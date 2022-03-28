Gujarat Titans (GT) Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

GT Team Profile 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL Campaign for the first time on March 28, 2022, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament against the Lucknow Super Giants at 7.30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams are the new addition to IPL 2022 and will have their first face-off against each other.

Gujarat Titans (GT) managed to rope in Hardik Pandya as their Captain in the IPL Mega Auction that concluded on February 13. Pandya was signed for an amount of Rs. 15 crores.

Gujarat Titans (GT) for TATA IPL 2022 has also brought the Afghan Spinner, Rashid Khand, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier, for Rs. 15 crores. For the Indian Premier League 2022 tournament, Gujarat Titans (GT) also spent big on Shubham Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Lockie Fergusson.

Gujarat Titans (GT) is based out of Ahmedabad. Before the commencement of IPL 2022, GT also had its jersey launch at the World’s biggest Cricket Stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT vs LSG 2022 IPL Match Details

IPL Match 4 GT vs LSG Date March 28, 2022 Time 7.30 PM Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Predicted XI

GT Predicted Playing XI- Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade (WK), Shubham Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Lockie Fergusson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

LSG Predicted Playing XI- Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Aveshh Khan

GT Team Player List with Profile- Check Runs, Matches Played, Wickets

GT Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets Player Name Match Runs Wickets HARDIK PANDYA 92 1476 42 ABHINAV MANOHAR - - - ALZARRI JOSEPH 3 15 6 B SAI SUDHARSHAN - - - DARSHAN NALKANDE - - - DAVID MILLER 89 1974 0 DOMINIC DRAKES - - - GURKEERAT SINGH MANN 41 511 5 JAYANT YADAV 19 40 8 LOCKIE FERGUSON 22 62 24 MATTHEW WADE 3 22 0 MOHAMMED SHAMI 79 69 79 NOOR AHMAD - - - PRADEEP SANGWAN 39 24 35 RAHUL TEWATIA 48 521 32 RASHID KHAN 76 222 93 RAVISRINIVASAN SAI KISHORE - - - SHUBMAN GILL 58 1417 0 VARUN AARON 50 50 42 VIJAY SHANKAR 47 712 9 WRIDDHIMAN SAHA 133 2110 0 YASH DAYAL - - -

GT Captain 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL 2022 campaign under the firm and strong leadership of Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans under his guidance will face KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants and the debut match is set to lay the groundwork for the IPL 2022 tournament. Gujarat Titans also relied heavily on Hardik Pandya, Shubham Gill, and Rashid Khan.

❤️ Goosebumps on our debut day, courtesy captain @hardikpandya7 ▶️ pic.twitter.com/2qdwn5FKrc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 28, 2022

It will be interesting to see what Pandya will contribute with the ball along with the additional responsibility of Captain and batter. Notably, the 28-year old cricketer from Baroda has been battling fitness issues and the IPL franchise provides him with an opportunity to make a strong case for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – Gujarat Titans Player Nation Auction Price Role Shubman Gill India INR 8 Crores(Drafted) Batsman Sai Sudarshan India INR 20 Lakhs Batsman Abhinav Sadarangani India INR 2.60 Crores Batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Will Update Soon WK-Batsman David Miller South Africa INR 3 crores Batsman Matthew Wade (wk) Australia INR 2.40 Crores WK-Batsman Wriddhiman Saha (wk) India INR 1.90 Crores WK-Batsman Rashid Khan Afghanistan INR 15 Crores(Drafted) Bowler Varun Aaron India INR 50 Lakhs Bowler Darshan Nalkande India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Yash Dayal India INR 3.20 Crores Bowler Pradeep Sangwan India INR 20 Lakhs Bowler Alzarri Joseph West Indies INR 2.40 Crores Bowler R Sai Kishore India INR 3 Crores Bowler Noor Ahmad Afghanistan INR 30 Lakhs Bowler Lockie Ferguson New Zealand INR 10 Crores Bowler Mohammed Shami India INR 6.25 Crores Bowler Hardik Pandya India INR 15 Crores(Drafted) All-rounder Dominic Drakes West Indies INR 1.10 Crores All-rounder Vijay Shankar India INR 1.40 Crores All-rounder Jayant Yadav India INR 1.70 Crores All-rounder Gurkeerat Singh Mann India INR 50 Lakhs All-rounder Rahul Tewatia India INR 9 Crores All-rounder

Gujarat Titans (GT) Past Team Records

Gujarat Titans is a new addition to the Indian Premier League Team, taking the count of total no of teams to 10. Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which is also a new franchise, on March 28, 2022, at 7.30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat Titans (GT) will put their best under the young leadership of Hardik Pandya.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Strengths and Weaknesses

GT Strength

Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2022 consist of a strong bowling department and with Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson on the list, they can cause great trouble to the team in opposition. Apart from Hardik Pandya, an all-rounder with an equivalent capacity of both batting and bowling, Ex-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling batsmen Shubham Gill also has the capability to earn some early runs.

GT weakness

Even though Gujarat Titans (GT) for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament has signed big names such as Matthew Wade, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (Captain), their past performances in IPL have been patchy. Hardik Pandya has been injured for the greater part of the year which can impact his captaincy as well as capacity to contribute to the team on the scoring front.

Background

Gujarat Titans (GT) is a franchise cricket team that is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and will make its debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. GT was founded in 2021 and it will play its home matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. Gujarat Titans franchise is owned by CVC Capital Partners. For Indian Premier League 2022, the team will play under the Captaincy of Hardik Pandya and will be coached by Ashish Nehra.