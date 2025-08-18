UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Which are the Top 10 Richest Districts in India as per GDP per capita in Rupees [Updated 2025]

India’s richest districts in 2025 showcase the country’s diverse growth story, with Rangareddy (Telangana) leading at ₹11.46 lakh per capita GDP. Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Noida, Solan, Goa, Sikkim, Dakshina Kannada, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad follow, driven by IT, industries, tourism, and services, highlighting India’s rise as a global economic powerhouse. 

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 18, 2025, 16:00 IST
India’s economic growth is not just maintained by its states but also by its districts, many of which have emerged as engines of prosperity for the growth of the Indian Economy. As India is the 4th largest economy in the world, and by 2030, it is likely to overtake the third position as the largest economy in the world.

These richest districts of India, highlighted in 2025, are the  growth of industrial hubs, IT sectors and business-friendly zones, recognising India as a developing sector in all these zones and national developments

These rankings are based on GDP per capita (in Rupees), reflecting how much economic output each person contributes in these districts. 

Let’s look at the Top 10 Richest Districts of India in 2025.

Which is the Richest District in India in 2025?

Rangareddy (Telangana) is the richest district in India with a per capita GDP of ₹11.46 lakh. It is home to Hyderabad’s IT corridor, pharma industries, and tech parks.

List of Top 10 Richest Districts (2025)

Rank

District

State

GDP per Capita (₹)

1

Rangareddy

Telangana

1146k

2

Gurgaon

Haryana

905k

3

Bengaluru Urban

Karnataka

893k

4

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida)

Uttar Pradesh

848k

5

Solan

Himachal Pradesh

810k

6

North Goa & South Goa

Goa

763k

7

Gangtok, Namchi, Mangan & Gyalshing

Sikkim

746k

8

Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka

669k

9

Mumbai

Maharashtra

657k

10

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

654k

Data Source: Economic Survey-2024-25

What are the reasons that these Districts' Ranks are so High?

  • IT & Corporate Hubs → Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Rangareddy.

  • Industrial & Pharma Growth → Solan, Ahmedabad.

  • Tourism & Services → Goa, Sikkim.

  • Finance & Trade Centres → Mumbai, Noida.

  • Educational & Port Economy → Dakshina Kannada (Mangalore).

What Does This Indicate About India’s Growth?

  • These districts are being wealth concentrated in urban-industrial districts.

  • IT, services, manufacturing, and tourism remain the biggest drivers of per capita income.

  • Smaller states like Goa and Sikkim showcase how niche industries and tourism boost prosperity.

Conclusion

The 2025 rankings reveal that India’s richest districts are not just metro cities but also include smaller yet dynamic regions. Together, they highlight India’s diverse growth story where technology, industries, services, and tourism all play key roles.


