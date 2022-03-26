JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

KKR Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of IPL 2022 at 7.30 PM at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Read more about KKR Players List, Records, Prices and other details. 

Created On: Mar 26, 2022 13:13 IST
KKR Team Profile 2022
KKR Team Profile 2022

KKR Team Profile 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the two-time champions will be looking to recreate the old magic for their third Indian Premier League Title in IPL 2022. KKR will play under the young leadership of Shreyas Iyer and a change in captaincy is expected to make things interesting for the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of IPL 2022 on March 26, 2022, at 7.30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first game of the Indian Premier League season opener between KKR and CSK will be like a rematch of the IPL 2021 final where CSK had defeated KKR.

For IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Rider bid adieu to some of their experienced players such as Eoin Morgan, Dines Kartik and welcomed the likes of Shreyas Iyer for a whopping sum of Rs. 12.25 crores. KKR will also surely miss the helpful conditions for the pace bowlers that Eden Gardens offers.

KKR vs CSK 2022 IPL Match Details

IPL Match 1

KKR vs CSK

Date

March 26, 2022

Time

7.30 PM

Venue

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IPL 2022 KKR vs CSK Predicted XI

KKR Predicted Playing XI- Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy

CSK Predicted Playing XI- Ravindra Jadeja (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar & Adam Milne

KKR Team Player List with Profile- Check Runs, Matches played, Wickets

KKR Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets

Player Name

Match

Runs

Wickets

SHREYAS IYER

87

2375

0

ABHIJEET TOMAR

-

-

-

AJINKYA RAHANE

151

3941

1

ALEX HALES

6

148

0

AMAN HAKIM KHAN

-

-

-

ANDRE RUSSELL

84

1700

72

ANUKUL ROY

1

0

1

ASHOK SHARMA

-

-

-

BABA INDRAJITH

-

-

-

CHAMIKA KARUNARATNE

-

-

-

NITISH RANA

77

1820

7

PAT CUMMINS

37

316

38

PRATHAM SINGH

-

-

-

RAMESH KUMAR

-

-

-

RASIKH SALAM

-

-

-

RINKU SINGH

11

77

0

SAM BILLINGS

22

334

0

SHELDON JACKSON

4

38

0

SHIVAM MAVI

26

48

25

SUNIL NARINE

134

954

143

TIM SOUTHEE

43

118

31

UMESH YADAV

121

122

119

VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY

31

12

36

VENKATESH IYER

10

370

3

KKR Captain 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2022 will be led under the young leadership of Shreyas Iyer and as per the coach of KKR, Brendon McCullum, the new skipper has all the qualities to be the franchise’s ‘player of the decade’. Shreyas Iyer, who earlier led Delhi Capitals for their IPL Final 2020, was snapped by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of Rs. 12.5 crores after aggressive bidding and was made captain of the two-time Champions-KKR. Shreyas Iyer has been in a form as in the recent T20 series against Sri Lanka, the player remained unbeaten in three matches.

KKR Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – KKR

Player

Nation

Auction Price

Role

Shreyas Iyer

India

INR 12.25 Crores

Batsman

Nitish Rana

India

INR 8 crores

Batsman

Ajinkya Rahane

India

INR 1 crores

Batsman

Rinku Singh

India

INR 55 Lakhs

Batsman

Abhijeet Tomar

India

INR 40 Lakhs

Batsman

Pratham Singh

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Batsman

Aaron Finch

Australia

INR 1.5 crores

Batsman

Ramesh Kumar

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Batsman

Sheldon Jackson(WK)

India

INR 60 Lakhs

WK-Batsman

Sam Billings(WK)

England

INR 2 crores

WK-Batsman

Baba Indrajith

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Batsman

Varun Chakravarty

India

INR 8 Cr(Retained)

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

Australia

INR 7.25 Crores

Bowlers

Rasikh Dar

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowlers

Ashok Sharma

India

INR 55 Lakhs

Bowlers

Tim Southee

New Zealand

INR 1.5 crores

Bowlers

Umesh Yadav

India

INR 2 crores

Bowlers

Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lanka

INR 50 Lakhs

Bowlers

Shivam Mavi

India

INR 7.25 Crores

Bowlers

Andre Russell

West Indies

INR 12 Cr(Retained)

All-rounder

Venkatesh Iyer

India

INR 8 Cr(Retained)

All-rounder

Sunil Narine

West Indies

INR 6 Cr(Retained)

All-rounder

Anukul Roy

India

INR 20 Lakhs

All-rounder

Nitish Rana

India

INR 8 crores

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi

Afghanistan

INR 1 crores

All-rounder

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Past Team Records

IPL Editions

KKR Positions

2008

League Stage

2009

League Stage

2010

League Stage

2011

Playoffs

2012

Champions

2013

League Stage

2014

Champions

2015

League Stage

2016

Playoffs

2017

Playoffs

2018

Playoffs

2019

League Stage

2020

League Stage

2021

Runners-Up

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths and Weaknesses

KKR Strength

As Kolkata Knight Riders let go off both the former skippers- Dinesh Kartik and Eoin Morgan, the team will look to lift their third IPL Trophy under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

One of the key members of the current Indian Squad, Shreyas Iyer will be one of the significant players of KKR. His experience of leading the IPL team will be KKR’s biggest strength, as he earlier led Delhi Capitals to their first playoffs in 2019 after 2012 and also to a maiden final in IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also have a strong middle-order and the spinners who will once again be the team’s biggest strengths.

KKR weakness

The lack of balance in the Kolkata Knight Riders team can be their weakness which will trouble the squad during IPL 2022. One of the biggest areas of weakness will be wicketkeeping as the team made a last-minute scramble during the IPL auction to land Alex Hales and Sam Billings. The lack of Indian talent in KKR will also be another area of concern for the former IPL champions.

Background

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) represents the city of Kolkata. The franchise is owned by actress Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, and Bollywood Actor Shahrukh Khan. The team play at the iconic Eden Gardens. The two-time IPL Champions have also gained immense popularity because of their association with celebrity owners. The team also qualified for the IPL Playoffs for the first time in 2011.

