Which are the Top 10 Richest Districts in India as per GDP per capita in Rupees [Updated 2025]

India’s economic growth is not just maintained by its states but also by its districts, many of which have emerged as engines of prosperity for the growth of the Indian Economy. As India is the 4th largest economy in the world, and by 2030, it is likely to overtake the third position as the largest economy in the world.

These richest districts of India, highlighted in 2025, are the growth of industrial hubs, IT sectors and business-friendly zones, recognising India as a developing sector in all these zones and national developments

These rankings are based on GDP per capita (in Rupees), reflecting how much economic output each person contributes in these districts.

Let’s look at the Top 10 Richest Districts of India in 2025.

Which is the Richest District in India in 2025?

Rangareddy (Telangana) is the richest district in India with a per capita GDP of ₹11.46 lakh. It is home to Hyderabad’s IT corridor, pharma industries, and tech parks.