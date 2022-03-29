SRH Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have their first IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Under the Captaincy of Kane Williamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will try to make a comeback after their last year's performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have been one of the most consistent performers since their title win in 2016, had a disastrous IPL season in 2021. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look forward to putting behind a disastrous season of last year under the Captaincy of Kane Williamson.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) to start their IPL 2022 Campaign on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. For Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Kane Williamson will also be hoping to make an impact as he makes a comeback from a long break because of injury concerns.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), during IPL Auction 2022, spent big to bring back all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, giving a hint that the franchise will continue to support young talents. SRH also brought back T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Priyam Garg for Indian Premier League 2022.
IPL 2022 Schedule: Dates, Groups, Match List, Teams, Venues, No. of Matches, Format, Schedule Matrix
SRH vs RR 2022 IPL Match Details
|
IPL Match 5
|
SRH vs RR
|
Date
|
March 29, 2022
|
Time
|
7.30 PM
|
Venue
|
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Now you get to say, "Risers, assemble". 🔥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 29, 2022
What's your XI for tonight looking like? 🏏#SRHvRR #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/IsKWt9pcv1
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Predicted XI
SRH Predicted Playing XI- Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik.
RR Predicted Playing XI- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
SRH Team Player List with Profile- Runs, Wickets, Matches
|
SRH TEAM PLAYER LIST 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets
|
Player Name
|
Match
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
KANE WILLIAMSON
|
63
|
1885
|
0
|
ABDUL SAMAD
|
23
|
222
|
2
|
ABHISHEK SHARMA
|
22
|
241
|
7
|
AIDEN MARKRAM
|
6
|
146
|
0
|
BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR
|
132
|
217
|
142
|
FAZAL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
GLENN PHILLIPS
|
3
|
26
|
1
|
JAGADEESHA SUCHITH
|
17
|
68
|
12
|
KARTIK TYAGI
|
14
|
6
|
13
|
MARCO JANSEN
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
MOHAMMAD NABI
|
17
|
180
|
13
|
NICHOLAS POORAN
|
33
|
606
|
0
|
PRIYAM GARG
|
19
|
205
|
0
|
RAHUL TRIPATHI
|
62
|
1385
|
0
|
RAVIKUMAR SAMARTH
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ROMARIO SHEPHERD
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SAURABH DUBEY
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SEAN ABBOTT
|
2
|
15
|
0
|
SHASHANK SINGH
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SHREYAS GOPAL
|
48
|
171
|
48
|
T NATARAJAN
|
24
|
3
|
20
|
UMRAN MALIK
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
VISHNU VINOD
|
3
|
19
|
0
|
WASHINGTON SUNDAR
|
42
|
217
|
27
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Captain
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson will leave no stone unturned to revamp the team’s performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Kane Williamson, a New Zealand international cricketer was retained by the SRH franchise with an amount of Rs. 14 crores during the IPL 2022 auction. For the ongoing tournament, Kane Williamson, who is also the only batsman in the squad to have played across all the formats, will have to play a significant role in maintaining a score as well as filling the shoes of an efficient Captaincy.
Orange Fire: S1️⃣0️⃣E0️⃣1️⃣ 🔥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 29, 2022
Royal Premiere tonight. 💥#SRHvRR #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/gijLX7RVRp
SRH Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|
IPL 2022 Squad – SRH
|
Player
|
Nation
|
Auction Price
|
Role
|
Kane Williamson
|
New Zealand
|
INR 14 Cr(Retained)
|
Batsman
|
Aiden Markram
|
South Africa
|
INR 2.60 Crores
|
Batsman
|
Shashank Singh
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
R Samarth
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
India
|
INR 8.50 Crores
|
Batsman
|
Priyam Garg
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
Glenn Phillips (wk)
|
New Zealand
|
INR 1.50 Crores
|
WK-Batsman
|
Vishnu Vinod (wk)
|
India
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
WK-Batsman
|
Nicholas Pooran (wk)
|
West Indies
|
INR 10.75 Crores
|
WK-Batsman
|
Umran Malik
|
India
|
INR 4Cr(Retained)
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Dubey
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Romario Shepherd
|
West Indies
|
INR 7.75 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Fazal Haq Farooqi
|
Afghanistan
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
J Suchith
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
India
|
INR 75 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Kartik Tyagi
|
India
|
INR 4 Crores
|
Bowler
|
T Natarajan
|
India
|
INR 4 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
India
|
INR 4.20 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Abdul Samad
|
India
|
INR 4Cr(Retained)
|
All-rounder
|
Marco Jansen
|
South Africa
|
INR 4.20 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
Australia
|
INR 2.40 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
India
|
INR 6.50 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
India
|
INR 8.75 Crores
|
All-rounder
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Past Team Records
|
IPL Editions
|
Round
|
SRH Positions
|
2013
|
Playoffs
|
4th
|
2014
|
League Stage
|
6th
|
2015
|
League Stage
|
6th
|
2016
|
Champions
|
1st
|
2017
|
Playoffs
|
4th
|
2018
|
Runners-up
|
2nd
|
2019
|
Playoffs
|
4th
|
2020
|
Playoffs
|
3rd
|
2021
|
League Stage
|
8th
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Strengths and Weaknesses
SRH Strengths
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be at the top of the order with Mukaram, Tripathi, and Williamson for the bulk of the scoring. Nicholas Pooran, who has also been in a good place in the recently concluded India vs West Indies series, can also be looked out for his performance in IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) strategy more or less remains the same with the young Indian batters and the several local options in the pace-bowling department.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Weakness
Replacements of David Warner, a gun top-order batter and probably the best T20 spin bowler Rashid Khan can again cost Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 season. The absence of the spinner and the best opening batter can prove a costly mistake for the side. The team will particularly suffer on the bowling side due to its earlier reliance on Rashid Khan, as he was one of the standing pillars for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Background
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is a franchise cricket team which is based in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. The team plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is owned by the Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group. Sunrisers Hyderabad was founded in 2012 after the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers were terminated by the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had won the IPL Trophy in 2016 after which the franchise has not been able to repeat the glorious victory.
TATA IPL 2022: Where and When to Watch CSK vs KKR Live? Know Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Live Telecast Details- 1st IPL Match
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS