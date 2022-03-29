SRH Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have their first IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Under the Captaincy of Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will try to make a comeback after their last year's performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 12:26 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad 2022 Team Profile
Sunrisers Hyderabad 2022 Team Profile

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have been one of the most consistent performers since their title win in 2016, had a disastrous IPL season in 2021. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look forward to putting behind a disastrous season of last year under the Captaincy of Kane Williamson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) to start their IPL 2022 Campaign on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. For Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kane Williamson will also be hoping to make an impact as he makes a comeback from a long break because of injury concerns.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), during IPL Auction 2022, spent big to bring back all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, giving a hint that the franchise will continue to support young talents. SRH also brought back T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Priyam Garg for Indian Premier League 2022.

SRH vs RR 2022 IPL Match Details

IPL Match 5

SRH vs RR

Date

March 29, 2022

Time

7.30 PM

Venue

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI

SRH Predicted Playing XI- Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik.

RR Predicted Playing XI- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH Team Player List with Profile- Runs, Wickets, Matches

SRH TEAM PLAYER LIST 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets

Player Name

Match

Runs

Wickets

KANE WILLIAMSON

63

1885

0

ABDUL SAMAD

23

222

2

ABHISHEK SHARMA

22

241

7

AIDEN MARKRAM

6

146

0

BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR

132

217

142

FAZAL

-

-

-

GLENN PHILLIPS

3

26

1

JAGADEESHA SUCHITH

17

68

12

KARTIK TYAGI

14

6

13

MARCO JANSEN

2

0

2

MOHAMMAD NABI

17

180

13

NICHOLAS POORAN

33

606

0

PRIYAM GARG

19

205

0

RAHUL TRIPATHI

62

1385

0

RAVIKUMAR SAMARTH

-

-

-

ROMARIO SHEPHERD

-

-

-

SAURABH DUBEY

-

-

-

SEAN ABBOTT

2

15

0

SHASHANK SINGH

-

-

-

SHREYAS GOPAL

48

171

48

T NATARAJAN

24

3

20

UMRAN MALIK

3

0

2

VISHNU VINOD

3

19

0

WASHINGTON SUNDAR

42

217

27

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson will leave no stone unturned to revamp the team’s performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Kane Williamson, a New Zealand international cricketer was retained by the SRH franchise with an amount of Rs. 14 crores during the IPL 2022 auction. For the ongoing tournament, Kane Williamson, who is also the only batsman in the squad to have played across all the formats, will have to play a significant role in maintaining a score as well as filling the shoes of an efficient Captaincy.

SRH Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – SRH

Player

Nation

Auction Price

Role

Kane Williamson

New Zealand

INR 14 Cr(Retained)

Batsman

Aiden Markram

South Africa

INR 2.60 Crores

Batsman

Shashank Singh

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Batsman

R Samarth

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Batsman

Rahul Tripathi

India

INR 8.50 Crores

Batsman

Priyam Garg

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Batsman

Glenn Phillips (wk)

New Zealand

INR 1.50 Crores

WK-Batsman

Vishnu Vinod (wk)

India

INR 50 Lakhs

WK-Batsman

Nicholas Pooran (wk)

West Indies

INR 10.75 Crores

WK-Batsman

Umran Malik

India

INR 4Cr(Retained)

Bowler

Saurabh Dubey

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

Romario Shepherd

West Indies

INR 7.75 Crores

Bowler

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Afghanistan

INR 50 Lakhs

Bowler

J Suchith

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

Shreyas Gopal

India

INR 75 Lakhs

Bowler

Kartik Tyagi

India

INR 4 Crores

Bowler

T Natarajan

India

INR 4 Crores

Bowler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India

INR 4.20 Crores

Bowler

Abdul Samad

India

INR 4Cr(Retained)

All-rounder

Marco Jansen

South Africa

INR 4.20 Crores

All-rounder

Sean Abbott

Australia

INR 2.40 Crores

All-rounder

Abhishek Sharma

India

INR 6.50 Crores

All-rounder

Washington Sundar

India

INR 8.75 Crores

All-rounder

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Past Team Records

IPL Editions

Round

SRH Positions

2013

Playoffs

4th

2014

League Stage

6th

2015

League Stage

6th

2016

Champions

1st

2017

Playoffs

4th

2018

Runners-up

2nd

2019

Playoffs

4th

2020

Playoffs

3rd

2021

League Stage

8th

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Strengths and Weaknesses

SRH Strengths

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be at the top of the order with Mukaram, Tripathi, and Williamson for the bulk of the scoring. Nicholas Pooran, who has also been in a good place in the recently concluded India vs West Indies series, can also be looked out for his performance in IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) strategy more or less remains the same with the young Indian batters and the several local options in the pace-bowling department.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Weakness

Replacements of David Warner, a gun top-order batter and probably the best T20 spin bowler Rashid Khan can again cost Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 season. The absence of the spinner and the best opening batter can prove a costly mistake for the side. The team will particularly suffer on the bowling side due to its earlier reliance on Rashid Khan, as he was one of the standing pillars for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Background

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is a franchise cricket team which is based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The team plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is owned by the Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group. Sunrisers Hyderabad was founded in 2012 after the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers were terminated by the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had won the IPL Trophy in 2016 after which the franchise has not been able to repeat the glorious victory.

