KKR Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

KKR Team Profile 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the two-time champions will be looking to recreate the old magic for their third Indian Premier League Title in IPL 2022. KKR will play under the young leadership of Shreyas Iyer and a change in captaincy is expected to make things interesting for the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of IPL 2022 on March 26, 2022, at 7.30 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The first game of the Indian Premier League season opener between KKR and CSK will be like a rematch of the IPL 2021 final where CSK had defeated KKR.

For IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Rider bid adieu to some of their experienced players such as Eoin Morgan, Dines Kartik and welcomed the likes of Shreyas Iyer for a whopping sum of Rs. 12.25 crores. KKR will also surely miss the helpful conditions for the pace bowlers that Eden Gardens offers.

KKR vs CSK 2022 IPL Match Details

IPL Match 1 KKR vs CSK Date March 26, 2022 Time 7.30 PM Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TATA IPL 2022: When will IPL 2022 Start and Where to Watch, 1st Match, Live Streaming Channel

IPL 2022 Schedule: Dates, Groups, Match List, Teams, Venues, No. of Matches, Format, Schedule Matrix

IPL 2022 KKR vs CSK Predicted XI

KKR Predicted Playing XI- Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav & Varun Chakravarthy

CSK Predicted Playing XI- Ravindra Jadeja (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar & Adam Milne

CSK Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

KKR Team Player List with Profile- Check Runs, Matches played, Wickets

KKR Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets Player Name Match Runs Wickets SHREYAS IYER 87 2375 0 ABHIJEET TOMAR - - - AJINKYA RAHANE 151 3941 1 ALEX HALES 6 148 0 AMAN HAKIM KHAN - - - ANDRE RUSSELL 84 1700 72 ANUKUL ROY 1 0 1 ASHOK SHARMA - - - BABA INDRAJITH - - - CHAMIKA KARUNARATNE - - - NITISH RANA 77 1820 7 PAT CUMMINS 37 316 38 PRATHAM SINGH - - - RAMESH KUMAR - - - RASIKH SALAM - - - RINKU SINGH 11 77 0 SAM BILLINGS 22 334 0 SHELDON JACKSON 4 38 0 SHIVAM MAVI 26 48 25 SUNIL NARINE 134 954 143 TIM SOUTHEE 43 118 31 UMESH YADAV 121 122 119 VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY 31 12 36 VENKATESH IYER 10 370 3

KKR Captain 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2022 will be led under the young leadership of Shreyas Iyer and as per the coach of KKR, Brendon McCullum, the new skipper has all the qualities to be the franchise’s ‘player of the decade’. Shreyas Iyer, who earlier led Delhi Capitals for their IPL Final 2020, was snapped by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of Rs. 12.5 crores after aggressive bidding and was made captain of the two-time Champions-KKR. Shreyas Iyer has been in a form as in the recent T20 series against Sri Lanka, the player remained unbeaten in three matches.

KKR Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – KKR Player Nation Auction Price Role Shreyas Iyer India INR 12.25 Crores Batsman Nitish Rana India INR 8 crores Batsman Ajinkya Rahane India INR 1 crores Batsman Rinku Singh India INR 55 Lakhs Batsman Abhijeet Tomar India INR 40 Lakhs Batsman Pratham Singh India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Aaron Finch Australia INR 1.5 crores Batsman Ramesh Kumar India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Sheldon Jackson(WK) India INR 60 Lakhs WK-Batsman Sam Billings(WK) England INR 2 crores WK-Batsman Baba Indrajith India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Varun Chakravarty India INR 8 Cr(Retained) Bowlers Pat Cummins Australia INR 7.25 Crores Bowlers Rasikh Dar India INR 20 Lakhs Bowlers Ashok Sharma India INR 55 Lakhs Bowlers Tim Southee New Zealand INR 1.5 crores Bowlers Umesh Yadav India INR 2 crores Bowlers Chamika Karunaratne Sri Lanka INR 50 Lakhs Bowlers Shivam Mavi India INR 7.25 Crores Bowlers Andre Russell West Indies INR 12 Cr(Retained) All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer India INR 8 Cr(Retained) All-rounder Sunil Narine West Indies INR 6 Cr(Retained) All-rounder Anukul Roy India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder Nitish Rana India INR 8 crores All-rounder Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan INR 1 crores All-rounder

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Past Team Records

IPL Editions KKR Positions 2008 League Stage 2009 League Stage 2010 League Stage 2011 Playoffs 2012 Champions 2013 League Stage 2014 Champions 2015 League Stage 2016 Playoffs 2017 Playoffs 2018 Playoffs 2019 League Stage 2020 League Stage 2021 Runners-Up

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Strengths and Weaknesses

KKR Strength

As Kolkata Knight Riders let go off both the former skippers- Dinesh Kartik and Eoin Morgan, the team will look to lift their third IPL Trophy under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

One of the key members of the current Indian Squad, Shreyas Iyer will be one of the significant players of KKR. His experience of leading the IPL team will be KKR’s biggest strength, as he earlier led Delhi Capitals to their first playoffs in 2019 after 2012 and also to a maiden final in IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also have a strong middle-order and the spinners who will once again be the team’s biggest strengths.

KKR weakness

The lack of balance in the Kolkata Knight Riders team can be their weakness which will trouble the squad during IPL 2022. One of the biggest areas of weakness will be wicketkeeping as the team made a last-minute scramble during the IPL auction to land Alex Hales and Sam Billings. The lack of Indian talent in KKR will also be another area of concern for the former IPL champions.

Background

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) represents the city of Kolkata. The franchise is owned by actress Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, and Bollywood Actor Shahrukh Khan. The team play at the iconic Eden Gardens. The two-time IPL Champions have also gained immense popularity because of their association with celebrity owners. The team also qualified for the IPL Playoffs for the first time in 2011.