JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

RR Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals Players List, States, Records, Prices

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will kick start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign by playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Read more about Rajasthan Royals past records, prices, players list, and other details. 

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 17:15 IST
Rajasthan Royals Profile 2022
Rajasthan Royals Profile 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign by playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the Champions of the first Indian Premier League (IPL) season held in 2008 and the team completed a major revamp in the IPL 2022 mega auction in February 2022.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) after their first victory in 2008 have been unable to recreate the same magic in the later seasons of IPL. Even though Rajasthan Royals saw many captains including Steven Smith and Ajinkya Rahane, IPL trophy has still evaded them. However, IPL 2022 mega auction ensured that the franchise can start fresh and build a more efficient squad.

For Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rajasthan Royals had their plans sorted as pre-auction the franchise retained Jos Buttler for Rs. 10 crores, Sanju Samson for Rs. 14 crores, and Yashaswi Jaiswal for Rs. 4 crores.

RR vs SRH 2022 IPL Match Details

IPL Match 5

RR vs SRH

Date

March 29, 2022

Time

7.30 PM

Venue

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI

RR Predicted Playing XI- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH Predicted Playing XI- Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik.

TATA IPL 2022: Where and When to Watch CSK vs KKR Live? Know Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Live Telecast Details- 1st IPL Match

RR Team Player List with Profile- Runs, Wickets, Matches

RR Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets

Player Name

Match

Runs

Wickets

SANJU SAMSON

121

3068

0

ANUNAY SINGH

-

-

-

DARYL MITCHELL

-

-

-

DEVDUTT PADIKKAL

29

884

0

DHRUV CHAND JUREL

-

-

-

JIMMY NEESHAM

12

61

8

JOS BUTTLER

65

1968

0

KARUN NAIR

73

1480

0

KC CARIAPPA

11

24

8

KULDEEP SEN

-

-

-

KULDIP YADAV

1

0

0

NATHAN COULTER-NILE

38

81

48

NAVDEEP SAINI

28

31

17

OBED MCCOY

-

-

-

PRASIDH KRISHNA

34

3

30

RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN

-

-

-

RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN

167

456

145

RIYAN PARAG

30

339

3

SHIMRON HETMYER

31

517

0

SHUBHAM GARHWAL

-

-

-

TEJAS BAROKA

-

-

-

TRENT BOULT

62

13

76

YASHASVI JAISWAL

13

289

0

YUZVENDRA CHAHAL

114

32

139

Rajasthan Royals Captain

Sanju Samson will lead the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament. The 27-years old was retained by the Rajasthan Royals franchise at the cost of Rs. 14 crores pre- IPL auction. Sanju Samson captains Kerala in domestic cricket and RR in IPL. Apart from his duties as the Captain of the franchise, Sanju Samson is also considered to be an asset for Rajasthan Royals because of his contribution to the scores every time he came to bat for RR. For Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sanju Samson will put all his efforts to justify the faith that has been put in him for taking the team towards victory.

RR Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – RR

Player

Nation

Auction Price

Role

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India

INR 4 Crores(Retained)

Batsman

Karun Nair

India

INR 1.40 Crores

Batsman

Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa

INR 1 Crore

Batsman

Devdutt Padikkal

India

INR 7.75 Crores

Batsman

Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies

INR 8.50 Crores

Batsman

Sanju Samson (c&wk)

India

INR 14 Cr(Retained)

WK-Batsman

Jos Buttler (wk)

England

INR 10 Cr(Retained)

WK-Batsman

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

India

INR 20 Lakhs

WK-Batsman

Shubham Garhwal

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

Kuldip Yadav

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australia

INR 2 Crores

Bowler

Navdeep Saini

India

INR 2.60 Crores

Bowler

Kuldeep Sen

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

Obed McCoy

West Indies

INR 75 Lakhs

Bowler

Tejas Baroka

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

KC Kariappa

India

INR 30 Lakhs

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

India

INR 6.50 Crores

Bowler

Prasidh Krishna

India

INR 10 Crores

Bowler

Trent Boult

New Zealand

INR 8 Crores

Bowler

Anunay Singh

India

INR 20 Lakhs

All-rounder

James Neesham

New Zealand

INR 1.50 Crores

All-rounder

Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand

INR 75 Lakhs

All-rounder

Riyan Parag

India

INR 3.80 Crores

All-rounder

Ravichandran Ashwin

India

INR 5 Crores

All-rounder

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Past Team Records

IPL Editions

Round

RR Positions

2008

Champions

1st out of 8

2009

Group Stage

6th out of 8

2010

Group Stage

7th out of 8

2011

Group Stage

6th out of 10

2012

Group Stage

7th out of 9

2013

Playoffs

3rd out of 9

2014

Group Stage

5th out of 8

2015

Playoffs

4th out of 8

2018

Playoffs

4th out of 8

2019

Group Stage

7th out of 8

2020

Group Stage

8th out 8

2021

Group Stage

7th out of 8

Rajasthan Royals Strengths and Weakness

Rajasthan Royals Strengths

Rajasthan Royals (RR), with the presence of their Captain Samson, Buttler, and Jaiswal, have got their order sorted. Further, the franchise has added the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair to stack the options with a balance of left and right-hand combinations. In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, RR’s batting looks solid and their bowling also seems sorted with an addition of top spinning bowling options Chahal and R Ashwin. With the promising squad, Rajasthan Royals looks like a promising side heading to a tournament.

Rajasthan Royals Weakness

Rajasthan Royals (RR) weakness may arise if the franchise fails to secure a string of wins. In addition, the worrisome factor of finishing off the game may also chase them. Apart from Neesham and Hetmyer, Rajasthan Royals lack that one player who can consistently finish the game. Samson and Buttler can play the role, however, in case they are dismissed early, the pressure will be on the low-order to take the team past the line.

Background

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are a franchise cricket team which is based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The team plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was founded in 2008 as one of the initial eight IPL franchises. Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League are known to unearth obscure, high potential talent. Rajasthan Royals (RR) had won the inaugural IPL tournament in 2008 under the Captaincy of Shane Warne. Starting their IPL 2022 campaign, the team will have a face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match.

IPL 2022 Schedule: Dates, Groups, Match List, Teams, Venues, No. of Matches, Format, Schedule Matrix

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (1)

Post Comment

0 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • Jahirul4 hrs ago
    Johir khan
    Reply

Monthly Current Affairs PDF

  • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
  • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
  • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
  • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
  • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
View all

Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
  • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
View all