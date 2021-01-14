All about Dzukou Valley, wildfire and its impact

Why in News?

The Dzukou Valley has had faced two-week long forest fire which has recently been doused. This valley is highly prone to forest fires and has had such incidences in 2006,2010, 0212 and 2015 before this year.

Key Points about Dzukou Valley:

Dzukou Valley is popularly called the valley of flowers. It is located at the border area of Nagaland and Manipur. It is situated at an altitude of 2438 metres behind the Japfu mountains. The Pulie Badze Wildlife Sanctuary is located close to it. The forests are home to many vulnerable species of wild animals and birds There are no humans in the forest. The major population of vegetation that is found in the forests is of bamboos and grasses. The valley also houses the famous endemic Dzukou Lilium Chitrangada. Birds found in the valley are Blyth’s Tragopan, Rufous-necked Hornbill and Dark rumped Swift along with endangered Western Hoolock Gibbons. The valley hosts Angami population and has been a bone of contention between the state governments of Manipur and Nagaland.

What is Forest Fire/ Wildfire

Wildfire or Forest fire or vegetation fire is an uncontrolled nature caused combustion of plants in an area like forest, bushes, open lands which consumes all the natural fuel of the region it affects and spreads on the basis of environmental conditions.

As per the official definition - A wildfire, wildland fire is an unplanned, uncontrolled fire in an area of combustible vegetation that starts in rural areas and urban areas.

What causes Wildfire?

Wildfire can be caused by human actions or natural causes like lightning in extreme drought conditions. In the North-Eastern parts of India, the major reason for a wildfire is slash and burn cultivation popularly called as Jhoom Cultivation. This is why the fires are most common during the months of January to March. The fire is unlikely in the tropical evergreen forests but it is can easily affect the dry deciduous forests of the region. Last year such fire was the reason for great damage in Australia

Effect of Wildfire:

Wildfire has one major disadvantage and that is of increasing global warming. One may not understand but the amount of CO2 released in the atmosphere increases which causes warming to increase. Many people are killed due to smoke and poisonous gases released during this kind of wildfires Many animals are killed and burnt. Wildfire is responsible for destroying many species of plants and animals that were indigenous.

Way forward

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) will assess the damage caused to the forest due to fire and the environmental damages done. It would also check the flora and fauna in Dzukou valley for any damages.

The Manipur Government would be conducting similar exercises on their end of the land

The Indian Airforce that was deployed to douse the fire had been de-inducted. The firefighting equipment included NDRF tents, firefighting suits and batteries which is stationed currently at Dzukou Valley base camp to Jakhama military helipad.

