RR Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals Players List, States, Records, Prices
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will kick start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign by playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Read more about Rajasthan Royals past records, prices, players list, and other details.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign by playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 29, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the Champions of the first Indian Premier League (IPL) season held in 2008 and the team completed a major revamp in the IPL 2022 mega auction in February 2022.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) after their first victory in 2008 have been unable to recreate the same magic in the later seasons of IPL. Even though Rajasthan Royals saw many captains including Steven Smith and Ajinkya Rahane, IPL trophy has still evaded them. However, IPL 2022 mega auction ensured that the franchise can start fresh and build a more efficient squad.
For Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Rajasthan Royals had their plans sorted as pre-auction the franchise retained Jos Buttler for Rs. 10 crores, Sanju Samson for Rs. 14 crores, and Yashaswi Jaiswal for Rs. 4 crores.
RR vs SRH 2022 IPL Match Details
|
IPL Match 5
|
RR vs SRH
|
Date
|
March 29, 2022
|
Time
|
7.30 PM
|
Venue
|
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted XI
RR Predicted Playing XI- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
SRH Predicted Playing XI- Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik.
RR Team Player List with Profile- Runs, Wickets, Matches
|
RR Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets
|
Player Name
|
Match
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
SANJU SAMSON
|
121
|
3068
|
0
|
ANUNAY SINGH
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
DARYL MITCHELL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
DEVDUTT PADIKKAL
|
29
|
884
|
0
|
DHRUV CHAND JUREL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
JIMMY NEESHAM
|
12
|
61
|
8
|
JOS BUTTLER
|
65
|
1968
|
0
|
KARUN NAIR
|
73
|
1480
|
0
|
KC CARIAPPA
|
11
|
24
|
8
|
KULDEEP SEN
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
KULDIP YADAV
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
NATHAN COULTER-NILE
|
38
|
81
|
48
|
NAVDEEP SAINI
|
28
|
31
|
17
|
OBED MCCOY
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
PRASIDH KRISHNA
|
34
|
3
|
30
|
RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN
|
167
|
456
|
145
|
RIYAN PARAG
|
30
|
339
|
3
|
SHIMRON HETMYER
|
31
|
517
|
0
|
SHUBHAM GARHWAL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TEJAS BAROKA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TRENT BOULT
|
62
|
13
|
76
|
YASHASVI JAISWAL
|
13
|
289
|
0
|
YUZVENDRA CHAHAL
|
114
|
32
|
139
Rajasthan Royals Captain
Sanju Samson will lead the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament. The 27-years old was retained by the Rajasthan Royals franchise at the cost of Rs. 14 crores pre- IPL auction. Sanju Samson captains Kerala in domestic cricket and RR in IPL. Apart from his duties as the Captain of the franchise, Sanju Samson is also considered to be an asset for Rajasthan Royals because of his contribution to the scores every time he came to bat for RR. For Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Sanju Samson will put all his efforts to justify the faith that has been put in him for taking the team towards victory.
RR Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|
IPL 2022 Squad – RR
|
Player
|
Nation
|
Auction Price
|
Role
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
India
|
INR 4 Crores(Retained)
|
Batsman
|
Karun Nair
|
India
|
INR 1.40 Crores
|
Batsman
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
South Africa
|
INR 1 Crore
|
Batsman
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
India
|
INR 7.75 Crores
|
Batsman
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
West Indies
|
INR 8.50 Crores
|
Batsman
|
Sanju Samson (c&wk)
|
India
|
INR 14 Cr(Retained)
|
WK-Batsman
|
Jos Buttler (wk)
|
England
|
INR 10 Cr(Retained)
|
WK-Batsman
|
Dhruv Jurel (wk)
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
WK-Batsman
|
Shubham Garhwal
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Kuldip Yadav
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|
Australia
|
INR 2 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Navdeep Saini
|
India
|
INR 2.60 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Sen
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
West Indies
|
INR 75 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Tejas Baroka
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
KC Kariappa
|
India
|
INR 30 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
India
|
INR 6.50 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
India
|
INR 10 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
New Zealand
|
INR 8 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Anunay Singh
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
All-rounder
|
James Neesham
|
New Zealand
|
INR 1.50 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
New Zealand
|
INR 75 Lakhs
|
All-rounder
|
Riyan Parag
|
India
|
INR 3.80 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
India
|
INR 5 Crores
|
All-rounder
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Past Team Records
|
IPL Editions
|
Round
|
RR Positions
|
2008
|
Champions
|
1st out of 8
|
2009
|
Group Stage
|
6th out of 8
|
2010
|
Group Stage
|
7th out of 8
|
2011
|
Group Stage
|
6th out of 10
|
2012
|
Group Stage
|
7th out of 9
|
2013
|
Playoffs
|
3rd out of 9
|
2014
|
Group Stage
|
5th out of 8
|
2015
|
Playoffs
|
4th out of 8
|
2018
|
Playoffs
|
4th out of 8
|
2019
|
Group Stage
|
7th out of 8
|
2020
|
Group Stage
|
8th out 8
|
2021
|
Group Stage
|
7th out of 8
Rajasthan Royals Strengths and Weakness
Rajasthan Royals Strengths
Rajasthan Royals (RR), with the presence of their Captain Samson, Buttler, and Jaiswal, have got their order sorted. Further, the franchise has added the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair to stack the options with a balance of left and right-hand combinations. In Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, RR’s batting looks solid and their bowling also seems sorted with an addition of top spinning bowling options Chahal and R Ashwin. With the promising squad, Rajasthan Royals looks like a promising side heading to a tournament.
Rajasthan Royals Weakness
Rajasthan Royals (RR) weakness may arise if the franchise fails to secure a string of wins. In addition, the worrisome factor of finishing off the game may also chase them. Apart from Neesham and Hetmyer, Rajasthan Royals lack that one player who can consistently finish the game. Samson and Buttler can play the role, however, in case they are dismissed early, the pressure will be on the low-order to take the team past the line.
Background
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are a franchise cricket team which is based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The team plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was founded in 2008 as one of the initial eight IPL franchises. Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League are known to unearth obscure, high potential talent. Rajasthan Royals (RR) had won the inaugural IPL tournament in 2008 under the Captaincy of Shane Warne. Starting their IPL 2022 campaign, the team will have a face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match.
IPL 2022 Schedule: Dates, Groups, Match List, Teams, Venues, No. of Matches, Format, Schedule Matrix
