CSK Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR: The Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 opening match, which will be like a replay of the IPL 2021 final. Check CSK layers List 2022, Stats, Records, Prices
CSK Team Profile 2022: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2022 season opener at 7.30pm today, March 26,2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be like a rematch of IPL 2021 final when CSK had defeated KKR to lift the IPL Trophy for the fourth time.
The defending champions are all geared up for the new IPL season with their new captain Ravindra Jadeja.MS Dhoni has stepped down as CSK captain and handed over the responsibility to Jadeja. Dhoni will though continue to be a part of CSK's playing XI.
The four-time IPL Champions have managed to retain their main squad with the exception of a few and has added few new faces in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. CSK's perseverance to retain its core had set of a massive bidding war for Deepak Chahar, which ultimately ended with CSK signing him up for a whopping Rs 14 crore.
CSK vs KKR 2022 IPL Match Details:
IPL 2022 Match 1 – CSK vs KKR
Date: March 26, 2022
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Wankhede
IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing XI
CSK Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar & Adam Milne
KKR Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy
CSK Team Player List 2022 with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets
|Chennai Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs Scored & Wickets
|Player Name
|Match
|Runs
|Wickets
|RAVINDRA JADEJA
|200
|2386
|127
|ADAM MILNE
|9
|23
|7
|AMBATI RAYUDU
|175
|3916
|0
|BHAGATH VARMA
|-
|-
|-
|C HARI HARINISHANTH
|-
|-
|-
|CHRIS JORDAN
|24
|64
|25
|DEEPAK CHAHAR
|63
|79
|59
|DEVON CONWAY
|-
|-
|-
|DWAINE PRETORIUS
|-
|-
|-
|DWAYNE BRAVO
|151
|1537
|167
|KM ASIF
|3
|0
|4
|MAHEESH THEEKSHANA
|-
|-
|-
|MITCHELL SANTNER
|6
|32
|6
|MOEEN ALI
|34
|666
|16
|MS DHONI
|220
|4746
|0
|MUKESH CHOUDHARY
|-
|-
|-
|NARAYAN JAGADEESAN
|5
|33
|0
|RAJVARDHAN HANGARGEKAR
|-
|-
|-
|ROBIN UTHAPPA
|193
|4722
|0
|RUTURAJ GAIKWAD
|22
|839
|0
|SHIVAM DUBE
|24
|399
|4
|SIMARJEET SINGH
|-
|-
|-
|SUBHRANSHU SENAPATI
|-
|-
|-
|TUSHAR DESHPANDE
|5
|21
|3
CSK Captain 2022
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012 will now lead the Chennai Super Kings. Jadeja will become the only third player to lead CSK. While Dhoni's stepping down from CSK captaincy is being termed as the end of an era, experts have welcomed the move as it will enable a smooth transition from old to new and give Jadeja the opportunity to work under the guidance of one of the best captains ever, MS Dhoni while he is still playing for the team.
Passing the rein! 🧊➡️🔥
Watch the full 📹 👉 https://t.co/vS9BSJ01er#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @msdhoni @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/HwcyHSSaUS
CSK Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|Player
|Nation
|Auction Price
|Role
|MS Dhoni (wk)
|India
|INR 12 Cr(Retained)
|WK-Batsman
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|India
|INR 6 Cr(Retained)
|Batsman
|Robin Uthappa
|India
|INR 2 crores
|Batsman
|Ambati Rayudu (wk)
|India
|INR 6.75 crores
|WK- Batsman
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|INR 1 crores
|Batsman
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Batsman
|Hari Nishaanth
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Batsman
|N Jagadeesan (wk)
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|WK- Batsman
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|INR 14 crores
|Bowler
|KM Asif
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|INR 70 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Simranjeet Singh
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|INR 1.90 crores
|Bowler
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Prashant Solanki
|India
|INR 1.20 crores
|Bowler
|Mitchell Santner
|New Zealand
|INR 1.90 crores
|Bowler
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|India
|INR 1.50 crores
|Bowler
|Ravindra Jadeja(C)
|India
|INR 16 Cr(Retained)
|All-rounder
|Moeen Ali
|England
|INR 8 Cr(Retained)
|All-rounder
|Dwayne Bravo
|West Indies
|INR 4.40 crores
|All-rounder
|Shivam Dube
|India
|INR 4 crores
|All-rounder
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|INR 50 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Bhagath Varma
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Chris Jordan
|England
|INR 3.60 Crores
|All-rounder
CSK Past Team Records
|IPL Editions
|Position
|2008
|2nd (Runners-up)
|2009
|4th
|2010
|Champions
|2011
|Champions
|2012
|2nd (Runners-up)
|2013
|2nd (Runners-up)
|2014
|3rd
|2015
|2nd (Runners-up)
|2016
|Suspension Period
|2017
|Suspension Period
|2018
|Champions
|2019
|2nd (Runners-up)
|2020
|7th
|2021
|Champions
CSK Strength and Weakness
CSK Strength
Chennai Super Kings have bought back many of its original players including Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, in an attempt to strengthen its core. The franchise had retained four other key players including Dhoni, Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
CSK will also have a new captain this time, who is expected to bring young blood in the team. CSK will also have some new faces including Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway and Adam Milne.
CSK Weakness
CSK will be missing some of the last season's biggest performers including of Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood, who have been signed up by other teams. While Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood are now part of RCB, Shardul Thakur is now part of Delhi Capitals.
🦁 vamsam! Catch ups that make us go laa la laa 🎶! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛 pic.twitter.com/s57oocxCob— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 25, 2022
Background
The Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most consistent sides in the IPL history, qualifying for 9 IPL finals and winning 4 titles. CSK had come back strongly after a two-year ban to take home the IPL 2018 title.
