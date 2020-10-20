Anti-Tank Guided Missiles: All you need to know

Anti-Tank Guided Missile: On 1 October, 2020, Laser Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired defeating a target located at a longer range. It is indigenously developed.

On 22 September, 2020, from MBT Arjun at KK ranges (ACC&S) Ahmednagar, the test was conducted in continuation of a successful trial done.

Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence congratulated DRDO for this successful feat. Also, Secretary of DD R&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated DRDO personnel for this achievement which paves the way for the Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What is Anti-Tank Guided Missile?

It is a medium or long-range missile whose primary objective is to destroy tanks and other armoured vehicles. As we know that various rockets and missiles are employed against armoured vehicles, but the most sophisticated are Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM). They can be directed to the target by several different guidance systems like laser guiding, television camera, or wire guiding.

In fact, ATGMS can be launched from aircraft or land vehicles or by infantry. It can also be used against fortified positions or low-speed aircraft.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the first ATGMs were developed. They employed with manual guidance systems that require the operator to steer the missile to the target by wire with a joystick or similar control device.

In September 2019, the indigenously developed low weight, fire, and forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) were successfully tested. In February, 2018, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), Nag, was successfully tested in desert conditions against two tank targets at different ranges and timings. DRDO has indigenously developed NAG ATGM.

Are Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) are different?

On 22 September and later on 1 October, the laser-guided ATGM was successfully tested and is different from other ATGMs developed till date. It is designed to be fired from tanks. It employs a tandem HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 km. Here 'tandem' basically refers to the missiles that use more than one detonation in order to effectively penetrate the protective armours.

Where this Laser Guided Missile has been developed?

It has been developed by Armament R&D Establishment (ARDE), Pune in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun.

Currently, undergoing tests are to be integrated with India's Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun. According to the scientists of DRDO "more tests for hitting targets at different ranges and for testing other flight, parameters are planned in the coming days. After these series of validation tests, the system will be ready for the user trial by the Army, when it will be tested for various weather conditions, among other things."

The missile was tested on 22 September for a target placed at 3 km range while on 1 October it was successfully test-fired for a slightly longer range.

About Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile

Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile is for infantry and Parachute (Special Forces) of the Indian Army. By using an Ejection Motor, it is 'Soft' launched from a canister and uses a state-of-the-art IIR seeker for homing on to the target. The man-portable missile, and launched using a tripod is designed with a launch weight less than 15 Kg.

About HELINA

HELINA is Helicopter based NAG which is third generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system which is mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). Let us tell you that the system has all day and night that is the all-weather capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour. The targets of HELINA missile can be engaged in both direct hit mode as well as top attack mode. The Weapon systems of HELINA is being inducted into the Indian Army (IA). DHRUVASTRA is a variant of the HELINA Weapon System which is being inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

As per the scientists of DRDO, the key feature in armoured warfare is the operability of the missile from a tank. As, the missile has the capability of engaging with the target even if it is not in the line of sight, therefore further enhancing its capability.

Source: PIB, DRDO, Britannica

