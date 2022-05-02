CSK Captain 2022: MS Dhoni returns as Captain of Chennai Super Kings after Ravindra Jadeja steps down

CSK Captain 2022: MS Dhoni has returned as the Captain of Chennai Super Kings after Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned to lead Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2022 after the team’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down as CSK Captain 2022 to focus on his game. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead the franchise again.

The official statement from Chennai Super Kings read, Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.

As CSK Captain 2022, Ravindra Jadeja has not been in his best form as he managed only 112 runs in 8 innings with the bat and five wickets so far. Earlier, at the start of the IPL 2022 season, MS Dhoni had handed over the Captaincy of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja as Dhoni continued to represent CSK in this season.

Ravindra Jadeja steps down and hands over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back to MS Dhoni.#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/vHrti6bwaZ — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

CSK Captain 2022: Why did Ravindra Jadeja decide to step down as Captain?

The decision by all-rounder Jadeja to step down as the Captain of CSK came after the worst start of the season by the four-time Champions in IPL 2022. In 8 games, Chennai Super Kings has won only two games and is currently at the 9th position in the points tally with 4 points.

Ravindra Jadeja had never captained at the senior level before IPL 2022 and it can perhaps be said now that the decision to make him the Captain was not thought through.

Ravindra Jadeja has been struggling with the bat and ball in TATA IPL 2022. In eight matches this season, he scored 112 runs at an average of 22.4 and strike rate of 121.74 which is well below the numbers he had racked up in the previous two years.

With the ball too, Jadeja has underperformed as he was able to gather only 5 wickets in eight games which is not expected from a senior spinner.

CSK Captain List

S. No. Captains 1. M.S. Dhoni 2. Suresh Raina 3. Ravindra Jadeja

CSK Captain: Dhoni opens up about CSK future as its Captain

As MS Dhoni returned as the Captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he informed that fans will definitely see him in the yellow jersey next year, whether this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, that’s a different thing.

