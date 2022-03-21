WTI Awards 2021: Names of 75 winners to be announced today, Know Time and Where to Watch?

WTI Awards 2021: NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) will be organizing the fifth edition of the Women Transforming India Awards (WTI) from 7-9 pm today, March 21, 2022.

The WTI Awards 2021 will be conferred upon 75 women achievers to celebrate their contribution towards a ‘Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat’. The awards will take place this year as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

The WTI Awards 2021 will be conferred by an exceptional group of women including former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, former Assistant Secretary-General of UN Lakshmi Puri, former Chairperson of SBI Arundhati Bhattacharya, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh, singer Ila Arun, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Dr Sangeeta Reddy, former DD News Anchor Salma Sultan, MD of Da Milano Leathers Shivani Malik and Director-General of Aeronautical Systems DRDO Dr Tessy Thomas.

The 5th edition of the Women Transforming India Awards will be graced by several women sports champions as well including track and field athlete Shiny Wilson, Olympic medal winner Karnam Malleswari, Tokyo Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, World No. 1 para-badminton singles’ player in SL3 Mansi Joshi and two other Tokyo Olympians Pranati Naik and Simranjit Kaur and several women defence officers.

What time will WTA Awards 2021 be announced?

The WTA Awards 2021 will be announced between 7-9pm on March 21st.

Where to watch WTA Awards 2021 ceremony live?

The WTA Awards 2021 ceremony will be telecasted live. Catch the full event here.

WEP Anthem

The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) anthem titled 'Nari Shakti'-written, composed and sung by Kailash Kher will be presented at the event.

WTI Awards

The WTI Awards are an initiative of the NITI Aayog to highlight the commendable and ground-breaking endeavours of India’s women leaders and change-makers.

The awards celebrate the contribution of women entrepreneurs towards ‘Sashakt aur Samarath Bharat’ – by building self-sufficient businesses and/or overcoming challenges via unique business solutions.

The applications for the WTI Awards 2021 were invited from October 2021 till February 21, 2022 under the following seven categories:

-Public and Community Service

-Manufacturing Sector

-Non-manufacturing Sector

-Financial Products enabling Economic Growth

-Climate Action

-Promote Art, Culture and Handicrafts

-Digital Innovation

The 75 WTI awards were identified this year after a three-stage evaluation process of the applications comprising independent assessment, jury and super jury rounds. The awardees represent different regions and sectors.