Mentally Strong Personality Traits: It only takes one bad habit or characteristic to rob you from reaching your greatest potential. Do you want to be successful in your field of work? Do you want to be a millionaire? Do you want to look your best? Do you want to find your purpose?

But do you know what’s one theme common in achieving all these above? Mental strength. If you scouting through hundreds of self-help books and watching various self-development videos to be successful then let us save you some valuable time by telling you the secret sauce of highly successful people.

Personality Test: Your Foot Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

They are all ‘mentally strong’. Now you would want to ask, ‘How do I know I am mentally strong?’ Based on research, we tell you 5 personality traits of mentally resilient people in this article. Read on.

5 Personality Traits of Mentally Strong People

#1 They live in the present moment.

You are mentally strong if you know that the only time you can control is the present moment, so you focus on that. You are able to fully immerse yourself in whatever you are doing, whether it is talking to someone, eating a meal, or listening to music. You never seem rushed. You are able to get a lot done because you are not wasting time thinking about the past or the future. You make eye contact and listen attentively when someone is talking to you. You live in the moment with your loved ones, take time to play with children and enjoy the moment.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

#2 They keep their calm under pressure.

You are mentally strong if you can keep calm, even in times of stress or turmoil. You know that panicking or making rash decisions will only make things worse. Instead, you take a deep breath, stay calm, and assess the situation. You are relaxed because you know the value of timing, humour, and patience. You are able to think clearly and make sound decisions even in the midst of chaos. You ask the right questions, read a lot about different things, and dig into topics that catch your eye. You take responsibility for your actions. Even when you are facing criticism, you do not look to blame. You learn from it to work on your personality, leadership skills, management skills, etc.

#3 They go around asking, "Why not?"

You are mentally strong if you ask “Why not?” instead of “Why?” You don't see problems or limitations, you see opportunities. You are constantly asking questions, reading, and learning new things. You are always looking for ways to improve things, whether it is a project at work or the world around you. You don't settle for mediocrity. You wake up in the middle of the night yelling, "I’ve got it!" You are not afraid to ask for help and seek information from experts and amateurs. You are action-oriented. You don't just sit around and dream about your goals, you take steps to make them happen. You are persistent and determined to create stuff and turn dreams into reality.

Also read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

#4 They don’t quit easily. They work hard and play hard.

You are mentally strong if you never quit unless it is time to fold. While weak-minded people who become successful overnight often end up being arrogant, you are humble enough to know that you need to keep the momentum. Also, you are never satisfied with your current level of success. You work on your personality, weaknesses, lack of knowledge, if any and all other minor inconveniences. You also know how to balance your work life with your personal life because you also believe in ‘work hard and play hard’. When take off from work, you make sure you replenish yourself mentally and emotionally.

#5 They value networking and building relationships.

You are mentally strong if you value relationships and connections. You know a lot of people from different walks of life. You are interested in what others have to say. You don't have to be the centre of attention. You are active in your community. You attend events and meetups. You are always willing to help others. You know that networking is an essential part of success. You know with a strong network of people, you are more likely to find opportunities, get help, and achieve your goals. You are genuinely interested in people. You most likely have a circle of people who value your friendship and return your calls when you need them. If you notice an important relationship or connection is losing the spark, you take time to renew it.

Test your IQ with puzzles, brain teasers, and optical illusions!

You Have 8K Vision If You Can Spot A Spider In This Messy Room In 7 Seconds!

You Are A High IQ Genius If You Can Tell What’s Wrong With This Picture In 7 Seconds!

If You Have Extra Sharp Eyes, Find the Hidden Number 24 in 5 Seconds!

Test Your Vision: Find The Hidden Rat Among Cats Optical Illusion Picture In 8 Seconds!