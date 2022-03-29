RR Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals Players List, States, Records, Prices

Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign by playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the Champions of the first Indian Premier League (IPL) season held in 2008 and the team completed a major revamp in the IPL 2022 mega auction in February 2022.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) after their first victory in 2008 have been unable to recreate the same magic in the later seasons of IPL. Even though Rajasthan Royals saw many captains including Steven Smith and Ajinkya Rahane, IPL trophy has still evaded them. However, IPL 2022 mega auction ensured that the franchise can start fresh and build a more efficient squad.

For Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rajasthan Royals had their plans sorted as pre-auction the franchise retained Jos Buttler for Rs. 10 crores, Sanju Samson for Rs. 14 crores, and Yashaswi Jaiswal for Rs. 4 crores.

RR vs SRH 2022 IPL Match Details

IPL Match 5 RR vs SRH Date March 29, 2022 Time 7.30 PM Venue Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI

RR Predicted Playing XI- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH Predicted Playing XI- Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik.

RR Team Player List with Profile- Runs, Wickets, Matches

RR Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets Player Name Match Runs Wickets SANJU SAMSON 121 3068 0 ANUNAY SINGH - - - DARYL MITCHELL - - - DEVDUTT PADIKKAL 29 884 0 DHRUV CHAND JUREL - - - JIMMY NEESHAM 12 61 8 JOS BUTTLER 65 1968 0 KARUN NAIR 73 1480 0 KC CARIAPPA 11 24 8 KULDEEP SEN - - - KULDIP YADAV 1 0 0 NATHAN COULTER-NILE 38 81 48 NAVDEEP SAINI 28 31 17 OBED MCCOY - - - PRASIDH KRISHNA 34 3 30 RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN - - - RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN 167 456 145 RIYAN PARAG 30 339 3 SHIMRON HETMYER 31 517 0 SHUBHAM GARHWAL - - - TEJAS BAROKA - - - TRENT BOULT 62 13 76 YASHASVI JAISWAL 13 289 0 YUZVENDRA CHAHAL 114 32 139

Rajasthan Royals Captain

Sanju Samson will lead the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament. The 27-years old was retained by the Rajasthan Royals franchise at the cost of Rs. 14 crores pre- IPL auction. Sanju Samson captains Kerala in domestic cricket and RR in IPL. Apart from his duties as the Captain of the franchise, Sanju Samson is also considered to be an asset for Rajasthan Royals because of his contribution to the scores every time he came to bat for RR. For Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sanju Samson will put all his efforts to justify the faith that has been put in him for taking the team towards victory.

RR Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – RR Player Nation Auction Price Role Yashasvi Jaiswal India INR 4 Crores(Retained) Batsman Karun Nair India INR 1.40 Crores Batsman Rassie van der Dussen South Africa INR 1 Crore Batsman Devdutt Padikkal India INR 7.75 Crores Batsman Shimron Hetmyer West Indies INR 8.50 Crores Batsman Sanju Samson (c&wk) India INR 14 Cr(Retained) WK-Batsman Jos Buttler (wk) England INR 10 Cr(Retained) WK-Batsman Dhruv Jurel (wk) India INR 20 Lakhs WK-Batsman Shubham Garhwal India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Kuldip Yadav India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia INR 2 Crores Bowler Navdeep Saini India INR 2.60 Crores Bowler Kuldeep Sen India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Obed McCoy West Indies INR 75 Lakhs Bowler Tejas Baroka India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler KC Kariappa India INR 30 Lakhs Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal India INR 6.50 Crores Bowler Prasidh Krishna India INR 10 Crores Bowler Trent Boult New Zealand INR 8 Crores Bowler Anunay Singh India INR 20 Lakhs All-rounder James Neesham New Zealand INR 1.50 Crores All-rounder Daryl Mitchell New Zealand INR 75 Lakhs All-rounder Riyan Parag India INR 3.80 Crores All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin India INR 5 Crores All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Past Team Records

IPL Editions Round RR Positions 2008 Champions 1st out of 8 2009 Group Stage 6th out of 8 2010 Group Stage 7th out of 8 2011 Group Stage 6th out of 10 2012 Group Stage 7th out of 9 2013 Playoffs 3rd out of 9 2014 Group Stage 5th out of 8 2015 Playoffs 4th out of 8 2018 Playoffs 4th out of 8 2019 Group Stage 7th out of 8 2020 Group Stage 8th out 8 2021 Group Stage 7th out of 8

Rajasthan Royals Strengths and Weakness

Rajasthan Royals Strengths

Rajasthan Royals (RR), with the presence of their Captain Samson, Buttler, and Jaiswal, have got their order sorted. Further, the franchise has added the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair to stack the options with a balance of left and right-hand combinations. In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, RR’s batting looks solid and their bowling also seems sorted with an addition of top spinning bowling options Chahal and R Ashwin. With the promising squad, Rajasthan Royals looks like a promising side heading to a tournament.

Rajasthan Royals Weakness

Rajasthan Royals (RR) weakness may arise if the franchise fails to secure a string of wins. In addition, the worrisome factor of finishing off the game may also chase them. Apart from Neesham and Hetmyer, Rajasthan Royals lack that one player who can consistently finish the game. Samson and Buttler can play the role, however, in case they are dismissed early, the pressure will be on the low-order to take the team past the line.

Background

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are a franchise cricket team which is based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The team plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was founded in 2008 as one of the initial eight IPL franchises. Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League are known to unearth obscure, high potential talent. Rajasthan Royals (RR) had won the inaugural IPL tournament in 2008 under the Captaincy of Shane Warne. Starting their IPL 2022 campaign, the team will have a face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match.

