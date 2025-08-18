Which are the Top 10 Richest Districts in India as per GDP per capita in Rupees [Updated 2025]

India’s economic growth is not just maintained by its states but also by its districts, many of which have emerged as engines of prosperity for the growth of the Indian Economy. As India is the 4th largest economy in the world, and by 2030, it is likely to overtake the third position as the largest economy in the world.
These richest districts of India, highlighted in 2025, are the growth of industrial hubs, IT sectors and business-friendly zones, recognising India as a developing sector in all these zones and national developments
These rankings are based on GDP per capita (in Rupees), reflecting how much economic output each person contributes in these districts.
Let’s look at the Top 10 Richest Districts of India in 2025.
Which is the Richest District in India in 2025?
Rangareddy (Telangana) is the richest district in India with a per capita GDP of ₹11.46 lakh. It is home to Hyderabad’s IT corridor, pharma industries, and tech parks.
List of Top 10 Richest Districts (2025)
|
Rank
|
District
|
State
|
GDP per Capita (₹)
|
1
|
Rangareddy
|
Telangana
|
1146k
|
2
|
Gurgaon
|
Haryana
|
905k
|
3
|
Bengaluru Urban
|
Karnataka
|
893k
|
4
|
Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida)
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
848k
|
5
|
Solan
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
810k
|
6
|
North Goa & South Goa
|
Goa
|
763k
|
7
|
Gangtok, Namchi, Mangan & Gyalshing
|
Sikkim
|
746k
|
8
|
Dakshina Kannada
|
Karnataka
|
669k
|
9
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
657k
|
10
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
654k
Data Source: Economic Survey-2024-25
What are the reasons that these Districts' Ranks are so High?
-
IT & Corporate Hubs → Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Rangareddy.
-
Industrial & Pharma Growth → Solan, Ahmedabad.
-
Tourism & Services → Goa, Sikkim.
-
Finance & Trade Centres → Mumbai, Noida.
-
Educational & Port Economy → Dakshina Kannada (Mangalore).
What Does This Indicate About India’s Growth?
-
These districts are being wealth concentrated in urban-industrial districts.
-
IT, services, manufacturing, and tourism remain the biggest drivers of per capita income.
-
Smaller states like Goa and Sikkim showcase how niche industries and tourism boost prosperity.
Conclusion
The 2025 rankings reveal that India’s richest districts are not just metro cities but also include smaller yet dynamic regions. Together, they highlight India’s diverse growth story where technology, industries, services, and tourism all play key roles.
