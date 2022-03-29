SRH Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have been one of the most consistent performers since their title win in 2016, had a disastrous IPL season in 2021. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look forward to putting behind a disastrous season of last year under the Captaincy of Kane Williamson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) to start their IPL 2022 Campaign on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. For Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kane Williamson will also be hoping to make an impact as he makes a comeback from a long break because of injury concerns.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), during IPL Auction 2022, spent big to bring back all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, giving a hint that the franchise will continue to support young talents. SRH also brought back T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Priyam Garg for Indian Premier League 2022.

IPL 2022 Schedule: Dates, Groups, Match List, Teams, Venues, No. of Matches, Format, Schedule Matrix

SRH vs RR 2022 IPL Match Details

IPL Match 5 SRH vs RR Date March 29, 2022 Time 7.30 PM Venue Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI

SRH Predicted Playing XI- Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik.

RR Predicted Playing XI- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH Team Player List with Profile- Runs, Wickets, Matches

SRH TEAM PLAYER LIST 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets Player Name Match Runs Wickets KANE WILLIAMSON 63 1885 0 ABDUL SAMAD 23 222 2 ABHISHEK SHARMA 22 241 7 AIDEN MARKRAM 6 146 0 BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR 132 217 142 FAZAL - - - GLENN PHILLIPS 3 26 1 JAGADEESHA SUCHITH 17 68 12 KARTIK TYAGI 14 6 13 MARCO JANSEN 2 0 2 MOHAMMAD NABI 17 180 13 NICHOLAS POORAN 33 606 0 PRIYAM GARG 19 205 0 RAHUL TRIPATHI 62 1385 0 RAVIKUMAR SAMARTH - - - ROMARIO SHEPHERD - - - SAURABH DUBEY - - - SEAN ABBOTT 2 15 0 SHASHANK SINGH - - - SHREYAS GOPAL 48 171 48 T NATARAJAN 24 3 20 UMRAN MALIK 3 0 2 VISHNU VINOD 3 19 0 WASHINGTON SUNDAR 42 217 27

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson will leave no stone unturned to revamp the team’s performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Kane Williamson, a New Zealand international cricketer was retained by the SRH franchise with an amount of Rs. 14 crores during the IPL 2022 auction. For the ongoing tournament, Kane Williamson, who is also the only batsman in the squad to have played across all the formats, will have to play a significant role in maintaining a score as well as filling the shoes of an efficient Captaincy.

SRH Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – SRH Player Nation Auction Price Role Kane Williamson New Zealand INR 14 Cr(Retained) Batsman Aiden Markram South Africa INR 2.60 Crores Batsman Shashank Singh India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman R Samarth India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Rahul Tripathi India INR 8.50 Crores Batsman Priyam Garg India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Glenn Phillips (wk) New Zealand INR 1.50 Crores WK-Batsman Vishnu Vinod (wk) India INR 50 Lakhs WK-Batsman Nicholas Pooran (wk) West Indies INR 10.75 Crores WK-Batsman Umran Malik India INR 4Cr(Retained) Bowler Saurabh Dubey India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Romario Shepherd West Indies INR 7.75 Crores Bowler Fazal Haq Farooqi Afghanistan INR 50 Lakhs Bowler J Suchith India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Shreyas Gopal India INR 75 Lakhs Bowler Kartik Tyagi India INR 4 Crores Bowler T Natarajan India INR 4 Crores Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar India INR 4.20 Crores Bowler Abdul Samad India INR 4Cr(Retained) All-rounder Marco Jansen South Africa INR 4.20 Crores All-rounder Sean Abbott Australia INR 2.40 Crores All-rounder Abhishek Sharma India INR 6.50 Crores All-rounder Washington Sundar India INR 8.75 Crores All-rounder

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Past Team Records

IPL Editions Round SRH Positions 2013 Playoffs 4th 2014 League Stage 6th 2015 League Stage 6th 2016 Champions 1st 2017 Playoffs 4th 2018 Runners-up 2nd 2019 Playoffs 4th 2020 Playoffs 3rd 2021 League Stage 8th

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Strengths and Weaknesses

SRH Strengths

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be at the top of the order with Mukaram, Tripathi, and Williamson for the bulk of the scoring. Nicholas Pooran, who has also been in a good place in the recently concluded India vs West Indies series, can also be looked out for his performance in IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) strategy more or less remains the same with the young Indian batters and the several local options in the pace-bowling department.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Weakness

Replacements of David Warner, a gun top-order batter and probably the best T20 spin bowler Rashid Khan can again cost Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 season. The absence of the spinner and the best opening batter can prove a costly mistake for the side. The team will particularly suffer on the bowling side due to its earlier reliance on Rashid Khan, as he was one of the standing pillars for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Background

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is a franchise cricket team which is based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The team plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is owned by the Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group. Sunrisers Hyderabad was founded in 2012 after the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers were terminated by the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had won the IPL Trophy in 2016 after which the franchise has not been able to repeat the glorious victory.

TATA IPL 2022: Where and When to Watch CSK vs KKR Live? Know Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Live Telecast Details- 1st IPL Match