World Happiness Report 2022: Full list of country rankings

World Happiness Report 2022 UPSC: The 10th edition of the World Happiness Report was released on March 18, 2022. The report that ranks the countries on the basis of happiness has identified Finland as the happiest country in the world, for the 5th time in a row.

The World Happiness Report 2022 is based on two key ideas. First is the happiness or life evaluation that is measured through opinion surveys while the second is identifying the key elements that determine well-being and the life evaluation across countries.

The World Happiness Report, published since 2012, contains the rankings of the national happiness based on several factors. It is primarily on the basis of the responses of the individuals. World Happiness Report 2022 country rankings are published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

World Happiness Report 2022 India rank

India has ranked at 136 in the rankings of the World Happiness Report. The countries that ranked in the top 10 in 2021 have moved upwards and downwards.

The top 3 positions in World Happiness Report 2022 have been acquired by three Scandinavian nations. Finland is at the top position, followed by Denmark at second and Iceland at third.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has been ranked as the most unhappy country in the world followed by Lebanon and Zimbabwe.

World Happiness Report 2022: What are the criteria for ranking?

Every year, the World Happiness Report usually ranks 150 countries around the world. The rankings are based on several factors such as social support, GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, perceptions of corruption, generosity, and the freedom to make life choices.

Every year, for the World Happiness Report ranking, each variable measures a populated-weighted average score on a scale of 0-10 that is tracked over a period of time and also further compared with other nations.

World Happiness Report 2022: Country rankings list