DC Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
MI vs DC 2022: The second match IPL 2022, DC vs MI will kickstart at 3.30pm today at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Check full Delhi Capitals players List 2022, Stats, Records, Prices here.
DC Team Profile 2022: Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians today in their first match of IPL 2022 at 3.30pm today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals has had a great run in the previous editions of the league. It was the table topper in the IPL 2021 Points Table but lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets in Qualifiers 2 and ended up being the second runner up.
Delhi Capitals with a whole new team will now be vying to win their first IPL trophy. The franchise now boasts of star players including David Warner, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Marsh and Lungi Ngidi. Delhi Capitals Squad 2022 also includes U-19 World Cup Winning captain Yash Dhull and U-19 spin king Vicky Otswal.
Delhi Capitals had retained four players - Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje in the IPL 2021 Player Retentions and let go former skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is now the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders.
IPL 2022 Match 2 – MI vs DC
Date: March 27, 2022
Time: 3.30pm
Venue: Brabourne- CCI
DC vs MI Playing 11 Prediction
DC Playing 11 Prediction: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed
MI Playing 11 Prediction: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah
DC vs MI Squad 2022
DC Squad 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Srikar Bharat, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
MI Squad 2022: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
DC vs MI Head-to-Head Records
Total Matches -30
DC won- 14
MI won- 16
Delhi Capitals Team Player List 2022 with Profiles - Check Matches Played, Runs, Wickets
|DELHI TEAM PLAYERS LIST
|Player Name
|Match
|Runs
|Wickets
|RISHABH PANT
|84
|2498
|0
|ANRICH NORTJE
|24
|7
|34
|ASHWIN HEBBAR
|-
|-
|-
|AXAR PATEL
|109
|953
|95
|CHETAN SAKARIYA
|14
|16
|14
|DAVID WARNER
|150
|5449
|0
|KAMLESH NAGARKOTI
|11
|22
|5
|KHALEEL AHMED
|24
|1
|32
|KULDEEP YADAV
|45
|57
|40
|LALIT YADAV
|7
|68
|4
|LUNGI NGIDI
|14
|0
|25
|MANDEEP SINGH
|105
|1674
|1
|MITCHELL MARSH
|21
|225
|20
|MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN
|38
|9
|38
|PRAVEEN DUBEY
|3
|7
|0
|PRITHVI SHAW
|53
|1305
|0
|RIPAL PATEL
|2
|25
|0
|ROVMAN POWELL
|-
|-
|-
|SARFARAZ KHAN
|40
|441
|0
|SHARDUL THAKUR
|61
|53
|67
|SRIKAR BHARAT
|8
|191
|0
|TIM SEIFERT
|1
|2
|0
|VICKY OSTWAL
|-
|-
|-
|YASH DHULL
|-
|-
|-
Delhi Capitals Captain
Rishabh Pant had taken over as the captain of Delhi Capitals last year when Shreyas Iyer had got injured during the first leg of the IPL 2021 season. Rishabh Pant will now lead the team as a full-time captain as Shreyas Iyer was released from the team in the IPL 2022 Mega auction. Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting has been a great supporter of Rishabh Pant and has been grooming him for his new role.
Delhi Capitals Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|IPL 2022 Squad – DC
|Player
|Nation
|Auction Price
|Role
|Rishabh Pant (c&wk)
|India
|INR 16 Cr(Retained)
|WT-Batsman
|Prithvi Shaw
|India
|INR 7.50Cr(Retained)
|Batsman
|David Warner
|Australia
|INR 6.25 Crores
|Batsman
|Ashwin Hebbar
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Batsman
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Batsman
|KS Bharat (wk)
|India
|INR 2 crores
|WK-Batsman
|Yash Dhull
|India
|INR 50 Lakhs
|Batsman
|Mandeep Singh
|India
|INR 1.10 crores
|Batsman
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|INR 2.80 crores
|Batsman
|Tim Seifert (wk)
|New Zealand
|INR 50 Lakhs
|WK-Batsman
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|INR 6.50 Cr(Retained)
|Bowler
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|INR 10.75 crores
|Bowler
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|India
|INR 1.10 crores
|Bowler
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|INR 2 crores
|Bowler
|Lungi Ngidi
|South Africa
|INR 50 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Khaleel Ahmed
|India
|INR 5.25 crores
|Bowler
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|INR 4.20 crores
|Bowler
|Praveen Dubey
|India
|INR 50 Lakhs
|Bowler
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|INR 2 crores
|Bowler
|Axar Patel
|India
|INR 9 crores(Retained)
|All-rounder
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|INR 6.50 Crores
|All-rounder
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|INR 65 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Ripal Patel
|India
|INR 20 Lakhs
|All-rounder
|Vicky Ostwal
|India
|INR 20 Lakh
|All-rounder
DC Strength and Weakness
Delhi Capitals Strength
1. Explosive Opening Duo
The Delhi Capitals has one of the best batting opening combination of explosive David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.
2. Strong top-order
DC also has one of the best batting line-up with a strong top order with an amazing opening combination of Warner and Shaw supported by Rishabh Pant, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell.
3. Best Bowling
The Delhi Capitals has a great bowling line-up as well with the likes of Axar Patel,Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur.
Delhi Capitals Weakness
1. Lack of Spinners
One of the key weak link in the Delhi Capitals line up is lack of spinners though they do have young spin king Vicky Otswal. Kuldeep Yadav is also there but is not very reliable.
2. Non-availability of foreign players
Both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will not be available for atleast the first five games due to Australia's ongoing series against Pakistan.
Delhi Capitals Past Team Records
|Season
|Final result
|2008
|Playoffs
|2009
|Playoffs
|2010
|League stage
|2011
|League stage
|2012
|Playoffs
|2013
|League stage
|2014
|League stage
|2015
|League stage
|2016
|League stage
|2017
|League stage
|2018
|League stage
|2019
|Playoffs
|2020
|Runners up
|2021
|Playoffs
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS