Can you see the mistake in the picture? Only 1 out of 1000 people solved it. How fast can you spot the error? You have only 7 seconds to solve this picture puzzle. A viral puzzle challenge is a fun and intellectual way to assess your IQ and observation skills.

Picture puzzles to test your IQ are a great intellectual pastime as well as an effective way to see how good are is your common sense and attention to detail. These challenges get more interesting when you have to solve them within a limited time set.

Personality Test: Your Foot Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Are you up for a picture puzzle challenge? Look at the image below and tell what’s wrong with this countryside picture.

You Are A High IQ Genius If You Can Tell What’s Wrong With This Picture In 7 Seconds!

In this picture, we can see a man driving a red car. Alongside, we can see a man walking with his dog. The road seems to be a crossroad ahead. It seems like a perfectly fine picture.

But there is something wrong with this picture. Can you tell what is the mistake?

If You Have Extra Sharp Eyes, Find the Hidden Number 24 in 5 Seconds!

These 'spot what’s wrong challenge puzzles' are great for improving your observational skills and eye for detail. Time to prove that you have eagle eyes that can spot the problems immediately.

Look at the picture carefully. This picture will take your mind for a mental hike. Finding the mistake in a picture are very interesting visual puzzle. If you can find the mistake, you are a genius!

Can You Spot All The B’s In This Optical Illusion IQ Test Within 8 Seconds?

Your 7-seconds puzzle challenge starts now!

If you are unable to solve the puzzle, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Test Your Vision: Find The Hidden Rat Among Cats Optical Illusion Picture In 8 Seconds!

Find The Mistake Brain Test Answers

Amazing! If you could tell what is wrong in this picture. However, if you are still wondering what is the mistake here, look below for the solution. The sign for crossroads is wrong here.

SHARE this optical illusion picture with your family, friends, and colleagues. Challenge them to spot the number 24 within 5 seconds.

Free Personality Test: Find Out Your Personality Type!

Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Neck Length Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits