Which Mountain Is Known as the Young Fold Mountain?

Young Fold Mountain: The Himalayas are called the Young Fold Mountains because they formed recently in geological history and continue to rise every year. Their sharp peaks, deep valleys and rugged appearance show they are still youthful and not yet worn down by erosion. These mountains were created when the Indian Plate crashed into the Eurasian Plate, pushing huge rock layers upward. Even today, this movement continues, making the Himalayas one of the world’s most active mountain ranges. Why Are the Himalayas Called Young Fold Mountains? The Himalayas are called “young” because their peaks are still sharp, pointed and not rounded by erosion. Older mountains like the Aravallis have smoother forms because they have existed for billions of years. The Himalayas are called “fold” mountains because they were created when Earth’s crust folded under strong pressure from the collision of tectonic plates. Their rising height, active geology and rugged landscape all prove that this range is young and still growing.

How Were the Himalayas Formed? 1. Collision of Tectonic Plates The Himalayas were formed when the Indian Plate collided with the Eurasian Plate around 50 million years ago. This collision pushed huge layers of rocks upward, creating tall, folded mountains. This process continues even today, which is why earthquakes often occur in Himalayan regions. 2. Fold Mountain Formation Young fold mountains are created when rocks bend and fold instead of breaking. The Himalayas show perfect examples of these folded layers, which can be seen in many cliffs and slopes. These folds prove how powerful the plate movements were during their formation. 3. Still Rising Every Year The Indian Plate continues to move about 5 cm every year. Because of this push, the Himalayas rise around 1–2 cm every year, making them geologically active and very young compared to other mountain ranges.