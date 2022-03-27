JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

RCB Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

RCB Team Profile 2022: The RCB vs PBKS 2022 match will get underway at 7.30pm at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Check full RCB 2022 Players List, Profile, Prices, Stats and Records here. 

Created On: Mar 27, 2022 18:59 IST
RCB Team Profile 2022
RCB Team Profile 2022

RCB Team Profile 2022: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 3 of IPL 2022 at 7.30 pm today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both RCB and PBKS will be player under new captains. While Faf du Plessis is the new captain of RCB, Mayank Agarwal will be leading Punjab Kings. 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had retained three players in the IPL 2021 Player Retention including former skipper Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Glen Maxwell.The team has a many fresh faces including two former CSK players Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood.

RCB vs PBKS 2022 Match Details 

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: DY Patil Stadium,Navi Mumbai

RCB vs PBKS Playing 11

RCB 2022 Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, D Willey, A Deep 

PBKS 2022 Playing 11:  M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar

RCB vs PBKS 2022 Full Squad 

RCB Squad 2022: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

PBKS Squad 2022: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

RCB Team 2022 Player List with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets

Player Name Match Runs   Wickets
FAF DU PLESSIS 100 2935 0
 AKASH DEEP - - -
 ANEESHWAR GAUTAM - - -
 ANUJ RAWAT 2 0 0
 CHAMA MILIND - - -
 DAVID WILLEY 3 0 2
 DINESH KARTHIK 213 4046 0
 FINN ALLEN - - -
 GLENN MAXWELL 97 2018 22
 HARSHAL PATEL 63 187 78
 JASON BEHRENDORFF 5 0 5
 JOSH HAZLEWOOD 12 0 12
 KARN SHARMA 67 316 59
 LUVNITH SISODIA - - -
 MAHIPAL LOMROR 11 181 1
 MOHAMMED SIRAJ 50 66 50
 SHAHBAZ AHMED 13 60 9
 SHERFANE RUTHERFORD 7 73 1
 SIDDARTH KAUL 54 20 58
 SUYASH PRABHUDESSAI - - -
 VIRAT KOHLI 207 6283 4
 WANINDU HASARANGA 2 1 0

RCB 2022 Captain

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have a new captain now-  Faf du Plessis, who was formerly one of the star players of CSK. He was bought over by RCB for Rs 7 crore after a bidding war with CSK and DC in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Virat Kohli, who stepped down as the RCB Captain after IPL 2021 Season, will continue to play for the side. Kohli had taken up RCB Captaincy in 2013 when New Zealand's Daniel Vettori had stepped down. Under his captaincy, RCB had best performed in 2016 when they were the runner-ups. 

RCB Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – RCB
Player Nation Auction Price Role
Virat Kohli India INR 15 CR(Retained) Batsman
Suyash Prabhudessai India INR 30 Lakhs Batsman
Faf du Plessis South Africa INR 7 crores Batsman
Dinesh Karthik (wk) India INR 5.50 crores WK-Batsman
Anuj Rawat (wk) India INR 3.40 crores WK-Batsman
Finn Allen (wk) New Zealand INR 80 Lakhs WK-Batsman
Luvnith Sisodia (wk) India INR 20 Lakhs WK-Batsman
Mohammed Siraj India INR 7 CR(Retained) Bowler
Karn Sharma India INR 50 Lakhs Bowler
Jason Behrendorff Australia INR 75 Lakhs Bowler
Siddarth Kaul India INR 75 Lakhs Bowler
Chama Milind India INR 25 Lakhs Bowler
Josh Hazlewood Australia INR 7.75 crores Bowler
Harshal Patel India INR 10.75 crores Bowler
Akash Deep India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler
Glenn Maxwell Australia INR 11 CR(Retained) All-rounder
David Willey England INR 2 crores All-rounder
Mahipal Lomror India INR 95 Lakhs All-rounder
Sherfane Rutherford West Indies INR 1 crores All-rounder
Aneeshwar Gautam India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder
Shahbaz Ahmed India INR 2.40 crores All-rounder
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka INR 10.75 crores All-rounder

RCB Squad 2022: Strengths and Weakness

RCB Strengths: Strong Batting Line-up

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who has stepped down as RCB captain after IPL 2021. Former CSK player Faf du Plessis's induction will add more firepower to RCB's top order, along with Harshal Patel, whom RCB bought back after a bidding war. 

Wanindu Hasaranga will be another player to watch out for. 

RCB Weakness: Absense of Star Players

Australian players Glen Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood will be missing at least the first 5 matches of IPL 2022 season due to their ongoing series against Pakistan.

