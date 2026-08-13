Alaknanda vs Bhagirathi: Which River Is Longer?
Alaknanda vs Bhagirathi: Find out which river is longer, where they originate, where they meet and which river is considered the main source of the Ganga.
There are many rivers in Uttarakhand. These rivers are deeply connected with the state’s religion, culture, tourism, agriculture and economy. The two major river in Uttarakhand are Alaknanda and Bhagirathi. Keep reading to know which is longer.
Alaknanda vs Bhagirathi: Which River Is Longer?
Alaknanda is longer than the Bhagirathi. The Alaknanda is about 195 km long before its confluence with the Bhagirathi. The Bhagirathi flows for about 205 km from Gaumukh to Devprayag, depending on how the river’s length is measured. Both rivers are major headstreams of the Ganga.
Where Does the Alaknanda Originate?
The Alaknanda originates in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. Its headwaters are associated with the Satopanth and Bhagirath Kharak glaciers. The river flows through several important valleys and towns. It passes through places including Joshimath, Chamoli and Srinagar.
Where Does the Bhagirathi Originate?
The Bhagirathi originates from the Gangotri Glacier. Its source is traditionally identified at Gaumukh in Uttarkashi district. The river flows through the Garhwal Himalayas. Gangotri, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, lies along the Bhagirathi.
Where Do Alaknanda and Bhagirathi Meet?
The two rivers meet at Devprayag in Uttarakhand. This is one of the most important river confluences in the state. After their meeting, the combined river is known as the Ganga.
Which River Is the Main Source of the Ganga?
This is where the comparison becomes interesting. Bhagirathi is traditionally considered the source stream of the Ganga because it originates at Gaumukh. However, the Alaknanda has a larger discharge at Devprayag. Geographically, both rivers are considered the major headstreams of the Ganga. The name Ganga begins from their confluence at Devprayag.
Alaknanda vs Bhagirathi
|Feature
|Alaknanda
|Bhagirathi
|State
|Uttarakhand
|Uttarakhand
|Source
|Satopanth and Bhagirath Kharak glacier region
|Gangotri Glacier, Gaumukh
|Confluence
|Devprayag
|Devprayag
|Approx. Length Before Devprayag
|About 195 km
|About 205 km
|Major Towns / Places
|Joshimath, Chamoli, Srinagar
|Gangotri, Uttarkashi
|Joins
|Bhagirathi
|Alaknanda
|After Confluence
|Becomes part of the Ganga
|Becomes part of the Ganga
Which River Has More Tributaries?
The Alaknanda has several major tributaries. Important tributaries include Dhauliganga, Nandakini, Pindar and Mandakini. The Bhagirathi also receives several smaller streams and tributaries during its journey towards Devprayag.
What Are the Panch Prayag Associated With the Alaknanda?
The Alaknanda is associated with all five major Prayags of Uttarakhand:
|
Prayag (Confluence)
|
Primary River
|
Merging River
|
Vishnuprayag
|
Alaknanda
|
Dhauliganga
|
Nandprayag
|
Alaknanda
|
Nandakini
|
Karnaprayag
|
Alaknanda
|
Pindar
|
Rudraprayag
|
Alaknanda
|
Mandakini
|
Devprayag
|
Alaknanda
|
Bhagirathi
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.