RCB Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

RCB Team Profile 2022: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 3 of IPL 2022 at 7.30 pm today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Both RCB and PBKS will be player under new captains. While Faf du Plessis is the new captain of RCB, Mayank Agarwal will be leading Punjab Kings.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had retained three players in the IPL 2021 Player Retention including former skipper Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Glen Maxwell.The team has a many fresh faces including two former CSK players Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood.

RCB vs PBKS 2022 Match Details

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: DY Patil Stadium,Navi Mumbai

RCB vs PBKS Playing 11

RCB 2022 Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, D Willey, A Deep

PBKS 2022 Playing 11: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar

RCB vs PBKS 2022 Full Squad