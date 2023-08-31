Brain Test: You Are Highly Attentive If You Can Find The Mistake Within 7 Seconds!

How fast can you spot the mistake in this picture? There is one mistake in the image of a watch. Jagran Josh challenges you to spot it in less than 7 seconds to prove you are highly attentive. You need laser sharp vision to solve this puzzle.

This picture puzzle is for adults and kids both. If you can solve this puzzle, you have a genius mind with sharp attention skills and excellent maths knowledge. We challenge you to test your observational skills and have some fun along the way.

You Are Highly Attentive If You Can Find The Mistake Within 7 Seconds!

Image: Bright Side

Here, we have a picture of a watch. At first glance, the watch looks perfectly fine. The mistake is so subtle that one might miss it easily unless you have eyes like a hawk and a mind like Einstein.

Can you find out what is wrong with this picture?

Are you a genius? Test how sharp your brain is with this puzzle. You are an eagle-eyed problem solver if you can spot the error in this picture.

Your 7-second riddle challenge starts now!

If you are unable to solve the puzzle, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Find The Mistake Brain Test Answers

Amazing! If you could tell what is wrong in this picture. However, if you are still wondering what is the mistake here, look below for the solution.

SHARE this brain puzzle picture with your family, friends, and colleagues. Challenge them to spot the mistake within 7 seconds.

