KKR Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of IPL 2022 at 7.30 PM at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Read more about KKR Players List, Records, Prices and other details.
KKR Team Profile 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the two-time champions will be looking to recreate the old magic for their third Indian Premier League Title in IPL 2022. KKR will play under the young leadership of Shreyas Iyer and a change in captaincy is expected to make things interesting for the franchise.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of IPL 2022 on March 26, 2022, at 7.30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first game of the Indian Premier League season opener between KKR and CSK will be like a rematch of the IPL 2021 final where CSK had defeated KKR.
For IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Rider bid adieu to some of their experienced players such as Eoin Morgan, Dines Kartik and welcomed the likes of Shreyas Iyer for a whopping sum of Rs. 12.25 crores. KKR will also surely miss the helpful conditions for the pace bowlers that Eden Gardens offers.
Let 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 unfold! 👊#KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 #GalaxyOfKnights #কেকেআর pic.twitter.com/d4lQFpSD5N— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 26, 2022
KKR vs CSK 2022 IPL Match Details
|
IPL Match 1
|
KKR vs CSK
|
Date
|
March 26, 2022
|
Time
|
7.30 PM
|
Venue
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TATA IPL 2022: When will IPL 2022 Start and Where to Watch, 1st Match, Live Streaming Channel
IPL 2022 Schedule: Dates, Groups, Match List, Teams, Venues, No. of Matches, Format, Schedule Matrix
IPL 2022 KKR vs CSK Predicted XI
KKR Predicted Playing XI- Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy
CSK Predicted Playing XI- Ravindra Jadeja (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar & Adam Milne
CSK Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
KKR Team Player List with Profile- Check Runs, Matches played, Wickets
|
KKR Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets
|
Player Name
|
Match
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
SHREYAS IYER
|
87
|
2375
|
0
|
ABHIJEET TOMAR
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
AJINKYA RAHANE
|
151
|
3941
|
1
|
ALEX HALES
|
6
|
148
|
0
|
AMAN HAKIM KHAN
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ANDRE RUSSELL
|
84
|
1700
|
72
|
ANUKUL ROY
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
ASHOK SHARMA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
BABA INDRAJITH
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CHAMIKA KARUNARATNE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
NITISH RANA
|
77
|
1820
|
7
|
PAT CUMMINS
|
37
|
316
|
38
|
PRATHAM SINGH
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RAMESH KUMAR
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RASIKH SALAM
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RINKU SINGH
|
11
|
77
|
0
|
SAM BILLINGS
|
22
|
334
|
0
|
SHELDON JACKSON
|
4
|
38
|
0
|
SHIVAM MAVI
|
26
|
48
|
25
|
SUNIL NARINE
|
134
|
954
|
143
|
TIM SOUTHEE
|
43
|
118
|
31
|
UMESH YADAV
|
121
|
122
|
119
|
VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY
|
31
|
12
|
36
|
VENKATESH IYER
|
10
|
370
|
3
KKR Captain 2022
Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2022 will be led under the young leadership of Shreyas Iyer and as per the coach of KKR, Brendon McCullum, the new skipper has all the qualities to be the franchise’s ‘player of the decade’. Shreyas Iyer, who earlier led Delhi Capitals for their IPL Final 2020, was snapped by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of Rs. 12.5 crores after aggressive bidding and was made captain of the two-time Champions-KKR. Shreyas Iyer has been in a form as in the recent T20 series against Sri Lanka, the player remained unbeaten in three matches.
Matchday M😁😁D taking over! @ShreyasIyer15 #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 #GalaxyOfKnights #কেকেআর pic.twitter.com/9kIBwAYVg2— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 25, 2022
KKR Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|
IPL 2022 Squad – KKR
|
Player
|
Nation
|
Auction Price
|
Role
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
India
|
INR 12.25 Crores
|
Batsman
|
Nitish Rana
|
India
|
INR 8 crores
|
Batsman
|
Ajinkya Rahane
|
India
|
INR 1 crores
|
Batsman
|
Rinku Singh
|
India
|
INR 55 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
Abhijeet Tomar
|
India
|
INR 40 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
Pratham Singh
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
Aaron Finch
|
Australia
|
INR 1.5 crores
|
Batsman
|
Ramesh Kumar
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
Sheldon Jackson(WK)
|
India
|
INR 60 Lakhs
|
WK-Batsman
|
Sam Billings(WK)
|
England
|
INR 2 crores
|
WK-Batsman
|
Baba Indrajith
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
Varun Chakravarty
|
India
|
INR 8 Cr(Retained)
|
Bowlers
|
Pat Cummins
|
Australia
|
INR 7.25 Crores
|
Bowlers
|
Rasikh Dar
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowlers
|
Ashok Sharma
|
India
|
INR 55 Lakhs
|
Bowlers
|
Tim Southee
|
New Zealand
|
INR 1.5 crores
|
Bowlers
|
Umesh Yadav
|
India
|
INR 2 crores
|
Bowlers
|
Chamika Karunaratne
|
Sri Lanka
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
Bowlers
|
Shivam Mavi
|
India
|
INR 7.25 Crores
|
Bowlers
|
Andre Russell
|
West Indies
|
INR 12 Cr(Retained)
|
All-rounder
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
India
|
INR 8 Cr(Retained)
|
All-rounder
|
Sunil Narine
|
West Indies
|
INR 6 Cr(Retained)
|
All-rounder
|
Anukul Roy
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Rana
|
India
|
INR 8 crores
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
Afghanistan
|
INR 1 crores
|
All-rounder
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Past Team Records
|
IPL Editions
|
KKR Positions
|
2008
|
League Stage
|
2009
|
League Stage
|
2010
|
League Stage
|
2011
|
Playoffs
|
2012
|
Champions
|
2013
|
League Stage
|
2014
|
Champions
|
2015
|
League Stage
|
2016
|
Playoffs
|
2017
|
Playoffs
|
2018
|
Playoffs
|
2019
|
League Stage
|
2020
|
League Stage
|
2021
|
Runners-Up
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths and Weaknesses
KKR Strength
As Kolkata Knight Riders let go off both the former skippers- Dinesh Kartik and Eoin Morgan, the team will look to lift their third IPL Trophy under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.
One of the key members of the current Indian Squad, Shreyas Iyer will be one of the significant players of KKR. His experience of leading the IPL team will be KKR’s biggest strength, as he earlier led Delhi Capitals to their first playoffs in 2019 after 2012 and also to a maiden final in IPL 2020.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also have a strong middle-order and the spinners who will once again be the team’s biggest strengths.
KKR weakness
The lack of balance in the Kolkata Knight Riders team can be their weakness which will trouble the squad during IPL 2022. One of the biggest areas of weakness will be wicketkeeping as the team made a last-minute scramble during the IPL auction to land Alex Hales and Sam Billings. The lack of Indian talent in KKR will also be another area of concern for the former IPL champions.
Background
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) represents the city of Kolkata. The franchise is owned by actress Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, and Bollywood Actor Shahrukh Khan. The team play at the iconic Eden Gardens. The two-time IPL Champions have also gained immense popularity because of their association with celebrity owners. The team also qualified for the IPL Playoffs for the first time in 2011.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS