Ellis Australia INR 75 Lakhs Bowler Vaibhav Arora India INR 2 Crores Bowler Ishan Porel India INR 25 Lakhs Bowler Harpreet Brar India INR 3.80 Crores Bowler Rahul Chahar India INR 5.25 Crores Bowler Kagiso Rabada South Africa INR 9.25 Crores Bowler Benny Howell England INR 40 Lakhs All-rounder Baltej Singh India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder Ansh Patel India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder Liam Livingstone England INR 11.50 Crores All-rounder Rishi Dhawan India INR 55 Lakhs All-rounder Atharva Taide India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder

Punjab Kings 2022 Strength and Weakness

Punjab Kings Strength

Explosive batsmen

The Punjab Kings has an explosive line-up of batsmen especially with Shikhar Dhawan and 26-year-old Shahrukh Khan, who has had an excellent domestic season.

Great pace line-up

Punjab Kings has a promising pace line-up with Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa.

Punjab Kings Weakness

Jonny Bairstow will miss at least a couple of matches of IPL 2022 as he is in the West Indies with the England Test side.

Kagiso Rabada is also not going to feature in the game as he has just finished an ODI series against Bangladesh. Without Rabada, Punjab Kings bowling attack looks weak.