World Radio Day 2022: Theme, Date, History and Significance

World Radio Day 2022 Theme: The theme of the World Radio Day 2022 is ' Radio and Trust.' Check World Radio Day Significance and History here. 

Created On: Feb 13, 2022 12:47 IST
World Radio Day 2022: World Radio Day is observed every year on February 13 to underline the importance of radio in today's world.

Radio has been a dominant form of communication to reach the masses in India till day amid the advances in technology. It also continues to be one of the most trusted and accessible media in the world, as per different international reports.

World Radio Day 2022 Theme

The World Radio Day 2022 Theme is ' Radio and Trust.' 

The main theme of the day in 2022 has been divided into three main sub-themes:

Trust in radio journalism
Trust and accessibility
Trust and viability of radio stations

World Radio Day Significance

Radio is one of the most powerful and trustworthy mediums of communication, especially to reach the masses. 

It remains the most widely consumed medium at the global level.

Radio stations serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programmes and content.

This unique ability of radio to reach out the widest audience means that it can shape a society’s experience of diversity and be a platform where all voices are heard. 

There are a lot of people still trust radio and rely on it for the consumption of news and entertainment purposes. 

World Radio Day History

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) member states first proclaimed the World Radio Day in 2011. 

The day was later adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. 

