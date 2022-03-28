Gujarat Titans (GT) Team Profile 2022: Check TATA IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Players List, Stats, Records, Prices
Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their debut IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 28, 2022, at 7.30 PM. Know more about Gujarat Titans Players list, Squad, prices, stats, records.
GT Team Profile 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL Campaign for the first time on March 28, 2022, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament against the Lucknow Super Giants at 7.30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams are the new addition to IPL 2022 and will have their first face-off against each other.
Gujarat Titans (GT) managed to rope in Hardik Pandya as their Captain in the IPL Mega Auction that concluded on February 13. Pandya was signed for an amount of Rs. 15 crores.
Gujarat Titans (GT) for TATA IPL 2022 has also brought the Afghan Spinner, Rashid Khand, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier, for Rs. 15 crores. For the Indian Premier League 2022 tournament, Gujarat Titans (GT) also spent big on Shubham Gill, Mohammed Shami, and Lockie Fergusson.
Gujarat Titans (GT) is based out of Ahmedabad. Before the commencement of IPL 2022, GT also had its jersey launch at the World’s biggest Cricket Stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium.
GT vs LSG 2022 IPL Match Details
|
IPL Match 4
|
GT vs LSG
|
Date
|
March 28, 2022
|
Time
|
7.30 PM
|
Venue
|
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
We're charged up for Matchday 1! ⚡️
👕: https://t.co/cP2D38CLYF #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/IiijidXmWp
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Predicted XI
GT Predicted Playing XI- Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade (WK), Shubham Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Lockie Fergusson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
LSG Predicted Playing XI- Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Aveshh Khan
GT Team Player List with Profile- Check Runs, Matches Played, Wickets
|
GT Team Player List 2022: Player Profiles- Matches, Runs & Wickets
|
Player Name
|
Match
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
HARDIK PANDYA
|
92
|
1476
|
42
|
ABHINAV MANOHAR
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ALZARRI JOSEPH
|
3
|
15
|
6
|
B SAI SUDHARSHAN
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
DARSHAN NALKANDE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
DAVID MILLER
|
89
|
1974
|
0
|
DOMINIC DRAKES
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
GURKEERAT SINGH MANN
|
41
|
511
|
5
|
JAYANT YADAV
|
19
|
40
|
8
|
LOCKIE FERGUSON
|
22
|
62
|
24
|
MATTHEW WADE
|
3
|
22
|
0
|
MOHAMMED SHAMI
|
79
|
69
|
79
|
NOOR AHMAD
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
PRADEEP SANGWAN
|
39
|
24
|
35
|
RAHUL TEWATIA
|
48
|
521
|
32
|
RASHID KHAN
|
76
|
222
|
93
|
RAVISRINIVASAN SAI KISHORE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
SHUBMAN GILL
|
58
|
1417
|
0
|
VARUN AARON
|
50
|
50
|
42
|
VIJAY SHANKAR
|
47
|
712
|
9
|
WRIDDHIMAN SAHA
|
133
|
2110
|
0
|
YASH DAYAL
|
-
|
-
|
-
GT Captain 2022
Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL 2022 campaign under the firm and strong leadership of Hardik Pandya. Gujarat Titans under his guidance will face KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants and the debut match is set to lay the groundwork for the IPL 2022 tournament. Gujarat Titans also relied heavily on Hardik Pandya, Shubham Gill, and Rashid Khan.
❤️ Goosebumps on our debut day, courtesy captain @hardikpandya7 ▶️
It will be interesting to see what Pandya will contribute with the ball along with the additional responsibility of Captain and batter. Notably, the 28-year old cricketer from Baroda has been battling fitness issues and the IPL franchise provides him with an opportunity to make a strong case for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad 2022: Check Player Buying Price
|
IPL 2022 Squad – Gujarat Titans
|
Player
|
Nation
|
Auction Price
|
Role
|
Shubman Gill
|
India
|
INR 8 Crores(Drafted)
|
Batsman
|
Sai Sudarshan
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Batsman
|
Abhinav Sadarangani
|
India
|
INR 2.60 Crores
|
Batsman
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Afghanistan
|
Will Update Soon
|
WK-Batsman
|
David Miller
|
South Africa
|
INR 3 crores
|
Batsman
|
Matthew Wade (wk)
|
Australia
|
INR 2.40 Crores
|
WK-Batsman
|
Wriddhiman Saha (wk)
|
India
|
INR 1.90 Crores
|
WK-Batsman
|
Rashid Khan
|
Afghanistan
|
INR 15 Crores(Drafted)
|
Bowler
|
Varun Aaron
|
India
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
India
|
INR 3.20 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Pradeep Sangwan
|
India
|
INR 20 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
West Indies
|
INR 2.40 Crores
|
Bowler
|
R Sai Kishore
|
India
|
INR 3 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Afghanistan
|
INR 30 Lakhs
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
New Zealand
|
INR 10 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Shami
|
India
|
INR 6.25 Crores
|
Bowler
|
Hardik Pandya
|
India
|
INR 15 Crores(Drafted)
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Drakes
|
West Indies
|
INR 1.10 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Vijay Shankar
|
India
|
INR 1.40 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Jayant Yadav
|
India
|
INR 1.70 Crores
|
All-rounder
|
Gurkeerat Singh Mann
|
India
|
INR 50 Lakhs
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
India
|
INR 9 Crores
|
All-rounder
Gujarat Titans (GT) Past Team Records
Gujarat Titans is a new addition to the Indian Premier League Team, taking the count of total no of teams to 10. Gujarat Titans (GT) will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which is also a new franchise, on March 28, 2022, at 7.30 PM at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat Titans (GT) will put their best under the young leadership of Hardik Pandya.
Gujarat Titans (GT) Strengths and Weaknesses
GT Strength
Gujarat Titans (GT) for IPL 2022 consist of a strong bowling department and with Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson on the list, they can cause great trouble to the team in opposition. Apart from Hardik Pandya, an all-rounder with an equivalent capacity of both batting and bowling, Ex-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling batsmen Shubham Gill also has the capability to earn some early runs.
GT weakness
Even though Gujarat Titans (GT) for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament has signed big names such as Matthew Wade, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (Captain), their past performances in IPL have been patchy. Hardik Pandya has been injured for the greater part of the year which can impact his captaincy as well as capacity to contribute to the team on the scoring front.
Background
Gujarat Titans (GT) is a franchise cricket team that is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and will make its debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. GT was founded in 2021 and it will play its home matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. Gujarat Titans franchise is owned by CVC Capital Partners. For Indian Premier League 2022, the team will play under the Captaincy of Hardik Pandya and will be coached by Ashish Nehra.
