Optical illusions are visual tricks that deceive the eye and brain. Optical illusions that involve spotting a particular letter among a group of other letters can be quite difficult because the letter you are looking for blends in with the group of letters. It gets more challenging as they are the same size and color.

Jagran Josh brings you the best optical illusions, from hidden objects to hidden animals, with answers. These optical illusions can be used to assess your cognitive functions, brain power, and visual skills. They reveal how observant you are in daily life. An intelligent person can quickly spot hidden information in any optical illusion image.

Ready to take this optical illusion challenge to see how quickly you can spot all the B’s among D’s?

Can You Spot All The B’s In This Optical Illusion IQ Test Within 8 Seconds?

If you are looking for a challenge, you can try to find all the hidden B’s among D’s in this illusion. It may take some time and concentration, but it can be a lot of fun.

Take a few deep breaths and relax your eyes, then slowly start scanning the image. Look for the letter B in each row. Do the same for each column just to be sure you do not miss any of the b’s.

Once you find one, focus your attention on it and see if you can find any other hidden letters nearby.

Try to look at the image from different angles. Sometimes, a change in perspective can help you to see the hidden letters more easily.

Ready for the optical illusion challenge? You have 8 seconds to spot all the B’s among D’s!

Don't give up! It may take some time and patience to find all of the hidden letters.

If you are unable to solve the optical illusion, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Hidden Objects Optical Illusions Answers

Amazing! If you were able to spot all the B’s in this image within 8 seconds or less. However, if you are still trying to solve this optical illusion, we have shared the answer below.

