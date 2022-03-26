CSK Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

CSK Team Profile 2022: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2022 season opener at 7.30pm today, March 26,2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be like a rematch of IPL 2021 final when CSK had defeated KKR to lift the IPL Trophy for the fourth time.

The defending champions are all geared up for the new IPL season with their new captain Ravindra Jadeja.MS Dhoni has stepped down as CSK captain and handed over the responsibility to Jadeja. Dhoni will though continue to be a part of CSK's playing XI.

The four-time IPL Champions have managed to retain their main squad with the exception of a few and has added few new faces in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. CSK's perseverance to retain its core had set of a massive bidding war for Deepak Chahar, which ultimately ended with CSK signing him up for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

CSK vs KKR 2022 IPL Match Details:

IPL 2022 Match 1 – CSK vs KKR

Date: March 26, 2022

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Wankhede

IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar & Adam Milne

KKR Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy

CSK Team Player List 2022 with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets

Chennai Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs Scored & Wickets Player Name Match Runs Wickets RAVINDRA JADEJA 200 2386 127 ADAM MILNE 9 23 7 AMBATI RAYUDU 175 3916 0 BHAGATH VARMA - - - C HARI HARINISHANTH - - - CHRIS JORDAN 24 64 25 DEEPAK CHAHAR 63 79 59 DEVON CONWAY - - - DWAINE PRETORIUS - - - DWAYNE BRAVO 151 1537 167 KM ASIF 3 0 4 MAHEESH THEEKSHANA - - - MITCHELL SANTNER 6 32 6 MOEEN ALI 34 666 16 MS DHONI 220 4746 0 MUKESH CHOUDHARY - - - NARAYAN JAGADEESAN 5 33 0 RAJVARDHAN HANGARGEKAR - - - ROBIN UTHAPPA 193 4722 0 RUTURAJ GAIKWAD 22 839 0 SHIVAM DUBE 24 399 4 SIMARJEET SINGH - - - SUBHRANSHU SENAPATI - - - TUSHAR DESHPANDE 5 21 3

CSK Captain 2022

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012 will now lead the Chennai Super Kings. Jadeja will become the only third player to lead CSK. While Dhoni's stepping down from CSK captaincy is being termed as the end of an era, experts have welcomed the move as it will enable a smooth transition from old to new and give Jadeja the opportunity to work under the guidance of one of the best captains ever, MS Dhoni while he is still playing for the team.

CSK Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

Player Nation Auction Price Role MS Dhoni (wk) India INR 12 Cr(Retained) WK-Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad India INR 6 Cr(Retained) Batsman Robin Uthappa India INR 2 crores Batsman Ambati Rayudu (wk) India INR 6.75 crores WK- Batsman Devon Conway New Zealand INR 1 crores Batsman Subhranshu Senapati India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Hari Nishaanth India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman N Jagadeesan (wk) India INR 20 Lakhs WK- Batsman Deepak Chahar India INR 14 crores Bowler KM Asif India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Tushar Deshpande India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka INR 70 Lakhs Bowler Simranjeet Singh India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Adam Milne New Zealand INR 1.90 crores Bowler Mukesh Choudhary India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Prashant Solanki India INR 1.20 crores Bowler Mitchell Santner New Zealand INR 1.90 crores Bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar India INR 1.50 crores Bowler Ravindra Jadeja(C) India INR 16 Cr(Retained) All-rounder Moeen Ali England INR 8 Cr(Retained) All-rounder Dwayne Bravo West Indies INR 4.40 crores All-rounder Shivam Dube India INR 4 crores All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius South Africa INR 50 Lakhs All-rounder Bhagath Varma India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder Chris Jordan England INR 3.60 Crores All-rounder

CSK Past Team Records



IPL Editions Position 2008 2nd (Runners-up) 2009 4th 2010 Champions 2011 Champions 2012 2nd (Runners-up) 2013 2nd (Runners-up) 2014 3rd 2015 2nd (Runners-up) 2016 Suspension Period 2017 Suspension Period 2018 Champions 2019 2nd (Runners-up) 2020 7th 2021 Champions

CSK Strength and Weakness

CSK Strength

Chennai Super Kings have bought back many of its original players including Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, in an attempt to strengthen its core. The franchise had retained four other key players including Dhoni, Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK will also have a new captain this time, who is expected to bring young blood in the team. CSK will also have some new faces including Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway and Adam Milne.

CSK Weakness

CSK will be missing some of the last season's biggest performers including of Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood, who have been signed up by other teams. While Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood are now part of RCB, Shardul Thakur is now part of Delhi Capitals.

Background

The Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most consistent sides in the IPL history, qualifying for 9 IPL finals and winning 4 titles. CSK had come back strongly after a two-year ban to take home the IPL 2018 title.