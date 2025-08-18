Most used AI app: India has quickly become one of the largest markets for AI apps. These apps are popular because they make daily tasks faster and easier. Here’s a look at the most used AI apps in India and why they are so popular. ChatGPT OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the most widely used AI app in India. It is popular for answering questions, drafting essays, solving doubts, coding, and even creating content. Its conversational style and ability to generate both text and images make it a top choice among students, professionals, and creators. ChatGPT has also seen some of the fastest growth in India compared to any other market. Google Gemini Google Gemini has become a strong competitor to ChatGPT, especially because it is deeply integrated into Android smartphones. Gemini supports multiple Indian languages and offers features like voice assistance, multimodal answers, and image analysis. With more than 450 million monthly active users globally, a large share comes from India, where Gemini is becoming a daily companion.

Perplexity AI Perplexity AI is gaining momentum as an AI-powered alternative to Google Search. It gives direct answers with sources, making it popular among students and researchers. In India, its popularity skyrocketed after Airtel partnered with Perplexity to offer one year of Perplexity Pro. This collaboration pushed the app into the top free downloads in the App Store and Play Store. AI Fiesta AI Fiesta is a newly launched platform by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. It gives users access to multiple top AI chatbots like ChatGPT-5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Claude Sonnet, and Grok in one place. The app is subscription-based and has quickly become popular among Indian users who want premium AI tools at an affordable rate. Currently available for Android, it is expected to expand to iOS and the web soon. HealthifyMe

Among health and fitness apps, HealthifyMe is the most used AI-based app in India. Its AI coach, Ria, gives personalised diet advice, calorie tracking, and workout suggestions. With millions of users, HealthifyMe has expanded beyond fitness into mental wellness, making it a trusted AI app in India’s growing health sector. Haptik Haptik, developed by Jio Platforms, is an AI chatbot solution used by companies across industries. From banks to e-commerce platforms, Haptik powers automated customer service, making interactions faster and more efficient. It is one of the most successful enterprise AI solutions made in India. Bhashini The government-backed Bhashini project is one of the most impactful AI initiatives in India. It focuses on real-time translation and natural language processing in Indian regional languages. It has been used to provide live translations of political speeches and helps people communicate across different Indian languages digitally.