What is Khichdi Called in English?

Khichdi in English Name: Khichdi is called Hotchpotch in English. It is a traditional Indian dish made by cooking rice and lentils together, often seasoned with mild spices and ghee. Known as a comfort food, khichdi is light, nutritious, and easy to digest, making it popular among people of all ages. Origin of Khichdi Khichdi has ancient roots in Indian cuisine, dating back over 2,000 years. Mentions of a similar rice-and-lentil dish are found in early Sanskrit texts and Ayurvedic scriptures. It was considered a sattvic (pure) meal, ideal for fasting, healing, and cleansing the body. Over centuries, different regions of India developed their own varieties, from Gujarati moong dal khichdi to Bengali masoor dal khichuri. How Khichdi is Made Khichdi is prepared by boiling rice and lentils together until soft and porridge-like. Depending on preference, spices like turmeric, cumin, and ginger are added for flavor. Ghee (clarified butter) is often drizzled on top for richness. Some versions include vegetables like peas, carrots, and beans, while others remain simple with just salt and turmeric especially when served during illness or recovery.

Culinary Uses of Khichdi Khichdi is a versatile dish. It can be eaten plain with curd, papad, or pickle for a light meal. Festive versions like bisi bele bath (Karnataka) or sabudana khichdi (Maharashtra) are cooked with different grains and spices. In many Indian households, khichdi is the first solid food given to babies because of its soft texture and high nutrition. Outside India, food lovers often compare it to a risotto or porridge. Health Benefits of Khichdi Khichdi is light, nutritious, and easy to digest, making it an ideal meal for all ages. The mix of rice and lentils provides protein, energy, and essential nutrients. It supports digestion, boosts immunity, and is often recommended during illness or recovery. Being gluten-free and wholesome, khichdi is also suitable for detox, weight management, and everyday healthy eating.

India’s National dish In India, khichdi symbolises simplicity, nourishment, and purity. It is often eaten during fasting, religious rituals, or illness recovery. In some regions, special khichdi is prepared during Makar Sankranti and offered as prasad. In 2017, khichdi was even recognised as India’s National Dish for its cultural and nutritional value. Interesting Facts About Khichdi 1.India’s Comfort Food Khichdi is often the go-to dish when someone is unwell, tired, or seeking comfort. Its soft texture and mild flavor make it universally soothing. 2.Ayurvedic Cleansing Dish Khichdi is central to Panchakarma (detox therapy) in Ayurveda, where it helps reset digestion and restore balance. 3.Varieties Across India Every state has its own version, Gujarati khichdi, Bengali khichuri, Punjabi dal khichdi, and South Indian bisi bele bath.