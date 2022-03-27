PBKS Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Punjab Kings Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
PBKS Team Profile 2022: PBKS, led by new captain Mayank Agarwal will face RCB today in their first IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Check full PBKS 2022 Players List, Profile, Prices, Stats and Records here.
PBKS Team Profile 2022: The Punjab Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 game at 7.30 pm today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Punjab Kings has won the toss and opted to field first against RCB.
Punjab Kings will be playing under a new captain this year, Mayank Agarwal, as their former skipper KL Rahul wished to be released into the auction pool. KL Rahul is now the captain of the new IPL team Lucknow Super Giants.
Punjab Kings had retained only two players in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction- Mayank Agarwal and uncapped player Arshdeep Singh. The team had the largest purse to bring in new players and managed to bring in star players including Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada and Liam Livingstone.
PBKS vs RCB 2022 Match Details
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: DY Patil Stadium,Navi Mumbai
PBKS vs RCB 2022 Playing 11
PBKS 2022 Playing 11: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar
RCB 2022 Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, D Willey, A Deep
PBKS VS RCB Head-to-Head
Total Matches Played- 28
RCB Won- 13
PBKS Won - 15
Highest and Lowest score
RCB's Highest Score vs PBKS: 226/3
PBKS' Highest Score vs RCB: 232/2
RCB's Lowest total vs PBKS: 84/6
PBKS' lowest total vs RCB: 88/10
PBKS Team 2022 Player List with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets
|Player Name
|Match
|Runs
|Wickets
|MAYANK AGARWAL
|100
|2131
|0
|ANSH PATEL
|-
|-
|-
|ARSHDEEP SINGH
|23
|2
|30
|ATHARVA TAIDE
|-
|-
|-
|BALTEJ SINGH
|-
|-
|-
|BENNY HOWELL
|-
|-
|-
|BHANUKA RAJAPAKSA
|-
|-
|-
|HARPREET BRAR
|10
|84
|5
|ISHAN POREL
|1
|0
|1
|JITESH SHARMA
|-
|-
|-
|JONNY BAIRSTOW
|28
|1038
|0
|KAGISO RABADA
|50
|138
|76
|LIAM LIVINGSTONE
|9
|113
|0
|NATHAN ELLIS
|3
|18
|1
|ODEAN SMITH
|-
|-
|-
|SIMRAN SINGH
|5
|50
|0
|PRERAK MANKAD
|-
|-
|-
|RAHUL CHAHAR
|42
|31
|43
|RAJ ANGAD BAWA
|-
|-
|-
|RISHI DHAWAN
|26
|153
|18
|SANDEEP SHARMA
|99
|52
|112
|SHAHRUKH KHAN
|11
|153
|0
|SHIKHAR DHAWAN
|192
|5784
|4
|VAIBHAV ARORA
|-
|-
|-
|WRITTICK CHATTERJEE
|-
|-
|-
PBKS Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|IPL 2022 Squad – PBKS
|Player
|Nation
|Auction Price
|Role
|Mayank Agarwal (c)
|India
|INR 12 Cr(Retained)
|Batsman
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Batsman
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Sri Lanka
|INR 50 Lakhs
|Batsman
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|INR 9 Crores
|Batsman
|Shikhar Dhawan
|India
|INR 8.25 Crores
|Batsman
|Prabhsimran Singh (wk)
|India
|INR 60 Lakhs
|WK-Batsman
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|WK-Batsman
|Jonny Bairstow (wk)
|England
|INR 6.75 crores
|WK-Batsman
|Arshdeep Singh
|India
|INR 4 Cr(Retained)
|Bowler
|Writtick Chatterjee
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|INR 6 Crores
|Bowler
|Sandeep Sharma
|India
|INR 50 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Raj Bawa
|India
|INR 2 Crores
|Bowler
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|INR 75 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|INR 2 Crores
|Bowler
|Ishan Porel
|India
|INR 25 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Harpreet Brar
|India
|INR 3.80 Crores
|Bowler
|Rahul Chahar
|India
|INR 5.25 Crores
|Bowler
|Kagiso Rabada
|South Africa
|INR 9.25 Crores
|Bowler
|Benny Howell
|England
|INR 40 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Baltej Singh
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Ansh Patel
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|INR 11.50 Crores
|All-rounder
|Rishi Dhawan
|India
|INR 55 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Atharva Taide
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|All-rounder
Punjab Kings 2022 Strength and Weakness
Punjab Kings Strength
Explosive batsmen
The Punjab Kings has an explosive line-up of batsmen especially with Shikhar Dhawan and 26-year-old Shahrukh Khan, who has had an excellent domestic season.
Great pace line-up
Punjab Kings has a promising pace line-up with Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa.
Punjab Kings Weakness
Jonny Bairstow will miss at least a couple of matches of IPL 2022 as he is in the West Indies with the England Test side.
Kagiso Rabada is also not going to feature in the game as he has just finished an ODI series against Bangladesh. Without Rabada, Punjab Kings bowling attack looks weak.
