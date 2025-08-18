Picture puzzles to find hidden objects are more than seek-and-find games. These are fun-packed mental exercises. Hidden picture puzzles offer several benefits for the brain. These are designed to help train your brain, promote attention to detail, and strengthen focus and concentration. For kids, these puzzles are gems. As they attempt these puzzles and try to search for the hidden details, they become sharper and faster at solving visual challenges. These puzzles also help them learn new words and things. With every win, these puzzles also develop their self-confidence. Do you love picture puzzles? Then try this! Four crabs are hiding among the lobsters. Are you a genius with an IQ above 300? Then take the challenge to find them all in 25 seconds or less. This visual puzzle is for all age groups, including adults, kids, and everyone. This is a great mental exercise for your brain. Ready for the challenge?

Hidden Objects Puzzles: Can you find four crabs in 25 seconds? Image: Dudolf Look at the image filled with lobsters. And for a moment, it feels that's all to it. But wait! There are four crabs very craftfully hiding among them. Your challenge is to spot all four of them. Can you? The task is simple. You have 25 seconds to uncover the location of all four crabs. Let's see if you can crack this puzzle and emerge winner. You have to have an IQ higher than 300 to be able to solve this puzzle. This puzzle has sent many people into spiral. Only ones with exceptional attention to detail, superior observation skills, and pattern recognition can crack the challenge quickly. If you think you possess the skills and an eye of a detective, then we challenge you to crack this puzzle in the fastest time possible.