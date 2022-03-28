JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Gujarat Titans (GT) Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Players List, Stats, Records, Prices

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their debut IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 28, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Know more about Gujarat Titans Players list, Squad, prices, stats, records. 

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 13:51 ISTModified On: Mar 28, 2022 15:49 IST
Gujarat Titans Team Profile 2022
Gujarat Titans Team Profile 2022

GT Team Profile 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL Campaign for the first time on March 28, 2022, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament against the Lucknow Super Giants at 7.30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams are the new addition to IPL 2022 and will have their first face-off against each other.

Gujarat Titans (GT) managed to rope in Hardik Pandya as their Captain in the IPL Mega Auction that concluded on February 13. Pandya was signed for an amount of Rs. 15 crores.

Gujarat Titans (GT) for TATA IPL 2022 has also brought the Afghan Spinner, Rashid Khand, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier, for Rs. 15 crores. For the Indian Premier League 2022 tournament, Gujarat Titans (GT) also spent big on Shubham Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Lockie Fergusson.

Gujarat Titans (GT) is based out of Ahmedabad. Before the commencement of IPL 2022, GT also had its jersey launch at the World’s biggest Cricket Stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT vs LSG 2022 IPL Match Details

IPL Match 4

GT vs LSG

Date

March 28, 2022

Time

7.30 PM

Venue

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Predicted XI

GT Predicted Playing XI- Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade (WK), Shubham Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Lockie Fergusson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

LSG Predicted Playing XI- Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Aveshh Khan

GT Team Player List with Profile- Check Runs, Matches Played, Wickets

GT Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets

Player Name

Match

Runs

Wickets

HARDIK PANDYA

92

1476

42

ABHINAV MANOHAR

-

-

-

ALZARRI JOSEPH

3

15

6

B SAI SUDHARSHAN

-

-

-

DARSHAN NALKANDE

-

-

-

DAVID MILLER

89

1974

0

DOMINIC DRAKES

-

-

-

GURKEERAT SINGH MANN

41

511

5

JAYANT YADAV

19

40

8

LOCKIE FERGUSON

22

62

24

MATTHEW WADE

3

22

0

MOHAMMED SHAMI

79

69

79

NOOR AHMAD

-

-

-

PRADEEP SANGWAN

39

24

35

RAHUL TEWATIA

48

521

32

RASHID KHAN

76

222

93

RAVISRINIVASAN SAI KISHORE

-

-

-

SHUBMAN GILL

58

1417

0

VARUN AARON

50

50

42

VIJAY SHANKAR

47

712

9

WRIDDHIMAN SAHA

133

2110

0

YASH DAYAL

-

-

-

GT Captain 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL 2022 campaign under the firm and strong leadership of Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans under his guidance will face KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants and the debut match is set to lay the groundwork for the IPL 2022 tournament. Gujarat Titans also relied heavily on Hardik Pandya, Shubham Gill, and Rashid Khan.

It will be interesting to see what Pandya will contribute with the ball along with the additional responsibility of Captain and batter. Notably, the 28-year old cricketer from Baroda has been battling fitness issues and the IPL franchise provides him with an opportunity to make a strong case for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price

IPL 2022 Squad – Gujarat Titans

Player

Nation

Auction Price

Role

Shubman Gill

India

INR 8 Crores(Drafted)

Batsman

Sai Sudarshan

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Batsman

Abhinav Sadarangani

India

INR 2.60 Crores

Batsman

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan

Will Update Soon

WK-Batsman

David Miller

South Africa

INR 3 crores

Batsman

Matthew Wade (wk)

Australia

INR 2.40 Crores

WK-Batsman

Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

India

INR 1.90 Crores

WK-Batsman

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan

INR 15 Crores(Drafted)

Bowler

Varun Aaron

India

INR 50 Lakhs

Bowler

Darshan Nalkande

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

Yash Dayal

India

INR 3.20 Crores

Bowler

Pradeep Sangwan

India

INR 20 Lakhs

Bowler

Alzarri Joseph

West Indies

INR 2.40 Crores

Bowler

R Sai Kishore

India

INR 3 Crores

Bowler

Noor Ahmad

Afghanistan

INR 30 Lakhs

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand

INR 10 Crores

Bowler

Mohammed Shami

India

INR 6.25 Crores

Bowler

Hardik Pandya

India

INR 15 Crores(Drafted)

All-rounder

Dominic Drakes

West Indies

INR 1.10 Crores

All-rounder

Vijay Shankar

India

INR 1.40 Crores

All-rounder

Jayant Yadav

India

INR 1.70 Crores

All-rounder

Gurkeerat Singh Mann

India

INR 50 Lakhs

All-rounder

Rahul Tewatia

India

INR 9 Crores

All-rounder

Gujarat Titans (GT) Past Team Records

Gujarat Titans is a new addition to the Indian Premier League Team, taking the count of total no of teams to 10. Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which is also a new franchise, on March 28, 2022, at 7.30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat Titans (GT) will put their best under the young leadership of Hardik Pandya.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Strengths and Weaknesses

GT Strength

Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2022 consist of a strong bowling department and with Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson on the list, they can cause great trouble to the team in opposition. Apart from Hardik Pandya, an all-rounder with an equivalent capacity of both batting and bowling, Ex-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling batsmen Shubham Gill also has the capability to earn some early runs.

GT weakness

Even though Gujarat Titans (GT) for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament has signed big names such as Matthew Wade, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (Captain), their past performances in IPL have been patchy. Hardik Pandya has been injured for the greater part of the year which can impact his captaincy as well as capacity to contribute to the team on the scoring front.

Background

Gujarat Titans (GT) is a franchise cricket team that is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and will make its debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. GT was founded in 2021 and it will play its home matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. Gujarat Titans franchise is owned by CVC Capital Partners. For Indian Premier League 2022, the team will play under the Captaincy of Hardik Pandya and will be coached by Ashish Nehra.

