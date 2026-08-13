There are many rivers in Uttarakhand. These rivers are deeply connected with the state’s religion, culture, tourism, agriculture and economy. The two major river in Uttarakhand are Alaknanda and Bhagirathi. Keep reading to know which is longer.

Alaknanda vs Bhagirathi: Which River Is Longer?

Alaknanda is longer than the Bhagirathi. The Alaknanda is about 195 km long before its confluence with the Bhagirathi. The Bhagirathi flows for about 205 km from Gaumukh to Devprayag, depending on how the river’s length is measured. Both rivers are major headstreams of the Ganga.

Where Does the Alaknanda Originate?

The Alaknanda originates in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. Its headwaters are associated with the Satopanth and Bhagirath Kharak glaciers. The river flows through several important valleys and towns. It passes through places including Joshimath, Chamoli and Srinagar.