RCB Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
RCB Team Profile 2022: The RCB vs PBKS 2022 match will get underway at 7.30pm at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Check full RCB 2022 Players List, Profile, Prices, Stats and Records here.
RCB Team Profile 2022: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 3 of IPL 2022 at 7.30 pm today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Both RCB and PBKS will be player under new captains. While Faf du Plessis is the new captain of RCB, Mayank Agarwal will be leading Punjab Kings.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore had retained three players in the IPL 2021 Player Retention including former skipper Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Glen Maxwell.The team has a many fresh faces including two former CSK players Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood.
RCB vs PBKS 2022 Match Details
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: DY Patil Stadium,Navi Mumbai
RCB vs PBKS Playing 11
RCB 2022 Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, D Willey, A Deep
PBKS 2022 Playing 11: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar
RCB vs PBKS 2022 Full Squad
RCB Squad 2022: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam
PBKS Squad 2022: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel
RCB Team 2022 Player List with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets
|Player Name
|Match
|Runs
|Wickets
|FAF DU PLESSIS
|100
|2935
|0
|AKASH DEEP
|-
|-
|-
|ANEESHWAR GAUTAM
|-
|-
|-
|ANUJ RAWAT
|2
|0
|0
|CHAMA MILIND
|-
|-
|-
|DAVID WILLEY
|3
|0
|2
|DINESH KARTHIK
|213
|4046
|0
|FINN ALLEN
|-
|-
|-
|GLENN MAXWELL
|97
|2018
|22
|HARSHAL PATEL
|63
|187
|78
|JASON BEHRENDORFF
|5
|0
|5
|JOSH HAZLEWOOD
|12
|0
|12
|KARN SHARMA
|67
|316
|59
|LUVNITH SISODIA
|-
|-
|-
|MAHIPAL LOMROR
|11
|181
|1
|MOHAMMED SIRAJ
|50
|66
|50
|SHAHBAZ AHMED
|13
|60
|9
|SHERFANE RUTHERFORD
|7
|73
|1
|SIDDARTH KAUL
|54
|20
|58
|SUYASH PRABHUDESSAI
|-
|-
|-
|VIRAT KOHLI
|207
|6283
|4
|WANINDU HASARANGA
|2
|1
|0
RCB 2022 Captain
The Royal Challengers Bangalore have a new captain now- Faf du Plessis, who was formerly one of the star players of CSK. He was bought over by RCB for Rs 7 crore after a bidding war with CSK and DC in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Virat Kohli, who stepped down as the RCB Captain after IPL 2021 Season, will continue to play for the side. Kohli had taken up RCB Captaincy in 2013 when New Zealand's Daniel Vettori had stepped down. Under his captaincy, RCB had best performed in 2016 when they were the runner-ups.
RCB Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|IPL 2022 Squad – RCB
|Player
|Nation
|Auction Price
|Role
|Virat Kohli
|India
|INR 15 CR(Retained)
|Batsman
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|India
|INR 30 Lakhs
|Batsman
|Faf du Plessis
|South Africa
|INR 7 crores
|Batsman
|Dinesh Karthik (wk)
|India
|INR 5.50 crores
|WK-Batsman
|Anuj Rawat (wk)
|India
|INR 3.40 crores
|WK-Batsman
|Finn Allen (wk)
|New Zealand
|INR 80 Lakhs
|WK-Batsman
|Luvnith Sisodia (wk)
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|WK-Batsman
|Mohammed Siraj
|India
|INR 7 CR(Retained)
|Bowler
|Karn Sharma
|India
|INR 50 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|INR 75 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Siddarth Kaul
|India
|INR 75 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Chama Milind
|India
|INR 25 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|INR 7.75 crores
|Bowler
|Harshal Patel
|India
|INR 10.75 crores
|Bowler
|Akash Deep
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|INR 11 CR(Retained)
|All-rounder
|David Willey
|England
|INR 2 crores
|All-rounder
|Mahipal Lomror
|India
|INR 95 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|INR 1 crores
|All-rounder
|Aneeshwar Gautam
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|India
|INR 2.40 crores
|All-rounder
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|INR 10.75 crores
|All-rounder
RCB Squad 2022: Strengths and Weakness
RCB Strengths: Strong Batting Line-up
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has stepped down as RCB captain after IPL 2021. Former CSK player Faf du Plessis's induction will add more firepower to RCB's top order, along with Harshal Patel, whom RCB bought back after a bidding war.
Wanindu Hasaranga will be another player to watch out for.
RCB Weakness: Absense of Star Players
Australian players Glen Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood will be missing at least the first 5 matches of IPL 2022 season due to their ongoing series against Pakistan.
