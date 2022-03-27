DC Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

DC Team Profile 2022: Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians today in their first match of IPL 2022 at 3.30pm today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals has had a great run in the previous editions of the league. It was the table topper in the IPL 2021 Points Table but lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets in Qualifiers 2 and ended up being the second runner up.

Delhi Capitals with a whole new team will now be vying to win their first IPL trophy. The franchise now boasts of star players including David Warner, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Marsh and Lungi Ngidi. Delhi Capitals Squad 2022 also includes U-19 World Cup Winning captain Yash Dhull and U-19 spin king Vicky Otswal.

Delhi Capitals had retained four players - Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje in the IPL 2021 Player Retentions and let go former skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is now the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC vs MI 2022 Match Details

IPL 2022 Match 2 – MI vs DC

Date: March 27, 2022

Time: 3.30pm

Venue: Brabourne- CCI

DC vs MI Playing 11 Prediction

DC Playing 11 Prediction: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

MI Playing 11 Prediction: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah

DC vs MI Squad 2022

DC Squad 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Srikar Bharat, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

MI Squad 2022: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

DC vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Total Matches -30

DC won- 14

MI won- 16

Delhi Capitals Team Player List 2022 with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets

DELHI TEAM PLAYERS LIST Player Name Match Runs Wickets RISHABH PANT 84 2498 0 ANRICH NORTJE 24 7 34 ASHWIN HEBBAR - - - AXAR PATEL 109 953 95 CHETAN SAKARIYA 14 16 14 DAVID WARNER 150 5449 0 KAMLESH NAGARKOTI 11 22 5 KHALEEL AHMED 24 1 32 KULDEEP YADAV 45 57 40 LALIT YADAV 7 68 4 LUNGI NGIDI 14 0 25 MANDEEP SINGH 105 1674 1 MITCHELL MARSH 21 225 20 MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN 38 9 38 PRAVEEN DUBEY 3 7 0 PRITHVI SHAW 53 1305 0 RIPAL PATEL 2 25 0 ROVMAN POWELL - - - SARFARAZ KHAN 40 441 0 SHARDUL THAKUR 61 53 67 SRIKAR BHARAT 8 191 0 TIM SEIFERT 1 2 0 VICKY OSTWAL - - - YASH DHULL - - -

Delhi Capitals Captain

Rishabh Pant had taken over as the captain of Delhi Capitals last year when Shreyas Iyer had got injured during the first leg of the IPL 2021 season. Rishabh Pant will now lead the team as a full-time captain as Shreyas Iyer was released from the team in the IPL 2022 Mega auction. Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting has been a great supporter of Rishabh Pant and has been grooming him for his new role.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – DC Player Nation Auction Price Role Rishabh Pant (c&wk) India INR 16 Cr(Retained) WT-Batsman Prithvi Shaw India INR 7.50Cr(Retained) Batsman David Warner Australia INR 6.25 Crores Batsman Ashwin Hebbar India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Sarfaraz Khan India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman KS Bharat (wk) India INR 2 crores WK-Batsman Yash Dhull India INR 50 Lakhs Batsman Mandeep Singh India INR 1.10 crores Batsman Rovman Powell West Indies INR 2.80 crores Batsman Tim Seifert (wk) New Zealand INR 50 Lakhs WK-Batsman Anrich Nortje South Africa INR 6.50 Cr(Retained) Bowler Shardul Thakur India INR 10.75 crores Bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti India INR 1.10 crores Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh INR 2 crores Bowler Lungi Ngidi South Africa INR 50 Lakhs Bowler Khaleel Ahmed India INR 5.25 crores Bowler Chetan Sakariya India INR 4.20 crores Bowler Praveen Dubey India INR 50 Lakhs Bowler Kuldeep Yadav India INR 2 crores Bowler Axar Patel India INR 9 crores(Retained) All-rounder Mitchell Marsh Australia INR 6.50 Crores All-rounder Lalit Yadav India INR 65 Lakhs All-rounder Ripal Patel India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder Vicky Ostwal India INR 20 Lakh All-rounder

DC Strength and Weakness

Delhi Capitals Strength

1. Explosive Opening Duo

The Delhi Capitals has one of the best batting opening combination of explosive David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.

2. Strong top-order

DC also has one of the best batting line-up with a strong top order with an amazing opening combination of Warner and Shaw supported by Rishabh Pant, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell.

3. Best Bowling

The Delhi Capitals has a great bowling line-up as well with the likes of Axar Patel,Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur.

Delhi Capitals Weakness

1. Lack of Spinners

One of the key weak link in the Delhi Capitals line up is lack of spinners though they do have young spin king Vicky Otswal. Kuldeep Yadav is also there but is not very reliable.

2. Non-availability of foreign players

Both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will not be available for atleast the first five games due to Australia's ongoing series against Pakistan.

Delhi Capitals Past Team Records