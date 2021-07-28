World Nature Conservation Day 2021: Know date, significance and 5 ways you can conserve nature at home

World Nature Conservation Day was observed on July 28, 2021. The day acknowledges that a healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and healthy human society and it is also a reminder to preserve our natural resources.

Read below to know more about the date and significance of World Conservation Day. Also, find some activities that you can do at home to help in nature conservation.

On World Nature Conservation Day, let us resolve to protect and conserve our natural resources & work towards creating a more sustainable planet. Our collective actions today will help us hand over a liveable planet to our future generations tomorrow. #WorldNatureConservationDay pic.twitter.com/zdE8sFJhB7 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 28, 2021

When is World Nature Conservation Day celebrated?

The World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 annually with an aim to conserve the trees and animals that are on the verge of going extinct from the Earth’s natural environment.

World Nature Conservation Day: Significance

World Conservation Day is a reminder that how significant it is to preserve mother Earth.

With rising global temperature, extinction of different species, and more deadly diseases impacting humans, Nature Conservation Day helps in making us understand that how significant is it to balance the beauty of Nature.

The World Nature Conservation Day recognizes that a foundation for a stable and productive society is a healthy environment and participation by each and every individual is important to conserve, protect and sustainably manage the natural resources.

To be able to exist, we have to learn to co-exist.



This #WorldNatureConservationDay, let’s pledge to conserve what nature has bestowed upon us.



Save nature to save us. pic.twitter.com/cr6tCv3QKC — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) July 28, 2021

5 ways to Conserve Nature at home:

Sustainable Diet-

Meal plays an important part in Nature Conservation as they leave a huge carbon footprint if not sourced in ways that are friendly for the environment and nature. Start a sustainable diet by switching to local and seasonal plant-based products.

Make your own compost-

Composting is one of the most efficient ways of reducing the amount of waste from home that usually goes to a landfill. Leftovers from the kitchen such as eggshells, vegetable scraps, and tea bags can be used for compost.

Energy-efficient appliances-

Start thinking and investing in energy-saving appliances. Switch to LED light bulbs as they consume less energy and also reduce electricity bills.

Leave single-use plastic-

Leaving out the containers that are made of single-use plastic at home can be environment-friendly. Opt for sustainable alternatives like stainless steel and reusable glass. Also, use more paper or cloth bags for grocery shopping.

Bike more, drive less

To cover short distances, opt for bikes. Increasing pollution eventually leads to deadly diseases. Even though vehicles are unavoidable for long distances, bikes can surely be used for short distances. Also, the exercise by cycling will be a bonus.