World Meteorological Day 2020 Observed Today: Know 2020 Theme, Importance, Background Here

World Meteorological Day 2020: The World Meteorological Organization observed the World Meteorological Day 2020 on 23rd March 2020. The day was observed under the theme of 'Climate and Water'. The day is observed as the foundation day of the World Meteorological Organization which was established on 23rd March 1950. According to the official website, the day is celebrated to highlight the contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services make to the safety and well-being of society. The day is observed by all 193 member countries, who organize various activities including events, workshops and seminar to spread awareness about the theme of the World Meteorological Day 2020.

World Meteorological Day 2020 Theme

The WMO has officially announced ‘Climate and Water’ as the official theme for World Meteorological Day 2020. For 2020 session, the organization wants member states to focus their attention on the theme of water conservation with the central idea being “Count Every Drop, Every Drop Counts”. Through World Meteorological Day 2020, the organization aims to bring to light water crisis, floods and droughts, and lack of access to clean water for the people of the world.

International Meteorological Organization Prize

To commemorate the contribution of Meteorological and Hydrological Services across the globe, the WMO annually awards International Meteorological Organization Prize. The prize was incepted in 1971 and aims to highlight the outstanding contribution to the field of meteorology as well as operational hydrology. The prize consists of a 14-carat gold medal 57mm in diameter, displaying the official WMO emblem as well as a cash award of 10,000 Swiss Francs.

About World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

The World Meteorological Organization was established on 23rd March 1950 and the day is celebrated in commemoration of its inception. The organization currently operates under the aegis of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The organization has its headquarters located at Geneva, Switzerland and operates to co-ordinate and facilitate Meteorological scientists across the globe around the world to better predict the climatic occurrences through collaborative efforts. Currently, there are 193 member states of WMO.