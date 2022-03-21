JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

World Happiness Report 2022: Full list of country rankings

World Happiness Report 2022 List: The top 3 positions in World Happiness Report 2022 have been acquired by three Scandinavian nations. Finland is at the top position, followed by Denmark at second and Iceland at third. India is at 136 in the rankings of the World Happiness Report. 

Created On: Mar 21, 2022 18:13 IST
World Happiness Report 2022
World Happiness Report 2022

World Happiness Report 2022 UPSC: The 10th edition of the World Happiness Report was released on March 18, 2022. The report that ranks the countries on the basis of happiness has identified Finland as the happiest country in the world, for the 5th time in a row.

The World Happiness Report 2022 is based on two key ideas. First is the happiness or life evaluation that is measured through opinion surveys while the second is identifying the key elements that determine well-being and the life evaluation across countries.

The World Happiness Report, published since 2012, contains the rankings of the national happiness based on several factors. It is primarily on the basis of the responses of the individuals. World Happiness Report 2022 country rankings are published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

World Happiness Report 2022 India rank

India has ranked at 136 in the rankings of the World Happiness Report. The countries that ranked in the top 10 in 2021 have moved upwards and downwards.

The top 3 positions in World Happiness Report 2022 have been acquired by three Scandinavian nations. Finland is at the top position, followed by Denmark at second and Iceland at third.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has been ranked as the most unhappy country in the world followed by Lebanon and Zimbabwe.

World Happiness Report 2022: What are the criteria for ranking?

Every year, the World Happiness Report usually ranks 150 countries around the world. The rankings are based on several factors such as social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, perceptions of corruption, generosity, and the freedom to make life choices.

Every year, for the World Happiness Report ranking, each variable measures a populated-weighted average score on a scale of 0-10 that is tracked over a period of time and also further compared with other nations.

World Happiness Report 2022: Country rankings list

Rank

Country
1 Finland
2 Denmark
3 Switzerland
4 Iceland
5 Netherlands
6 Norway
7 Sweden
8 Luxembourg
9 New Zealand
10 Austria
11 Australia
12 Israel
13 Germany
14 Canada
15 Ireland
16 Costa Rica
17 United Kingdom
18 Czech Republic
19 United States
20 Belgium
21 France
22 Bahrain
23 Malta
24 Taiwan
25 United Arab Emirates
26 Saudi Arabia
27 Spain
28 Italy
29 Slovenia
30 Guatemala
31 Uruguay
32 Singapore
33 Slovakia
34 Brazil
35 Mexico
36 Jamaica
37 Lithuania
38 Cyprus
39 Estonia
40 Panama
41 Uzbekistan
42 Chile
43 Poland
44 Kazakhstan
45 Romania
46 Kuwait
47 Serbia
48 El Salvador
49 Mauritius
50 Latvia
51 Colombia
52 Hungary
53 Thailand
54 Nicaragua
55 Japan
57 Portugal
56 Argentina
58 Honduras
59 Croatia
60 Philippines
61 South Korea
62 Peru
63 Bosnia And Herzegovina
64 Moldova
65 Ecuador
66 Kyrgyzstan
67 Greece
68 Bolivia
69 Mongolia
70 Paraguay
71 Montenegro
72 Dominican Republic
73 Belarus
75 Hong Kong
74 Russia
76 Tajikistan
77 Vietnam
78 Libya
79 Malaysia
80 Indonesia
81 Republic of the Congo
82 China
83 Ivory Coast
84 Armenia
85 Nepal
86 Bulgaria
87 Maldives
88 Azerbaijan
89 Cameroon
90 Senegal
91 Albania
92 North Macedonia
93 Ghana
94 Niger
95 Turkmenistan
96 Gambia
97 Benin
98 Laos
99 Bangladesh
100 Guinea
101 South Africa
102 Turkey
103 Pakistan
104 Morocco
105 Venezuela
106 Georgia
107 Algeria
108 Ukraine
109 Iraq
110 Gabon
111 Burkina Faso
112 Cambodia
113 Mozambique
114 Nigeria
115 Mali
116 Iran
117 Uganda
118 Liberia
119 Kenya
120 Tunisia
121 Lebanon
122 Namibia
123 Myanmar
124 Jordan
125 Chad
126 Sri Lanka
127 Eswatini
128 Comoros
129 Egypt
130 Ethiopia
131 Mauritania
132 Madagascar
133 Togo
134 Zambia
135 Sierra Leone
136 India
137 Burundi
138 Yemen
139 Tanzania
140 Haiti
141 Malawi
142 Lesotho
143 Botswana
144 Rwanda
145 Zimbabwe
146 Afghanistan

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    View all