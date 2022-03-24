TATA IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja to Lead CSK; MS Dhoni Quits Captaincy

CSK Captain 2022: MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the start of IPL 2022 season. The veteran cricketer announced on March 24th that he will be stepping down as CSK captain.

CSK released an official statement that read, “MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

MS Dhoni, known as the King of IPL Captains, has led Chennai Super Kings to win the IPL title four times, which is the second highest after Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma who has led the team to 5 IPL wins.

In a very Dhoni-like move, he himself has chosen to hand over the reins of the team to Ravindra Jadeja, who has been a part of CSK since 2012. Jadeja will become the only third player to lead CSK.

Will MS Dhoni continue to play for CSK?

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that though MS Dhoni has relinquished CSK captaincy, he will feature in the Playing XI and will be a guiding force for CSK beyond the 2022 season.

Dhoni Captaincy Record in IPL

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK won the IPL trophy four times in 2021, 2018, 2011 and 2010. CSK also won two Champions League T20 (CLT20) trophies and reached the IPL finals a total of 9 times. He has been the captain of the team since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Experts and cricket fans call it an end of an era.

Has Ravindra Jadeja ever captained a team before?

The last time Ravindra Jadeja captained a cricket team was on October 28, 2007 when he had led Saurashtra U19 against Mumbai U19 in the Vinoo Mankad U19 tournament at the Western Railway Ground in Rajkot.